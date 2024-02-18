RenaissancEA Infinity

Unlimited Deposit and Profit

(Test first with Strategy Tester)

Recommended Pair (TF) : EURUSD (H4)

Recommended Broker:

https://bit.ly/Octafx_EA


You can use this EA directly after you install it on your MT4 currency pair without needing to set parameters again. Or you can do it yourself.

Warning...!!!: Forex trading with or without an EA is very dangerous for your money. This can cause a lot of losses and even lose your money. Even though it can also make a lot of profit. Think first before using this EA with take advantage of the Strategy Tester on your MT4 Platform.

So... It's your own risk.

Good Luck & God Bless You.









Önerilen ürünler
IA Supreme Hedging
Harry Tallarita
Uzman Danışmanlar
IA SUPREME MT4Hedging by Partner’s Academy Bring Precision and Control to Your Trading Elevate Your Trading Experience with Partner’s Academy Innovation After purchase, you will receive additional settings with inputs specifically designed for major crosses. Contact me directly on mql4.com. DO YOU WANT TO SEE IT LIVE? JOIN THE TELEGRAM GROUP t.me/supremeforexexpert Overview IA SUPREME MT4Hedging is an advanced artificial intelligence-based trading system carefully developed by Partner’s A
EaMaster
Hai Chuan Su
Uzman Danışmanlar
eaMaster (Expert Advisor) Introduction 1. Overview This EA is a technical analysis-based automated trading system designed to help traders make automated trading decisions in the market. It follows the Bollinger Bands indicator combined with candlestick patterns, executing precise trades on specified timeframes. The EA is applicable to multiple financial instruments and supports both short-term and long-term trading strategies, catering to different risk preferences and trading approaches. 2
Imperium Pattern EA
Botond Ratonyi
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Imperium Pattern EA   USE IT ONLY WITH THE SET FILES I POSTED TO THE COMMENT SECTION.  This is the biggest update in the life of the Imperium Pattern EA, it got new features and engine. ---It got the official TheNomadTrader Dynamic engine system alongisde with good risk:reward ratio ---New feature that allows traders to tell the EA after how much time(X value in minutes) the EA can close trades by dynamic exit. This feature boosts the EA perfoemance and it is a key feature in crisis situati
Fx Lion Gold Trading
Mr Viwat Kongthon
Uzman Danışmanlar
... *** Signal :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1743955 EA Fx Lion Gold Trading is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold (XAUUSD) work process will calculate support and resistance including the highest and lowest price of each candlestick  The EA will calculate pending orders at the highest or lowest price after the support/resistance level. and will close the pending order on the next day if not in use -EA does not martingale  -EA  have Stop Loss and Take Profit to prote
SentimentEA
Sergii Onyshchenko
Uzman Danışmanlar
This is a rarely working EA.  I recommend this EA for institutional funds. I recommend it only for pair EURUSD. Working timeframe M1 . Orders 1-3 series per month - is optimal. Public monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/616195 Strategy EA sells when is expensive and buys when cheap. If % bulls in a moment  <x   EA is searching for buys. If % bulls in a moment  >y  EA is searching for sells. For opening EA orders, used Market Structure High (MSH) - Market Structure Low (MSL). Parameters
PipJet
Mohamed Marwen Tabassi
Uzman Danışmanlar
PipJet MT4 EA    is a fully automated Expert Advisor. Its advanced price action based algorithm is trying to predict next candle's direction and opens (or not) the appropriate trade. It has a unique number of settings that make it extremely versatile in all market conditions.  Requirements Optimized to work with GBPUSD  Timeframe M1. Recommended deposit is $250 for initial lot set to 0.01 , $2500 for initial lot set to 0.10. Any Broker with low spread is recommended to get better results. Com
AutoBBbot v1
Ulugbek Sadullaev
Uzman Danışmanlar
