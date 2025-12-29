EurUsd Mean Reversion Pro

EurUsd Mean Reversion Pro

EurUsd Mean Reversion Pro is an automated Expert Advisor that executes long trades only and is designed exclusively for the EURUSD pair on the M15 timeframe. The system does not open sell positions and is intended to operate within upward market structures.

All strategy parameters, filters, and execution settings were configured and tested specifically for EURUSD behavior on M15 and are not intended for use on other symbols or timeframes.

The Expert Advisor follows a structured mean reversion approach, where trades are taken when price temporarily moves away from its normal range and begins to revert back toward equilibrium. Bollinger Bands %b are used to measure how extended price is within the bands, while a long-term moving average filter is applied to confirm overall market direction.

Buy trades are considered only when price is trading above the long-term moving average and the Bollinger %b value has remained below a defined threshold for multiple consecutive candles. This logic is designed to identify short-term pullbacks within an established upward structure. Positions are managed until price reverts back toward the middle of the Bollinger range, where exits are triggered based on the reversion conditions.

The system includes both fixed lot and optional scaling lot modes. When scaling is enabled, position size increases gradually by 0.02 lots for each $100 increase in account balance, allowing exposure to adjust proportionally as account size changes. Fixed lot trading is also supported for users who prefer consistent position sizing.

Based on Strategy Tester results using fixed lots and conservative settings, historical testing showed low balance and equity drawdowns, with maximum drawdown remaining below 20% under tested conditions. Results may vary depending on market behavior, testing period, and risk configuration.

EurUsd Mean Reversion Pro is built for MetaTrader 5 netting accounts and manages positions accordingly. It does not hedge trades or open opposing positions, making it fully compatible with standard netting account structures.

The system focuses on one market, one timeframe, and a long-only execution model, keeping its behavior consistent, controlled, and purpose-built.

🎨 Professional Chart Styling (Optional)

The Expert Advisor can optionally apply a clean, professional chart appearance  (Enabled by Default)

  • Clean white background (customizable)

  • Green bullish candles / red bearish candles 

  • No distracting grid lines (customizable)

  • Clear, minimal presentation

  • Fully customizable colors

Note: You can't change the chart style in the strategy tester, only in live trading charts. It will only use the default settings in the strategy tester.

Also price is low now at only $50, but price may go up later.

