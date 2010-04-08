Golden Entry V1.0 – Smart Money Concept EA (MT5)

Golden Entry is a rule-based Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 built on Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and ICT trading logic.

The system focuses on market structure, institutional price behavior, and high-probability entries, avoiding random indicators and over-optimized strategies.

This EA is designed for traders who prefer structure, logic, and discipline over aggressive or high-risk approaches.

Trading Logic

Golden Entry analyzes the market using Smart Money market structure principles, including:

Market Structure (HH, HL, LH, LL)

Break of Structure (BOS)

Change of Character (CHoCH)

Trend alignment and directional bias

Entries are executed based on ICT-style logic, where price interaction with key structural areas is required before a trade is placed.

The EA does not chase price and does not rely on lagging indicators.

Entry Concept

Structure-based directional bias

Entry only after confirmed structural conditions

No random trades

No signal stacking

One trade logic per setup

The goal is quality over quantity.

Risk Management

Fixed risk control per trade

Automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit calculation

No Martingale

No Grid

No Arbitrary lot increase

Risk parameters are designed to keep drawdowns controlled and behavior consistent.

Trading Style

Strategy type: Trend & Scalping

Execution: Fully automated

Designed for disciplined trading environments

Works best on liquid instruments (e.g. XAUUSD, major FX pairs)

Important Notes

This EA is not a “set and forget money machine”

No guaranteed profits

Past performance does not guarantee future results

Proper risk management and realistic expectations are required

Key Features

Smart Money Concept based logic

ICT-inspired entries

Market structure confirmation

Clean execution logic

MT5 optimized

No high-risk techniques

Golden Entry is built for traders who understand that consistency comes from logic, not promises.