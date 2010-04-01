Gold Only Win World Edition Long Only EA

GOLD ONLY WIN! – World Edition

(MT4 / GOLD long-only grid EA)

Introductory price: 199 USD for the first 10 copies

Long-only grid system for XAUUSD on MT4, designed with survival and controlled risk in mind – not as a “get rich quick” robot.

1. Overview

GOLD ONLY WIN! – World Edition is an Expert Advisor for XAUUSD (GOLD) on MetaTrader 4, M15 timeframe, long-only.

It buys dips on GOLD using a dynamic grid and closes baskets at a profit target that adapts to volatility and total lot size.

The main design priorities are:

Survival first – aiming to avoid blowing the account in one night

Targeting steady, long-term growth with compounding (no guarantees)

Simple operation – attach the EA, set your risk, and let it work

This is not a martingale “lot explosion” EA.

Risk is capped by both the maximum number of grid steps and a hard limit on total lots.

2. How the strategy works

The EA opens an initial buy position when trading hours / days allow and the internal drop-filter (“shield”) gives the green light.

If price moves down, it adds grid positions at distances based on:

GridDistance_Dollars

ATR-based volatility adjustment

Tier scaling (later steps are slightly wider)

With only one position, the EA uses a simple price Take Profit at TakeProfit_Dollars .

With multiple positions (a basket), it closes all orders together when total floating profit reaches a dynamic dollar target that depends on:

TP width

Basket volume

Safety floor (to avoid closing for a meaningless few cents)

Optionally, after TP is reached, the EA can switch into a trailing mode: it synchronizes stop-losses and trails them using ATR and distance settings, trying to capture large GOLD moves.

Safety elements:

MaxGridSteps – maximum number of grid positions (including the first)

MaxTotalLot – hard cap on total volume opened by this EA

Drop filter / shield – pauses new entries after sharp drops or abnormal volatility

Time filter & news pause – you can limit trading hours and specify a news time window to avoid new entries around major events

Optional “catch-up” order that can add one extra position per wave if conditions are considered safe enough (distance from first entry, total lot cap, and average price shift)

3. Main features

MT4 EA for XAUUSD, M15, long-only grid

Dynamic grid distance using ATR and tier scaling

Basket-based profit target with volatility-aware boost and safety floor

Built-in drop filter (shield) to pause new entries during sharp drops / high volatility

Configurable trading hours and day-of-week filter

Optional TP-based trailing stop

Optional catch-up entry with strict conditions

Hard risk caps via MaxGridSteps and MaxTotalLot

On-chart tools:

Close ALL / BUY / SELL buttons

Lines for average price, TP level, basket profit line, and next grid level, making the logic visually transparent

4. Recommended environment

These are practical guidelines, not promises:

Symbol: XAUUSD (GOLD)

Platform: MetaTrader 4

Timeframe: M15 (attach to an M15 chart)

Direction: Long only

Accounts:

ECN / RAW / Pro accounts with tight spreads

Commission accounts are fine as long as spread is low

Approximate minimum balances (example only):

Cent / micro account: from around 1,000 USD (or equivalent) with small risk settings

Standard account: use smaller initial lot and/or higher balance

Leverage:

1:200 or higher recommended – mainly for margin headroom; it does not change the EA’s internal risk logic.

Always start on a demo account and verify:

The EA trades correctly with your broker

You are comfortable with typical drawdown and frequency of trades

5. Inputs & risk control (short overview)

Full details are in the PDF manual included with this product.

Lot & Grid

InitialLot – first order lot size; risk scales almost linearly with this

GridDistance_Dollars – base distance between grid levels in dollars

LotMultiplier – multiplier for each new grid order

MagicNumber – ID for this EA’s positions

Risk & Take Profit

MaxGridSteps – max number of grid positions

MaxTotalLot – hard cap on total lots

TakeProfit_Dollars – base TP width; used differently for single vs multi-order baskets

UseHighVolatilitySafety – reduce TP boost during highly volatile periods

ContinueManagementOutsideHours – whether to keep managing/closing baskets outside the trading window

Time / News

StartHour / EndHour , TradeMonday … TradeSunday

CloseAllOutsideHours (optional auto-exit logic)

NewsTime , NewsPauseMinute – simple news filter

Trailing (optional)

StartTrailingAfterTP and related parameters control trail distance, timing, and behaviour when price falls back after TP.

Drop Filter (Shield)

UseDropFilter , DropFilterTimeframe , DropThreshold_Dollars , RequireReboundToResume – control how the shield reacts to sharp drops and when it unfreezes.

Catch-up Entry

UseCatchUp , CatchUpDistance_Dollars , CatchUpLot – optional additional buy, limited to once per wave.

Display

ShowAveragePriceLine , ShowNextGridLine , ShowTPLine , EnableDebugLog .

6. Best practices

These are practical tips, not trading advice:

Demo first – test on demo to understand how this EA behaves with your broker’s GOLD conditions (spread, swaps, tick size, etc.).

Use a VPS – for 24/5 operation, a stable VPS close to the broker’s server is recommended.

Monitor margin and drawdown – grid strategies can accumulate positions. Do not combine high InitialLot with many other risky EAs.

Be careful around major news – consider pausing around FOMC, NFP, CPI, etc. using the news filter or by disabling AutoTrading.

Avoid large changes with big baskets open unless you fully understand the impact.

7. What is included / not included

Included:

GOLD ONLY WIN! – World Edition EA file (MT4)

English PDF manual explaining installation, parameters and example risk profiles

Email support for installation / basic usage questions

Not included:

Signals or investment advice (“Should I buy now?” etc.)

Personalized optimization or money-management plans

Support for other EAs / tools

Any guarantee of profits or compensation for losses

Support is provided by email only (no Telegram / WhatsApp groups).

Contact: takoyaki_ea@yahoo.co.jp

8. Important risk disclaimer

Trading GOLD and using grid strategies always involves a risk of large drawdowns and even total loss of account capital.

This product is trading software, not investment advice.

Past performance and examples (including backtests or screenshots) do not guarantee future results.

You are fully responsible for your own trading decisions and risk management when using this EA.