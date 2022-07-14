Ichimoku ZigZag EA

As indicated by the name of the expert, he works on the Ichimoku indicator and the ZigZag indicator

The first indicator works to determine the direction if the price is above the cloud, the trend here is buy

If the price is below the cloud, the trend here is sell

The second indicator works to enter the trade after closing a candle above the top or the bottom of the bottom

Here he enters the trade when the trend corresponds to the second indicator

The goal is 10 fixed points within the expert code, or it is possible to work in the way of tracking the profit from TrailingStop if = 10 and TrailingStep = 5

Here the profit pursuit works with the first deal only

If the trend is reversed on the deal, it will not open deals with the same type as the first deal

Until the condition of the trend is met from the first indicator and the distance of opening the deal from Step

The expert is placed on more than one currency pair with the same MagicNumber . settings

It opens only one currency pair among them until it closes the deals and works again when the signal to open deals is available

The expert has an alert with the control to turn it on or off from OP_Alert

Also, if MagicNumber = 0 here, the expert does not open the first deal

You can open the first deal manually, and the expert does the follow-up and closes the deal

The best capital to work with is 500 dollars, lot size is 0.01 working on five minutes

Expert mode on GBPUSD GBPJPY GBPAUD EURUSD

Max Spread = 0.3