Здравствуйте уважаемые автотрейдеры. Представляю Вам полностью автоматизированного торгового советника    AutoBBbot v1. Данный торговый советник открывает ордер по сигналу Bolinger Bands. Рекомендую торговать советником на индексах # NASDAQ_m , # DJI 30_m  и  # SP 500_m у брокера Freshforex на счетах Market Pro . Если Вы купите прямо сейчас этот советник за эту сумму, то я Вам абсолютно бесплатно отдам нового советника " AutoBBbot v0.4". После покупки свяжитесь со мной через электронную почту: s
Pemburu Uanx Ultimate
Maldini Yoga Pratama
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA Pemburu Uanx  Ultimate is a combination of the old EA buy sell scalper, mood ea and ea grid period. Average profitability on the optimal set is 12-25% per month, on the conservative set 5-15%, on the aggressive set from 30 to 150% per month.EA Pemburu Uanx Ultimate is an EA with a scalping strategy system by opening buy and sell positions together, it is recommended to use large and sufficient equity because this EA is a martiangle grid system. The capital requirement of this EA is quite larg
MA H L turn and 1 to 12 MA H L turn trend 3 SL EA
Klein Gyula
Uzman Danışmanlar
I speak in Hungarian. Magyarul beszélek benne. - You can find the indicator by my name. Which is in the picture and the video. On mql5.com.  " Utam MA High Low" - Megkeresheti az indikátort a nevemnél. Ami a képen és a videóban van. Az mql5.com-on.  " Utam MA High Low" Első felvétel. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YzmcyO50YdM&amp ;ab_channel=GyulaKlein (Első felvétel.   https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FfqvT-i9TPk&feature=youtu.be Első felvétel. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MapbQrJ0uPU&t=
Phantom Trader Bot
Victor Manuel Suarez Torres
Uzman Danışmanlar
Phantom Trader – Expert Advisor for XAU/USD on MetaTrader 4 Phantom Trader is an Expert Advisor designed exclusively for trading the XAU/USD pair (gold vs. US dollar). This EA applies a technical approach based on a combination of two strategies: detection of support/resistance zones and candlestick pattern recognition. It is intended for traders seeking an automated tool with a clear and adaptable entry logic, suitable for the London and New York sessions. Main Features: Combined strategy: Aut
Smoothed Duster EA
John Wangombe
Uzman Danışmanlar
This trading expert advisors is an clone & upgrade of  "EA Rough Duster ", also trades best on GBPNZD minute 5 timeframe. Maintains a constant account growth and runs best on low spread and commission based accounts. Uses Martingale & perfect hedging to recover unprofitable positions ensuring no loss. Its consistent profit curves,low DrawDowns & risk proves the record for itself in reliability and consistency plus its unique market analysis ensures quick extraction of profits by scalping the mar
Forex Mentors Bot4
Andriy Sydoruk
Uzman Danışmanlar
Ksm: Smart Solution for Automated Forex Trading Ksm is a tool designed for automating Forex trading, using modern methods of time-series data analysis to work with multiple currency pairs across different timeframes. Key Features and Benefits Multi-currency support : Ksm enables trading across multiple currency pairs, helping traders adapt their strategies to various market conditions. New currency pairs can be easily added. Time-series data analysis : Utilizing advanced algorithms, Ksm analyzes
Scipio Ea
Stefano Frisetti
Uzman Danışmanlar
SCIPIO AI, finans piyasalarında 20 yılı aşkın deneyimden sonra oluşturduğum Otomatik işlem BOT'umdur, TİCARET faaliyetinin, girişin, yönetimin, zarar durdurmanın %100'ünü otomatikleştirir, gün geçtikçe TİCARETÇİNİN hiçbir şey yapması gerekmez. Bu EA aynı anda yalnızca 1 TİCARET açar ve hemen DURDURMA KAYBINI çok yakına ayarlar, ızgara veya martingale kullanmaz, her seferinde bir işlem yapar, böylece büyük DRAW DONW'dan kaçınır. Son birkaç günün davranışına göre TİCARETİ (UZUN + KISA) açmak iç
Ultimate Scalper Expert Advisor
Hemant Agarwal
Uzman Danışmanlar
This EA detects fast moving trend and opens and closes buy/sell position in jest few seconds only. Life of a trade is of only few seconds, that's why it is called Ultimate True Scalper EA. Recommendations for this EA: Please use given .Set (preset) file for better results from this EA. EA default settings may not be optimum so preset file must be used. You may find this .Set file in Comments section. EA gives best results on GBPUSD, Minutes-15 time frame. Broker should be 5-dgits. Broker should
