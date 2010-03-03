Are you tired of the slow, clunky, and uninformative default order panel in MetaTrader 5?

Discretionary trading demands speed, precision, and above all, clear information. Clicking through multiple menus, dragging stops one by one, and lacking a consolidated view of your risk are barriers that cost you time and, most importantly, money. Professional trading requires professional tools.

Trader Panel Alpha X Pro is the definitive solution. It's not just another "order ticket"; it's a complete trading command station, designed by traders, for traders. This tool transforms your MT5 interface into a high-performance execution environment, putting total control of your operations at your fingertips.

Who is This Panel For?

Day Traders & Scalpers: Who need agility to enter, exit, and manage positions with a single click.

Swing Traders: Who plan their trades and require visual tools to manage stops and targets across multiple positions.

Grid & Averaging Traders: Who need advanced features to manage multiple orders, perform partial take-profits, and apply complex TP strategies.

Any Discretionary Trader: Who wants to optimize their workflow, reduce manual errors, and operate with a superior level of professionalism.

Key Features - The Complete Arsenal

✅ Smart & Adaptive Interface

Professional Design: A modern, clean interface that organizes information clearly without cluttering your chart.

Collapsible Accordion Menu: Stay focused on what matters. Expand only the tool sections you are using and collapse the others, keeping your chart always visible.

Full Minimization: With one click, minimize the entire panel to a discreet title bar, freeing up 100% of your analysis space.

✅ Real-Time Information Dashboard

Get a consolidated, instant overview of your exposure on the current symbol without looking away from your chart:

Average Buy & Sell Price: Know your precise volume-weighted average price for all buy and sell positions.

Total Lots: See the total open volume for both buys and sells.

Today's P/L: Track your total Profit/Loss (floating + closed for the day) in real-time, updated on every tick.

✅ Fast & Precise Execution

Market Order Ticket: Large, clear BUY and SELL buttons for instant execution.

Advanced Lot Control: Adjust your lot size with precision using +/- buttons or use the quick-access buttons for pre-set increments ( 0.01 , 0.10 , 0.50 , 1.00 ), perfect for adapting to market volatility.

Close All Trades: Instantly flatten all open positions and cancel all pending orders on the symbol with a single click, protected by a confirmation window to prevent mistakes.

✅ The Power of the Dynamic Grid

Strategic Visualization: Plot a grid of potential support and resistance levels on your chart, dynamically calculated based on the price range of the last X days (fully configurable).

Real-Time Adjustments: Turn the grid on/off or adjust the percentage interval directly from the panel without reloading the EA.

✅ Surgical Position Management (PRO)

The "Partial Close" section is an arsenal for granular control:

Close by Direction: CLOSE BUYS , CLOSE SELLS .

Close by Result: CLOSE ALL PROFIT (closes all winning positions), CLOSE ALL LOSS (closes all losing positions).

Specific Control: CLOSE PROFIT BUYS , CLOSE PROFIT SELLS , CLOSE LOSS BUYS , CLOSE LOSS SELLS .

One-Click Hedge: Neutralize your exposure with HEDGE BUY and HEDGE SELL buttons. The panel automatically detects if your account is a Hedging account and only displays this feature if it's compatible.

✅ Professional Risk Automation (PRO)

Let the panel do the heavy lifting with the "Auto Management" section:

Trade Manager: A master switch to enable/disable all automation features with one click.

Automatic Breakeven: Move your stop to breakeven (or a small profit) as soon as a trade reaches a predefined point target.

Trailing Stop: Protect your profits with a configurable trailing stop.

Financial Stop: Set a maximum monetary loss value. If reached, the panel automatically flattens your positions to protect your capital.

✅ Visual Management with Draggable Lines (PRO)

Master SL/TP: Create visual and draggable Stop Loss and Take Profit lines directly on the chart.

Target Selector: Toggle a switch to determine if the lines and the unification function should affect Executed Positions or Pending Orders .

Unify SL/TP: With one click, move the SL and TP of all your positions (or pending orders) to the exact prices of the visual lines. Includes a pip offset to make future line selection easy.

✅ Advanced Exit Strategies (TP Grid) (PRO)

For traders who manage multiple positions (averaging, grid), this is the ultimate tool:

Intelligent TP Distribution: Distribute the Take Profits of multiple open positions across your grid levels.

Balanced Mode: Distributes all positions proportionally among the defined TP levels.

Linear Mode: Applies one TP level per position (1-for-1) and leaves the remaining positions as "runners" to capture larger profits, managed by your Trailing Stop.

✅ Sequential Pending Orders (PRO)

Tired of placing pending orders one by one?

Activate Sequence Mode: With one click, each subsequent click on the BUY/SELL LIMIT/STOP GRID buttons will place an order at the next consecutive grid level, allowing you to build an "order ladder" instantly and without errors.

Trader Panel Alpha X Pro is more than a panel—it's a complete upgrade to your trading platform. It was built with clean, efficient, and robust code after an exhaustive development and testing process.

Elevate your trading to the next level. Get Trader Panel Alpha X Pro today!



