📊 Overview

Legacy of Gann Enhanced EA is a sophisticated MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor that combines classical Gann trading principles with cutting-edge artificial intelligence. This revolutionary trading system uses the proven Pattern 123 methodology enhanced with Groq AI analysis and economic news filtering to identify high-probability trade setups.

What Makes This EA Special?

  • AI-Powered Decision Making - Integrates Groq's Llama 3.3 70B model for intelligent trade analysis
  • Pattern 123 Recognition - Automated detection of W.D. Gann's legendary trading patterns
  • News Filter Protection - Avoids trading during high-impact economic events
  • Advanced Risk Management - Multiple position management strategies
  • Multi-Timeframe Analysis - Higher timeframe trend confirmation
  • Flexible Order Execution - Market orders, pending orders, or AI-decided

🎯 Core Trading Strategy

The Pattern 123 Method

The EA identifies three-point reversal patterns based on ZigZag indicator pivots:

Bullish Pattern:

  • Point 1: Low
  • Point 2: Higher High (impulse move)
  • Point 3: Pullback (between P1 and P2)
  • Entry: Breakout above Point 3

Bearish Pattern:

  • Point 1: High
  • Point 2: Lower Low (impulse move)
  • Point 3: Pullback (between P1 and P2)
  • Entry: Breakdown below Point 3

Gann Profit Targets

The system calculates precise targets using Fibonacci-based Gann ratios:

  • Preliminary Goal: 61.8% of impulse range
  • Zone 1: 100% - 161.8% of impulse range
  • Zone 2: 261.8% - 423.6% of impulse range
  • Stop Loss: 50% below Point 3

🤖 AI Integration (Groq)

Three AI Modes

1. GEMINI_OFF

  • Traditional rule-based trading only
  • No AI analysis required
  • Fastest execution

2. GEMINI_CONFIRM

  • AI validates pattern signals
  • Provides confidence scoring (0-100%)
  • Filters out low-probability setups
  • Human-like trade reasoning

3. GEMINI_FULL

  • Complete AI-driven trading
  • Optimizes stop loss and take profit levels
  • Analyzes market conditions in real-time
  • Decides order type (market vs pending)

What AI Analyzes

The Groq AI evaluates:

  • Pattern quality and structure
  • Current market momentum (RSI, ATR)
  • Price action context
  • Risk/reward optimization
  • Entry timing
  • Confidence level assessment

AI Response Example

{ "shouldTrade": true, "confidence": 85, "direction": "BUY", "stopLoss": 1.08450, "takeProfit": 1.09200, "reasoning": "Strong bullish pattern with RSI confirmation" }

🛡️ News Filter System

Economic Calendar Protection

The EA automatically blocks trading during major news events:

High Impact News:

  • 60 minutes before event
  • 30 minutes after event
  • Examples: NFP, FOMC, CPI, Interest Rate Decisions

Medium Impact News:

  • 30 minutes before event
  • 15 minutes after event
  • Examples: Retail Sales, PMI Data

Low Impact News:

  • Optional blocking (configurable)
  • 15 minutes buffer window

Smart Calendar Integration

  • Uses MT5's built-in Economic Calendar
  • Filters by currency relevance
  • Auto-updates every hour
  • Displays countdown to next event

⚙️ Configuration Guide

1. ZigZag Settings

ZigZagDepth = 12        // Sensitivity to price swings
ZigZagDeviation = 5     // Minimum price movement
ZigZagBackstep = 3      // Look-back period

Recommendation: Keep default values for most pairs. Increase depth for ranging markets.

2. Pattern Settings

MinImpulsePoints = 300 // Minimum impulse size in points MaxBarsLookback = 500 // Historical data to scan MinBarsP3 = 2 // Bars since Point 3 confirmation

Tip: Lower MinImpulsePoints (200-250) for lower timeframes like M15/H1.

3. Lot Size Management

Fixed Lot Mode:

LotMode = LOT_MODE_FIXED
FixedLot = 0.01

Risk Percentage Mode:

LotMode = LOT_MODE_RISK RiskPercent = 2.0 // Risk 2% per trade

Risk % Formula: Calculates position size based on stop loss distance and account balance.

4. Gann Target Ratios

PrelimGoalRatio = 0.618   // 61.8% Fibonacci
Zone1MinRatio = 1.000     // 100% extension
Zone1MaxRatio = 1.618     // 161.8% Golden ratio
Zone2MinRatio = 2.618     // 261.8% extension
Zone2MaxRatio = 4.236     // 423.6% extension
StopLossRatio = 0.5       // 50% retracement

Conservative: Increase StopLossRatio to 0.618 for safer trades.

