Golden Entry

Golden Entry V1.0 – Smart Money Concept EA (MT5)

Golden Entry is a rule-based Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 built on Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and ICT trading logic.
The system focuses on market structure, institutional price behavior, and high-probability entries, avoiding random indicators and over-optimized strategies.

This EA is designed for traders who prefer structure, logic, and discipline over aggressive or high-risk approaches.

Trading Logic

Golden Entry analyzes the market using Smart Money market structure principles, including:

  • Market Structure (HH, HL, LH, LL)

  • Break of Structure (BOS)

  • Change of Character (CHoCH)

  • Trend alignment and directional bias

Entries are executed based on ICT-style logic, where price interaction with key structural areas is required before a trade is placed.
The EA does not chase price and does not rely on lagging indicators.

Entry Concept

  • Structure-based directional bias

  • Entry only after confirmed structural conditions

  • No random trades

  • No signal stacking

  • One trade logic per setup

The goal is quality over quantity.

Risk Management

  • Fixed risk control per trade

  • Automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit calculation

  • No Martingale

  • No Grid

  • No Arbitrary lot increase

Risk parameters are designed to keep drawdowns controlled and behavior consistent.

Trading Style

  • Strategy type: Trend & Scalping

  • Execution: Fully automated

  • Designed for disciplined trading environments

  • Works best on liquid instruments (e.g. XAUUSD, major FX pairs)

Important Notes

  • This EA is not a “set and forget money machine”

  • No guaranteed profits

  • Past performance does not guarantee future results

  • Proper risk management and realistic expectations are required

Key Features

  • Smart Money Concept based logic

  • ICT-inspired entries

  • Market structure confirmation

  • Clean execution logic

  • MT5 optimized

  • No high-risk techniques

Golden Entry is built for traders who understand that consistency comes from logic, not promises.


Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt