IT Bollinger Bands EA

5

Discover our sophisticated Expert Advisor (EA) designed for the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) market: IT Bollinger Bands.

This free EA exploits a trading strategy based on Bollinger Bands, offering a powerful approach to optimizing your operations in the financial market.

Key Features :

  • Bollinger Bands Strategy: Our EA uses Bollinger Bands, a popular approach in technical analysis. Based on the period (20), the standard deviation (2), and the shift of the bands, our EA identifies trading opportunities based on market volatility. 
  • Advanced Management: Our EA incorporates advanced management to maximize your success. You can adjust the lot size, set the take profit level, and manage maximum deviations and slippage to optimize your operations. 
  • Grid Strategy: The EA includes a grid strategy that gradually adds orders as the market moves in an unfavorable direction. This strategy can effectively capture market movements. 
  • Intuitive Dashboard: Our EA comes with a user-friendly dashboard. You can choose to display basic order information, potential order errors, and even allow manual adjustments of take profit and stop-loss levels for ultimate customization.

Customizable Parameters :

  • Bollinger Bands Period: Adjust the Bollinger Bands period to refine your strategy.
  • Bollinger Bands Standard Deviation: Modify the standard deviation to adapt the strategy's sensitivity.
  • Bollinger Bands Shift: Configure the shift of the bands for better adaptation to market conditions.
  • Lot Size and Take Profit: Adapt the lot size and take profit levels according to your goals.

To access profitable pre-configurations, join us on Telegram: CLICK HERE

Easy to Use :

Our EA is user-friendly and easy to use. After configuring the settings according to your preferences, you can activate it on your MT4 platform to automatically execute operations based on signals generated by the Bollinger Bands strategy and grid method.

Important Note :

The IT Bollinger Bands Expert Advisor is offered for free, in line with our commitment to provide advanced and accessible trading tools to all MT4 community traders.

Optimize your trading strategies with our cutting-edge EA now. Download it for free and explore the opportunities offered by this innovative approach to automated trading.

Please note that past performance does not guarantee future results. It is recommended to test the EA on demo accounts before using it in real conditions.

For any assistance or questions, join us on Telegram: Click HERE

Download the IT Bollinger Bands Expert Advisor today and elevate your MetaTrader 4 operations to a higher level!


İncelemeler 1
Charles Crete
627
Charles Crete 2024.10.14 02:04 
 

Very good EA with optimisation. I Will try another.

İncelemeye yanıt