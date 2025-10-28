GoldRule1 EA

 **Gold Rule 1 – Precision Momentum Expert Advisor**

**Gold Rule 1** is a professional breakout–pullback trading system optimized for **XAUUSD (Gold)** on **M5–M15** timeframes.
It combines **trend strength**, **volatility confirmation**, and **smart trade management** to catch momentum moves with minimal noise.



 ⚙️ **Core Features**

* **Smart Trend Detection** – uses dual EMA alignment to identify the dominant market direction.
* **Momentum Breakout Logic** – waits for a structured pullback, then triggers on continuation breakouts.
* **ATR-Based Risk Control** – dynamically adjusts stop-loss and take-profit to current volatility.
* **Auto Lot Scaling** – optional dynamic lot growth as balance or equity increases.
* **Pending Order Cleanup** – automatically removes unused stop orders at session end or on opposite signal.
* **New York Session Focus** – trades during the most liquid and active hours for gold.



 🎯 **Simple, Effective Parameters**

 Parameter                              Function                                             
 -----------------------------          ---------------------------------------------------- 
 **Lot Mode**                          Fixed or dynamic (auto-scaling with balance/equity). 
 **Session Hours**                    Trading window (e.g., 13–18 server time).            
 **EMA Fast / Slow**                Defines market trend direction.                      
 **ATR Multiplier**                   Controls SL/TP size relative to volatility.          
 **Breakeven & Trailing Stop**  Lock in profits automatically.                       
 **Cleanup System**                 Deletes unused pending orders automatically.         


 📈 **Recommended Setup (XAUUSD M5/M15)**

* **Lot Mode:** Dynamic (by Equity)
* **Base Lot:** 0.10 per 1000 USD
* **EMA Fast/Slow:** 20 / 50
* **SL/TP:** 1.2 / 2.0 ATR
* **Session:** 13–18 (New York)
* **Trades per Day:** Max 2


💡 **Why Traders Like It**

✅ Clean logic – no martingale, no grid
✅ Works in both volatile & calm markets
✅ Automatically adapts position size
✅ Keeps charts clean — no stale orders
✅ Easy to monitor, easy to control


 ⚠️ **Recommended Use**

* Use on **XAUUSD (Gold)**
* Run on **M5 or M15** timeframe
* Best results during **New York session**

* VPS recommended for continuous operation


Any question please contact me.

Thank you.


