Forex Mastery Escort EA

5

Introducing "Forex Mastery Escort EA," a game-changing Expert Advisor (EA) specifically designed for the MQL5 market. This innovative EA combines the power of multiple indicators, including IMA (Intrabar Moving Average), CCI (Commodity Channel Index), and MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence), to provide you with unparalleled trading accuracy.

Forex Mastery Escort EA leverages a sophisticated algorithm that meticulously analyzes market conditions, taking into account the insights derived from the IMA, CCI, and MACD levels. By considering multiple indicators simultaneously, this EA ensures a comprehensive assessment of price movements, allowing for informed and precise trade execution.

With built-in risk management features, Forex Mastery Escort EA offers a secure and controlled trading experience. You have the flexibility to customize stop-loss and take-profit levels to safeguard your trades against unexpected market fluctuations. This integrated risk management empowers you to effectively manage your capital and optimize your risk-reward ratio.

Whether you are a seasoned trader or just starting your journey in the forex market, Forex Mastery Escort EA provides a user-friendly interface that enables seamless installation and operation. You can easily configure the EA to suit your trading preferences, making it accessible to traders of all skill levels.


NOTE: this Ea has no specific settings, so you'll have to play around with the risk management settings and levels, then backtest until you get the results you want. Then forward test on a live market via demo acc. Do not use this ea on your live account until you have accurate settings laid out for yourself. I included the Standard setting in the settings menu for both the ALGO and risk management.

Enjoy..


İncelemeler 4
IATradingScalping
2363
IATradingScalping 2023.12.10 00:11 
 

buen robot TE PERMITE personalizar los parametros , se tiene que buscar el mejor seting .GRACIAS

Toha Arekaatera Akutina Gage
4705
Toha Arekaatera Akutina Gage 2023.08.27 05:12 
 

Loved this Ea, it is a great concept and has a high profitability if you know how to customize the indicators to your preferences, I had a good time speaking with you developer!, great advise and helpful as a support, I look forward to trying out your other products over time. Cheers