Gold Sniping Killer
Mr Monthon Aueng-apitham
Uzman Danışmanlar
Expert Advisor : Gold killer M30 Work on TF M30. Symbol : XAUUSD or Gold. Back test Result : Profit 400% / year. [33.33% / Month] Recommet initial deposit : 1000$ or 10,000 Cent. Lotsize : 0.01 for 1000$ [Profits 400%/Year] <= I thing this is Better. (dd 30%) For safe 0.01 for 10,00  [Profits 40% / Year] <= I thing this is Better. (dd 11%) Developer mesage. I Was working hard to Create this EA. [ Gold killer M30 ] more than. Put alots of effort for find out Best condition to send order for
Gold Trader 310
Davide Martinazzo
Uzman Danışmanlar
PLEASE READ DESCRIPTION BEFORE BUY OR RENT EA This EA is NOT the result of an optimization of historical data. In fact it is easy to achieve a “super” equity curve (as I call it “go to the space equity curve”) with parameters optimization and overfitting on historical data: it is always possible to find a set of parameters that over-optimize the historical data. But it is the PAST data. The point is to find a strategies that will   work in the future.   For these reasons my strategies have good
Arman Flying EA R1
Samir Arman
Uzman Danışmanlar
Hello everyone, the expert works on pending deals moving with the price When a deal is activated, the take profit and stop loss are placed When moving with the profit, the other pending deal moves with the price Until it closes with a profit or loss and works again in the same way There are no complications or indicators in the expert The expert is very simple in his work Work on the five minutes, capital $ 100 or more The lot size will work based on the capital Work on gold A zero is placed on
Steadfast Forex Bot
Dushyantha Chandima Abeysinghe Abeysinghe Mudiyanselage
Uzman Danışmanlar
Introducing STEADFAST FOREX BOT, a groundbreaking MQL5 Expert Advisor developed by experienced traders for consistent Forex profits across major/minor pairs. Operating one pair at a time with precise entry and protected stop-loss/take-profit, this bot identifies high-potential opportunities, ideal for funded account challenges with low drawdown and very patient traders who can oversee market conditions over longer periods. Customize risk and leverage a decade of expertise for steadfast, automate
GreatGigInTheSky
Ahmet Metin Yilmaz
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Great Gig In The Sky is an expert advisor and also a song from My favorite Rock Band's. Pink Floyd.  There is only one input parameter. Lots amount. You know what do you do in there. Try in a demo account from your real broker to test. Expert logic also includes stop loss and take profit transactions. Do not worry about them. The one-month rental period is only for you to try the experiment and is valid for limited copy. Tested and Preferred pairs are GBPJPY, CHFJPY,CADJPY. I am still contin
GBP Miner Pro MT4
Rahman Pavaleh
Uzman Danışmanlar
GBP Miner Pro EA   is a fully intelligent and 100% automatic robot designed based on   Price And Time   theory and controls its trades based on a smart and powerful   Money Management   and   Position Management   system. Due to the high stability and stability in trading, you can also use accounts with low balances, which is compatible with the   GBPUSD   currency pair. "GBP Miner Pro"      [$ 399 > Next price $ 499] MT5   :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/143143  Blog :   https://www
Destiny Master
Victor Adhitya
Uzman Danışmanlar
Your destiny is in your hand, This EA design to control your RISK PER TRADE so even you using the martingale system you can control your drawdown. Every failure of your entry will partial hedge with this ea, so the floating loss will reduce and the drawdown can be controlled. You need Broker with this requirement spesification : - Hedging Account (dont use Netting Account) - Big leverage  - NO SWAP  - NO COMMISION - NO Hidden Cost - Margin Hedge = 0 - Low spread  - Low slippage
Forex Play
Ivaylo Petkov
Uzman Danışmanlar
Forex Play EA is an automated Expert Advisor based on smart algorithm and some standard indicators like Bollinger Bands, Stand Deviation etc. Money management - automatic lot calculation based on your risk per trade or manually set; Broker SPY Module (Hidden Take Profit and Stop Loss); Spread and Slippage Protection; High Trading Frequency; Flexible input options to use on different currency pairs; This system uses no grid, no martingale, no arbitrage, no hedges; Parameters Distance from BB for
