Golden Gap Zone Recovery

Golden Gap Zone Recovery EA

(XAUUSD – M5 Timeframe)

✅ Broker (Recommended):

Golden Gap Zone Recovery EA is a professional automated trading system developed for MetaTrader 5, designed to trade Gold against the US Dollar (XAUUSD) exclusively on the 5-minute timeframe (M5).

The Expert Advisor is based on price gap detection and retest logic, combined with multi-timeframe trend confirmation and a step-based recovery (multiplier) system to manage adverse market movements.

🔹 How the Strategy Works

  1. Detects bullish and bearish price gaps on the chart

  2. Waits for a price retest of the gap area

  3. Confirms the trade direction using SMA (100) on:

    • M30

    • M15

    • M1

  4. Opens the initial trade with a fixed lot size

  5. If price moves against the position, the EA activates a recovery grid system using pending stop orders with lot multiplication

  6. All trades are managed automatically until profit conditions are met

⚙️ Money Management

  • Recommended Minimum Balance: $1,000

  • Initial Lot Size: 0.01

  • Lot Mode: Fixed lot or optional auto-lot based on account balance

  • Recovery Method: Multiplier / Grid (Martingale-style)

  • Step Distance: Adjustable (default 300 points)

Auto lot calculation is optional. Fixed lot trading is fully supported and recommended for stable risk control.

⏰ Trading Filters & Safety Features

  • Trades only during user-defined trading hours

  • Maximum spread filter to avoid high-cost entries

  • Advanced news filter using the MQL5 Economic Calendar

    • Blocks trading before and after high-impact news

    • Optional medium-impact news filtering

  • Magic Number protection to isolate EA trades

📊 Visual & Control Features

  • Automatic gap arrows displayed on the chart

  • Informative on-chart trading panel

  • Real-time display of:

    • Account balance & equity

    • Open profit

    • Daily, weekly, and monthly results

    • Spread and maximum drawdown

  • Clean and fully automated order management

⚠️ Risk Disclosure

This Expert Advisor uses a recovery / multiplier trading system, which increases lot size when the market moves against open positions.
While this approach can speed up loss recovery, it also significantly increases trading risk.

⚠️ Important Notice:

  • This EA is not suitable for small accounts

  • Always use the recommended balance and lot size

  • Strongly recommended to test on a demo account before live trading

  • Continuous monitoring is advised

🧪 Recommended Settings for Testing

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5

  • Symbol: XAUUSD

  • Timeframe: M5

  • Account Type: Demo / ECN

  • Initial Deposit: $1,000

  • Starting Lot: 0.01

  • Leverage: 1:100 or higher

✅ Usage Rules

  • This Expert Advisor must be attached to XAUUSD only

  • The EA works exclusively on the M5 timeframe

  • Using it on other symbols or timeframes may lead to incorrect results