5. Trade Management

UsePartialClose = true // Close 50% at Preliminary Goal MoveToBreakeven = true // Protect capital BreakevenPoints = 10 // Offset from entry TrailMode = TRAIL_PRELIM // Start trailing after prelim goal TrailDistance = 50 // Points behind price MaxOpenTrades = 1 // Limit concurrent positions

6. Order Execution Modes

ORDER_MARKET:

  • Instant execution at current price
  • Best for liquid markets
  • No slippage risk from pending orders

ORDER_PENDING:

  • Places Buy/Sell Stop orders
  • Offset configurable (default 20 points)
  • Better fills in volatile conditions

ORDER_GEMINI_DECIDE:

  • AI selects optimal entry method
  • Considers spread and volatility
  • (Currently defaults to market)

7. Higher Timeframe Filter

UseHigherTFFilter = true
HigherTF = PERIOD_H4
HTF_TrendMA = 50

Purpose: Only takes trades aligned with larger trend.

  • BUY signals require price above H4 MA(50)
  • SELL signals require price below H4 MA(50)

Disable for ranging markets or if trading reversals.

8. AI Configuration (Groq)

AIMode = GEMINI_CONFIRM GroqAPIKey = "your_api_key_here" AIConfidenceMin = 70 // Minimum 70% confidence AIAnalyzeSLTP = true // Use AI-optimized levels AIAnalysisInterval = 300 // 5-minute cooldown

Getting API Key:

  1. Visit https://console.groq.com/keys
  2. Create free account
  3. Generate API key
  4. Copy into EA settings

Important: Add https://api.groq.com to MT5 allowed URLs:

  • Tools → Options → Expert Advisors → Allow WebRequest for listed URL

9. News Filter Settings

UseNewsFilter = true
NewsMinutesBeforeHigh = 60
NewsMinutesAfterHigh = 30
NewsMinutesBeforeMed = 30
NewsMinutesAfterMed = 15
BlockLowImpact = false

Aggressive Trading: Reduce all timings by 50% Conservative Trading: Increase all timings by 50%

10. Alerts & Notifications

EnableAlerts = true // Pop-up alerts EnableSound = true // Audio notifications EnablePush = false // Mobile push (requires MT5 mobile setup) MagicNumber = 123789 // Unique EA identifier TradeComment = "GannAI" // Order comment

📈 Usage Instructions

Step 1: Installation

  1. Copy LegacyOfGann_EA_GROQ.mq5 to MQL5/Experts/ folder
  2. Copy JAson.mqh library to MQL5/Include/ folder
  3. Restart MetaTrader 5
  4. EA appears in Navigator → Expert Advisors

Step 2: Setup Groq API (Optional)

  1. Register at https://console.groq.com
  2. Generate free API key
  3. In MT5: Tools → Options → Expert Advisors
  4. Check "Allow WebRequest for listed URL"
  5. Add: https://api.groq.com
  6. Click OK and restart MT5

Step 3: Attach to Chart

  1. Open desired symbol chart (e.g., EURUSD)
  2. Choose timeframe (H1 or H4 recommended)
  3. Drag EA from Navigator to chart
  4. Configure settings in popup window
  5. Paste Groq API key if using AI
  6. Enable "Allow live trading"
  7. Click OK

Step 4: Verify Operation

Check Expert tab for initialization messages:

Testing Groq API connection...
Groq API connection successful!
Legacy of Gann EA - ENHANCED EDITION
Symbol: EURUSD
Gemini AI: CONFIRM ONLY

Step 5: Monitor Dashboard

The on-chart display shows:

  • 🤖 Groq AI status and connection
  • 📞 API call statistics
  • ✅ Trades opened/rejected by AI
  • 📰 News filter status
  • 🎯 Active pattern information
  • ⏰ Countdown to next news event

🎓 Trading Tips

Best Practices

  1. Timeframe Selection

    • H1: For active trading (3-5 signals/week)
    • H4: For swing trading (1-2 signals/week)
    • Avoid M15 and below (too noisy)

  2. Pair Selection

    • Major pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY (best liquidity)
    • Avoid exotic pairs with wide spreads

