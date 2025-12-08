Band Levels Plus

📘 Product Description for “Bands Levels +Plus 1.0”

Bands Levels +Plus 1.0 is a clean, audit-friendly indicator that plots three dynamic horizontal levels based on price volatility:

• 🔴 Upper+ Band Level 0, 1, 2

Projects the outer resistance zone based on recent price expansion.

Traders watch this level for potential reversal or breakout setups.

• ⚫ Middle Band Level

Represents the equilibrium line — a moving average of price.

It acts as a directional bias filter: price above suggests bullish momentum, below suggests bearish.

• 🔵 Lower+ Band Level 0, 1, 2

Projects the outer support zone based on recent price contraction.

Traders use this level to anticipate bounces or breakdowns.

These bands adjust dynamically to market conditions, offering a real-time framework for identifying overbought/oversold zones, trend strength, and volatility compression.





🛠 Technical Notes

• Based on standard deviation from a moving average

• Fully customizable: period, deviation, shift, and price type

• Designed for visual clarity with color-coded levels and audit-friendly buffer mapping



