Bands On iWPR of iRSI

📦 Product Overview: WPR–iRSI–iBands 1.0

This indicator combines Williams Percent Range (WPR), Relative Strength Index (RSI), and volatility Bandwidth to deliver an indicator array data RSI of WPR. It’s ideal for traders who want to track Supply & Demand zones, trend reversals, and volatility thresholds, in one sub window.

🔍 Core Components

• WPR Curve → Measures overbought/oversold conditions based on recent highs/lows

• RSI on WPR → Smooths WPR into a normalized oscillator for clearer signal interpretation

• Band Levels → Six upper/lower bands plus a middle line, built on RSI of WPR, offering a volatility-framed structure





🎛 User Controls

📊 WPR Settings

• WPR Period → Define the lookback for WPR calculation

• Applied Price → Choose the price type (Close, Open, Weighted, etc.)

⚡ RSI Settings

• RSI Period → Set the smoothing period for RSI on WPR

• RSI Line Style, Width, Color → Customize the appearance of the RSI curve (default: Yellow)

📐 Band Settings

• Bands Period → Define the moving average period for band generation

• Bands Shift → Shift bands forward/backward

• Deviation Controls → Six independent deviation inputs:

• BandDeviation1

• BandDeviation2

• BandDeviation3

• BandDeviation4

• BandDeviation5

• BandDeviation6

Each deviation produces its own upper and lower band, plus a central middle line.

🎨 Style Controls

• Upper Band Style, Width, Color → Customize the main upper band (default: ForestGreen)

• Middle Band Style, Width, Color → Customize the equilibrium line (default: ForestGreen)

• Lower Band Style, Width, Color → Customize the main lower band (default: ForestGreen)

• Warning Bands (Deviation 1, 2, 3, 5, 6) → Each has independent style, width, and color (default: DarkGray)

🧪 Debug Mode

• DebugMode Toggle → Enable/disable diagnostic output

• LastBarIndex → Choose which bar to use for short name and debug output (default: 1 = last closed bar)





✅ Buyer Value

With these controls, traders can:

• Visualize WPR exhaustion and RSI smoothing

• Frame signals with layered band levels for volatility context

• Customize every visual element for audit clarity

• Enable debug mode for development or signal tracking

• Use multiple instances safely with independent configurations



