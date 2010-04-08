Golden Entry
- Experts
- Najdo Rasimoski
Golden Entry V1.0 – Smart Money Concept EA (MT5)
Golden Entry is a rule-based Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 built on Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and ICT trading logic.
The system focuses on market structure, institutional price behavior, and high-probability entries, avoiding random indicators and over-optimized strategies.
This EA is designed for traders who prefer structure, logic, and discipline over aggressive or high-risk approaches.
Trading Logic
Golden Entry analyzes the market using Smart Money market structure principles, including:
-
Market Structure (HH, HL, LH, LL)
-
Break of Structure (BOS)
-
Change of Character (CHoCH)
-
Trend alignment and directional bias
Entries are executed based on ICT-style logic, where price interaction with key structural areas is required before a trade is placed.
The EA does not chase price and does not rely on lagging indicators.
Entry Concept
-
Structure-based directional bias
-
Entry only after confirmed structural conditions
-
No random trades
-
No signal stacking
-
One trade logic per setup
The goal is quality over quantity.
Risk Management
-
Fixed risk control per trade
-
Automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit calculation
-
No Martingale
-
No Grid
-
No Arbitrary lot increase
Risk parameters are designed to keep drawdowns controlled and behavior consistent.
Trading Style
-
Strategy type: Trend & Scalping
-
Execution: Fully automated
-
Designed for disciplined trading environments
-
Works best on liquid instruments (e.g. XAUUSD, major FX pairs)
Important Notes
-
This EA is not a “set and forget money machine”
-
No guaranteed profits
-
Past performance does not guarantee future results
-
Proper risk management and realistic expectations are required
Key Features
-
Smart Money Concept based logic
-
ICT-inspired entries
-
Market structure confirmation
-
Clean execution logic
-
MT5 optimized
-
No high-risk techniques