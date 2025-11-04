Gold Breakout Ea v1

The Gold Breakout EA- Your Key to Conquering Prop Firm Challenges!

Are you tired of overly complex strategies, emotional trading decisions, and the constant pressure of adhering to your prop firm's rules? Are you looking for a clear, disciplined, and fully automated solution to capitalize on the daily volatility of the Gold market (XAUUSD)?

Introducing: The Gold Breakout EA!

Important Note for Testing the Expert Advisor:

To achieve accurate and optimal results when testing this EA, it is essential to use a trading account with low spreads (e.g., an ECN or RAW spread account) and a fast, stable internet connection (low latency to the broker's server). High spreads or a slow connection can significantly degrade the strategy's performance and lead to inaccurate backtesting results.

As an active prop firm trader myself, I faced these exact challenges. That's why I developed this Expert Advisor—a tool that not only implements a time-tested strategy but is also specifically designed for the strict requirements of prop firm challenges. I successfully use this EA on my own accounts and have equipped it with every feature crucial for sustainable success.

What is the Strategy? The EA follows a clean and timeless Daily Breakout strategy. Every day, it automatically places pending orders (Buy Stop & Sell Stop) at the previous day's high and low. This allows you to systematically profit from key breakouts without having to sit in front of the charts yourself. Simple, logical, and effective.

Key Features That Make the Difference:

🏆 Dedicated Prop Firm Settings: The heart of the EA! Daily Loss Limit (%): Protect your account and stay compliant. The EA automatically stops trading for the day once your specified percentage loss is hit. Daily Profit Target (%): Lock in your gains. The EA ceases trading once your daily target is reached, preventing greed and unnecessary risk exposure.

⚙️ Smart Risk Management: Trade like a professional. The EA automatically calculates the lot size for each trade based on your desired risk percentage (e.g., 1%) and the stop-loss distance. Full control, no more manual calculations.

📊 Professional Neon Dashboard: Keep an eye on everything at a glance! The modern and clean interface displays all critical information in real-time: balance, daily P/L, open P/L, win rate, system status, and the next high-impact news event.

📰 Integrated News Filter: Stop gambling during major news! The EA automatically pauses trading before and after high-impact economic events (like NFP, CPI) to protect you from extreme volatility and slippage.

🛡️ Order Recovery System: If pending orders are deleted (e.g., by the news filter), you can restore them with a single click on the dashboard.

⏱️ Fully Automated & Disciplined: Once configured, the EA does the work for you. No emotional mistakes, no missed opportunities. Just pure, disciplined execution of the strategy.

Who is this EA perfect for?

Prop Firm Traders looking for a reliable strategy to pass their challenges.

looking for a reliable strategy to pass their challenges. Gold Traders who want to profit from the daily movements of XAUUSD.

who want to profit from the daily movements of XAUUSD. Busy Professionals seeking a "set-and-forget" solution that doesn't require constant monitoring.

seeking a "set-and-forget" solution that doesn't require constant monitoring. Traders who value disciplined risk management and capital preservation above all else.

Invest in discipline and strategy. Let The Gold Breakout EA handle the trading while you focus on what matters: your growth as a trader. Get your edge in the market now!





Disclaimer

Trading in financial markets carries a significant level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. While this Expert Advisor is built on a sound strategy and is used by myself, past performance, whether in backtests or live trading, is not an indicator or guarantee of future results.

I cannot and do not guarantee any future profits. The markets are unpredictable and can change at any time. External factors such as extreme volatility, political events, or unforeseen economic news can impact the EA's performance.

As the buyer and user, you are solely responsible for your trading decisions and the capital you use. Always trade responsibly and only use funds that you can afford to lose. By purchasing this product, you acknowledge that you understand and accept the risks involved.