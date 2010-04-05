Trend expert with a large number of indicators and the digital method in determining the opening of deals with the opening of multipliers deals when the trend reverses

Work on the five-minute timer

Work as the settings or control it if you like

Explains how the expert works.

Max Spread = 0.3

Lot1: Manual Lot Size

Auto_Lot: Set true to automatically calculate optimal Lot Size based on risk preferences, Set False if you want to use manual lot size.

Max_Risk: Max Risk as percentage of Equity * the greater this percentage is the greater the lot size if auto lot is used.

TakeProfit: Don't work with it make it = 0 .

StopLoss : Don't work with it make it = 0 .

win_USD : The profit of all trades together earn a profit in dollars

Loss_USD: Loss dollars Close all trades on the loss found here if it is zero it does not work.

Max_Open : Control the maximum number of opening deals.

Max_SPREAD: Spread volume control does not open positions when the spread is greater than the figure in the box.

Step: Controlling the distance of opening consecutive deals.

Time_Start: Beginning of expert work on.

Time_End: The work is finished at the same time

Magic_Number: EA Magic Number.

Currency:





GBPUSD

Time Frame:

M5









Minimum recommended amount and leverage:

Min Recommended Leverage: 1:400 or more.

Min Recommended Deposit: 1000 USD or Equivalent amount.

Lot 0.01