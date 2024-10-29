Srf Jpy EA 25
- Yardımcı programlar
- Forex Advice LTD
- Sürüm: 2.46
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
**Strong Scalper EA**
This highly accurate and efficient **scalping strategy** allows you to profit quickly in short timeframes. It is specifically designed for the **USDJPY** currency pair and has shown outstanding results in **backtests**. In addition to USDJPY, this EA can adapt to other currency pairs and indices as well.
Suitable for + $500 accounts Balance
Message us to receive settings for prop firm challenges
**Features**:
- **High profitability** with numerous trades per day
- **Advanced algorithms** to identify the best entry and exit points
- **Automatic risk management** with Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) settings
- **Compatible with various currency pairs and indices**
We recommend trying it on a backtest (Set balance $1000) and purchasing with **full confidence**.
Contact us to receive specific settings for the following currency pairs and indices:
- **XAU (Gold)**
- **GBPUSD**
- **US30 (Dow Jones)**