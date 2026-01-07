(XAUUSD – M5 Timeframe)

Golden Gap Zone Recovery EA

Golden Gap Zone Recovery EA is a professional automated trading system developed for MetaTrader 5, designed to trade Gold against the US Dollar (XAUUSD) exclusively on the 5-minute timeframe (M5).

The Expert Advisor is based on price gap detection and retest logic, combined with multi-timeframe trend confirmation and a step-based recovery (multiplier) system to manage adverse market movements.

🔹 How the Strategy Works

Detects bullish and bearish price gaps on the chart Waits for a price retest of the gap area Confirms the trade direction using SMA (100) on: M30

M15

M1 Opens the initial trade with a fixed lot size If price moves against the position, the EA activates a recovery grid system using pending stop orders with lot multiplication All trades are managed automatically until profit conditions are met

⚙️ Money Management

Recommended Minimum Balance: $1,000

Initial Lot Size: 0.01

Lot Mode: Fixed lot or optional auto-lot based on account balance

Recovery Method: Multiplier / Grid (Martingale-style)

Step Distance: Adjustable (default 300 points)

Auto lot calculation is optional. Fixed lot trading is fully supported and recommended for stable risk control.

⏰ Trading Filters & Safety Features

Trades only during user-defined trading hours

Maximum spread filter to avoid high-cost entries

Advanced news filter using the MQL5 Economic Calendar Blocks trading before and after high-impact news Optional medium-impact news filtering

Magic Number protection to isolate EA trades

📊 Visual & Control Features

Automatic gap arrows displayed on the chart

Informative on-chart trading panel

Real-time display of: Account balance & equity Open profit Daily, weekly, and monthly results Spread and maximum drawdown

Clean and fully automated order management

⚠️ Risk Disclosure

This Expert Advisor uses a recovery / multiplier trading system, which increases lot size when the market moves against open positions.

While this approach can speed up loss recovery, it also significantly increases trading risk.

⚠️ Important Notice:

This EA is not suitable for small accounts

Always use the recommended balance and lot size

Strongly recommended to test on a demo account before live trading

Continuous monitoring is advised

🧪 Recommended Settings for Testing

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Symbol: XAUUSD

Timeframe: M5

Account Type: Demo / ECN

Initial Deposit: $1,000

Starting Lot: 0.01

Leverage: 1:100 or higher

✅ Usage Rules