Golden Gap Zone Recovery
- Experts
- Samir Arman
- Versão: 1.2
- Ativações: 5
(XAUUSD – M5 Timeframe)
Golden Gap Zone Recovery EA is a professional automated trading system developed for MetaTrader 5, designed to trade Gold against the US Dollar (XAUUSD) exclusively on the 5-minute timeframe (M5).
The Expert Advisor is based on price gap detection and retest logic, combined with multi-timeframe trend confirmation and a step-based recovery (multiplier) system to manage adverse market movements.
🔹 How the Strategy Works
-
Detects bullish and bearish price gaps on the chart
-
Waits for a price retest of the gap area
-
Confirms the trade direction using SMA (100) on:
-
M30
-
M15
-
M1
-
-
Opens the initial trade with a fixed lot size
-
If price moves against the position, the EA activates a recovery grid system using pending stop orders with lot multiplication
-
All trades are managed automatically until profit conditions are met
⚙️ Money Management
-
Recommended Minimum Balance: $1,000
-
Initial Lot Size: 0.01
-
Lot Mode: Fixed lot or optional auto-lot based on account balance
-
Recovery Method: Multiplier / Grid (Martingale-style)
-
Step Distance: Adjustable (default 300 points)
Auto lot calculation is optional. Fixed lot trading is fully supported and recommended for stable risk control.
⏰ Trading Filters & Safety Features
-
Trades only during user-defined trading hours
-
Maximum spread filter to avoid high-cost entries
-
Advanced news filter using the MQL5 Economic Calendar
-
Blocks trading before and after high-impact news
-
Optional medium-impact news filtering
-
-
Magic Number protection to isolate EA trades
📊 Visual & Control Features
-
Automatic gap arrows displayed on the chart
-
Informative on-chart trading panel
-
Real-time display of:
-
Account balance & equity
-
Open profit
-
Daily, weekly, and monthly results
-
Spread and maximum drawdown
-
-
Clean and fully automated order management
⚠️ Risk Disclosure
This Expert Advisor uses a recovery / multiplier trading system, which increases lot size when the market moves against open positions.
While this approach can speed up loss recovery, it also significantly increases trading risk.
⚠️ Important Notice:
-
This EA is not suitable for small accounts
-
Always use the recommended balance and lot size
-
Strongly recommended to test on a demo account before live trading
-
Continuous monitoring is advised
🧪 Recommended Settings for Testing
-
Platform: MetaTrader 5
-
Symbol: XAUUSD
-
Timeframe: M5
-
Account Type: Demo / ECN
-
Initial Deposit: $1,000
-
Starting Lot: 0.01
-
Leverage: 1:100 or higher
✅ Usage Rules
-
This Expert Advisor must be attached to XAUUSD only
-
The EA works exclusively on the M5 timeframe
-
Using it on other symbols or timeframes may lead to incorrect results