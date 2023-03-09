Bollinger and RSI and Moving

Hello all

As the name is the expert works with these indicators

In determining the trend and not working in saturation and entering the opposite direction

The conditions of the three indicators were linked together to enter the trades

If he enters a buy transaction and reverses the trend, he enters a sale, and it is in the way of hedging

Buying or selling opens at an entry signal from the indicators, with all deals closed together

When experimenting, a back test on the chart shows how it works. Explains how the expert works. Max Spread = 0.3 Broker link from here https://icmarkets.com/global/en/?camp=55169

Lot1: Manual Lot Size Auto_Lot: Set true to automatically calculate optimal Lot Size based on risk preferences, Set False if you want to use manual lot size. Max_Risk: Max Risk as percentage of Equity * the greater this percentage is the greater the lot size if auto lot is used. TakeProfit: Don't work with it make it = 0 . StopLoss : Don't work with it make it = 0 . Max_SPREAD: Spread volume control does not open positions when the spread is greater than the figure in the box. Step : Controlling the distance of opening consecutive deals. Time_Start: Beginning of expert work on. Time_End: The work is finished at the same Magic_Number: EA Magic Number. Currency: GBPUSD GBPJPY GBPAUD Time Frame: M5 Minimum recommended amount and leverage: Min Recommended Leverage: 1:400 or More. Min Recommended Deposit: 500 USD or Equivalent amount. Lot 0.01