  3. Risk Management

    • Start with RiskPercent = 1% while learning
    • Never risk more than 2-3% per trade
    • Max 2-3 concurrent trades across all pairs

  4. AI Confidence Levels

    • 70-79%: Moderate confidence (use smaller lots)
    • 80-89%: High confidence (standard lots)
    • 90%+: Very high confidence (can increase lot size slightly)

  5. News Trading

    • Always keep UseNewsFilter = true for first month
    • Major news can invalidate technical patterns
    • Calendar protection saves capital

Optimization Strategy

Phase 1: Conservative (Month 1-2)

AIMode = GEMINI_CONFIRM AIConfidenceMin = 80 UsePartialClose = true MaxOpenTrades = 1 TrailMode = TRAIL_PRELIM

Phase 2: Balanced (Month 3-4)

AIMode = GEMINI_FULL
AIConfidenceMin = 75
UsePartialClose = true
MaxOpenTrades = 2

Phase 3: Aggressive (Month 5+)

AIMode = GEMINI_FULL AIConfidenceMin = 70 MaxOpenTrades = 3 AIAnalyzeSLTP = true

🔍 Troubleshooting

AI Not Working

Symptom: "Connection Failed" or "Invalid API Key"

Solutions:

  1. Verify API key is correct (43 characters)
  2. Check https://api.groq.com is in allowed URLs
  3. Restart MT5 after adding URL
  4. Test connection: EA logs "Groq API connection successful!"
  5. Check internet connection and firewall

No Trades Opening

Possible Causes:

  1. News filter blocking (check on-chart display)
  2. No valid Pattern 123 detected
  3. AI confidence below minimum threshold
  4. Higher TF filter not aligned
  5. MaxOpenTrades limit reached

Debug: Enable DebugMode = true to see rejection reasons in Expert tab.

Pattern Not Detected

Adjustments:

  • Lower MinImpulsePoints (try 200-250)
  • Increase MaxBarsLookback (try 700-1000)
  • Check ZigZag settings are correct
  • Verify chart has enough historical data

Frequent AI Rejections

Solutions:

  • Lower AIConfidenceMin (try 65-70%)
  • Switch to AIMode = GEMINI_OFF temporarily
  • Review rejected patterns in logs
  • May indicate ranging/choppy market

📊 Performance Metrics

Dashboard Information

The EA displays real-time statistics:

Trade Status:

  • Open positions count
  • Lot size mode and value
  • Balance and equity

Groq AI Status:

  • Connection state (✓ or ✗)
  • Total API calls made
  • Successful analyses
  • Trades opened by AI
  • Trades rejected (and why)
  • Cooldown timer

News Filter:

  • Current status (CLEAR or BLOCKED)
  • Countdown to next event
  • Impact level of upcoming news

Active Pattern:

  • Direction (BUY/SELL)
  • Entry price
  • Target levels (Prelim, Zone 1)
  • AI confidence percentage

⚠️ Important Disclaimers

  1. API Costs: Groq offers free tier with rate limits. Monitor usage at console.groq.com
  2. Internet Required: AI features require stable internet connection
  3. Backtesting: AI features won't work in Strategy Tester (uses live API calls)
  4. VPS Recommended: For 24/7 operation, use Virtual Private Server
  5. Risk Warning: Trading forex involves substantial risk of loss. Never trade money you cannot afford to lose.

🎁 Key Advantages

Automated Pattern Recognition - No manual chart watching ✅ AI Validation - Filters out false signals ✅ News Protection - Avoids unpredictable volatility ✅ Partial Profits - Locks in gains at milestones ✅ Trailing Stop - Captures extended moves ✅ Multi-Timeframe - Trend alignment confirmation ✅ Flexible Risk - Fixed or percentage-based sizing ✅ Real-Time Dashboard - Complete transparency ✅ Smart Notifications - Alerts on key events ✅ Professional Grade - Institutional-quality risk management

🚀 Get Started Today

Transform your trading with the power of AI-enhanced Gann analysis. The Legacy of Gann Enhanced EA combines 100 years of proven technical analysis with modern artificial intelligence to give you an edge in today's markets.

Perfect for:

  • Swing traders seeking high-probability setups
  • Pattern traders wanting automation
  • Traders interested in AI-powered analysis
  • Risk-conscious traders needing protection

Start with demo account, master the system, then trade live with confidence!

Legacy of Gann Enhanced EA v4.0 - Where Classic Trading Wisdom Meets Artificial Intelligence


