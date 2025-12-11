Drop and Volatility Shield Monitor

Drop & Volatility Shield Monitor – News/Volatility Filter Status Bar (MT4)





**Overview**





Drop & Volatility Shield Monitor is a free MT4 indicator that turns the current market “risk mood” into a simple color status bar at the top of the chart.





It does not generate trade entries and it never opens or closes positions. Instead, it shows when the market is:





- NORMAL (green) – regular conditions, your normal strategy can work

- COOL (red) – high volatility, fast drops or abnormal spread → cool-down zone

- RECOV (orange) – recovering after a shock, still need some caution

- [FREEZE] tag – short-term “do-nothing” moments after a series of bearish M1 bars





This tool was originally built to protect grid and scalping EAs on XAUUSD (GOLD), but it can also be used for manual trading on any symbol and timeframe.





---





**What you see on the chart**





At the top-center of the chart you will see a one-line status bar, for example:





Drop Shield: NORMAL | ATRx1.05 | Spr: 0.30/0.60





- Drop Shield: current state → NORMAL / COOL / RECOV

- [FREEZE]: added to the label when short-term conditions are dangerous

- ATRx1.xx: current M1 ATR divided by its baseline (e.g. x2.50 = 2.5 times normal)

- Spr: current spread in USD and your configured max spread threshold





The label color changes according to the state:

- Green = NORMAL

- Red = COOL

- Orange= RECOV





At a glance you know if you can trade as usual, or if you should reduce risk, pause trading or avoid new positions.





---





**Who is it for?**





- Scalpers and day traders on M1–M15

- GOLD (XAUUSD) traders using grid, martingale or breakout systems

- EA users who want a simple “traffic light” for dangerous market conditions

- Traders who want to quickly see if the market is calm, volatile or recovering after a shock





This indicator is especially useful around news events, during unexpected spikes, or when spreads suddenly widen.





---





**How it works – core logic**





1. Drop filter (DropTF + DropThreshold_USD)





- Uses a configurable drop timeframe (default: M15).

- On every closed bar of DropTF, it checks the difference between the last two closes.

- If the price dropped by more than DropThreshold_USD, the state switches to COOL.





Example:

DropTF = M15, DropThreshold_USD = 10.0

→ If M15 closes 10 USD lower than the previous bar, COOL is triggered.





2. ATR-based volatility filter (ATR_Period, ATR_BaseBars, ATR_CoolMultiplier)





- Continuously calculates ATR on M1 with period ATR_Period.

- Builds a “baseline ATR” using the last ATR_BaseBars M1 candles.

- Shows the ratio ATRx1.xx = current ATR / baseline ATR.

- If this ratio is above ATR_CoolMultiplier, the shield switches to COOL.





Example:

ATRx2.50 means volatility is 2.5 times higher than usual → COOL.





3. Spread gate (SpreadMax_USD)





- Monitors Ask – Bid in USD.

- If the spread is greater than SpreadMax_USD, the shield goes to COOL, even if candles look calm.





4. RECOV and FREEZE





- After staying in COOL for BarCoolSeconds, the shield moves to RECOV (recovery).

- If RequireRebound = true, NORMAL will only be restored when:

- recent M1 closes show a small rebound (bullish candles),

- spread goes back below SpreadMax_USD,

- close price is above EMA20 + ReboundOffset_USD.

- If RequireRebound = false, the shield goes from COOL → NORMAL automatically once the cool-down time has passed.





When 3 consecutive bearish M1 candles are detected, a short FREEZE period of FreezeSeconds is applied and “[FREEZE]” is added to the status text.

This is meant to highlight very short “don’t touch” moments after sudden mini crashes.





---





**Typical usage**





*Manual scalping / day trading*





- NORMAL (green): trade your strategy as usual

- COOL (red): stop entering new trades, or reduce lot size, or avoid counter-trend trades

- RECOV (orange): market is calming down → start with smaller positions and confirm that conditions are back to normal





*EA management*





When using grid or martingale EAs, you can watch the shield and manually:

- turn the EA off/on,

- change lot size,

- or limit new entries while the shield is COOL.





The indicator itself does not control any EA, but it can be used as a visual risk dashboard while your robots are running.





---





**Input parameters**





(All inputs use English names.)





Drop / basic logic

- UseDropFilter – enable/disable the whole filter logic (true/false)

- DropTF – timeframe used to detect sudden drops (M15 recommended)

- DropThreshold_USD – how many USD of drop between two closes on DropTF will trigger COOL

- BarCoolSeconds – minimum number of seconds to stay in COOL after a trigger

- FreezeSeconds – short FREEZE time after 3 consecutive bearish M1 bars





ATR (volatility) filters

- ATR_Period – ATR period on M1 (default: 14)

- ATR_BaseBars – number of past M1 bars used to build the baseline ATR (default: 100)

- ATR_CoolMultiplier – how many times the baseline ATR will trigger COOL (for example 2.5 = 2.5x normal volatility)





Spread gate

- SpreadMax_USD – maximum allowed spread in USD before switching to COOL





Recovery conditions (RECOV → NORMAL)

- RequireRebound – if true, wait for rebound conditions before going back to NORMAL; if false, go back automatically after cool-down time

- ReboundOffset_USD – how far above EMA20 the price must be to consider the rebound valid





Display / UI

- PanelTopCenter – if true, status bar is shown at the top center of the chart

- PanelCorner – chart corner used when PanelTopCenter = false

- PanelXDistance / PanelYDistance – pixel offsets from the selected corner

- MinimalMode – true: 1-line minimal status bar, false: 2 lines (adds ΔClose and ATR details)

- ColorNormal / ColorCool / ColorRecov / ColorTextBase – colors of the label

- PanelFontSize – font size of the text





---





**Recommended defaults (for XAUUSD, M1–M15)**





A good starting point for GOLD:





- DropTF = M15

- DropThreshold_USD = 10.0

- ATR_Period = 14

- ATR_BaseBars = 100

- ATR_CoolMultiplier = 2.5

- SpreadMax_USD = 0.60

- BarCoolSeconds = 300

- FreezeSeconds = 60

- ReboundOffset_USD = 0.50

- MinimalMode = true





If the shield turns red too often, increase DropThreshold_USD and/or ATR_CoolMultiplier.

If it almost never becomes COOL, reduce these values slightly.





---





**Compatibility**





- Platform: MetaTrader 4

- Type: Custom indicator (does NOT open or manage trades)

- Symbols: any (tuned for XAUUSD but can be used on FX & CFD with adjusted inputs)

- Timeframes: any (designed for M1–M15 scalping and day trading)





---





**Disclaimer**





This is a visual risk-monitoring tool, not an automatic trading system.





It does not guarantee profit or prevent all losses.

The author is not responsible for any financial losses caused by the use of this indicator.

Always test on a demo account first and adjust parameters to your broker, symbol and risk profile.





Use it as an extra layer of awareness on top of your own strategy and risk management.