Supper ADX DX
Miss Nathita Kaenmun
Uzman Danışmanlar
This EA run Only EURUSD at Timefram H1 Balance start 1000$ Indicator with ADX to be confirm trend and DX for Entry (New Calculate) MM with martingale system open not over 15 order and Can setting stop-loss begin set 30% Before run real you can optimise new every time with your balance your risk that you take risk. Inside have 3 EA with normal    martingale Balance lot device and Fix Lot and last one have TP/SL Real account monitoring : Click   Welcome to make cash flow everyday
Carry Hedge Ai Robot
Nirundorn Promphao
Uzman Danışmanlar
I will support only my client. สำหรับลูกค้า Carry Hedge Ai Robot with Current TF, Auto Trading, Current Chart, Any Asset Pairs, Any Brokers located time GMT+2, GMT+3, UTC+2, UTC3, not included Exness broker He can recovery with level martingale and compare the position win and loss direction. Level 2 Steps Martingale and Hedging Duos position (Long and Short), No more indicator. For martingale step you can set via your money management and frequency trading too. Example1 No martingale   balance
Aureus Quantum Surge
Ren Cheng Yao
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aureus Quantum Surge-H1: Altın Otomatik Satışın Potansiyelini aç Limited Time Offer: Special Offer: Current Price $799 (Limited Time)! Next price: $899 Gerçek Hesap Sinyali: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2297864?source=Site +Profil+Satıcı Görüntü Aureus Quantum Surge-H1, H1 saat çerçevesinde XAUUSD (Altın) ticaret için tasarlanmış bir sanat uzman danışmanıdır. Çeşitli altın pazarında sürekli performans sağlamak için güçlü riski yönetim teknikleri ile çoklu teknik gösterimleri birleştirir.
Gold Go Goal
Kittipong Runganotipanich
Uzman Danışmanlar
GOLD GO GOAL ( GGG SYSTEM ) NEW RELEASES..!! Updated June 2020 Pure Indicator Technical Not  Martingale Not  Hedging Not  Grid Less  risk / More  reward Lots Size : 200 $ / 0.01 standard lots Currency : best on GOLD (XAUUSD) & SILVER (XAGUSD) **********  : ( not recommended ) NZD , JPY , CHF  Time Frame : H1 ( recommended ) or higher Survive on Sideway / Strong gain on Trend / Lower Drawdown ( less than 30% )
ZenFin
John Davis
Uzman Danışmanlar
This expert adviser works with EURUSD, AUDJPY, GBPJPY, NZDJPY, GBPJPY, NZDJPY, GBPCHF, GBPCAD, GBPAUD, and EURNZD. This EA utilizes similar mechanisms from the Swing Points indicator to generate Fibonacci levels. With these levels it picks the best time to enter and exit a trade. When trading with this system look forward to a daily bonus, because it detects and trades only in the direction of positive rollover. This bonus amount over time can be considerable and is not shown when back testing w
AutoSmartPro MT4
Alexandru Chirila
Uzman Danışmanlar
Our Expert Advisor (EA) revolutionizes trading in the Forex market by integrating two powerful strategies - Scaling and Averaging - into a dynamic and adaptable framework. Designed for the MetaTrader4/5 platform, this EA employs innovative techniques to optimize trading outcomes in various market conditions. Metatrader5 Version  |  Auto Smart Pro MT4 Live Results  |  All Products  |  Contact  | How to install MT4 Product Scaling Strategy: The Scaling strategy capitalizes on trending market move
ZombieBreakout
Chirasak Phathura
Uzman Danışmanlar
ZombieBreakout Live Signal  XAUUSD: Live Signal  US30: Live Signal  BTCUSD: MT5 Version : : Click Here ZombieAI channel : Click Here Recommendations: Currency Pairs: XAUUSD, US30, BTCUSD Strategy: Breakout Timeframe: (Daily) D1 Minimum Deposit: $100 Account Type: ECN, Raw, or Razor with very low spreads Strategy Overview ZombieBreakout is a simple yet powerful intraday breakout strategy that does not use indicators, grids, or martingale systems. The logic is straightforward: The system places t
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.62 (21)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aura Black Edition, yalnızca ALTIN ​​ticareti yapmak için tasarlanmış tamamen otomatik bir EA'dır. Uzmanlar, 2011-2020 döneminde XAUUSD'de istikrarlı sonuçlar gösterdi. Hiçbir tehlikeli para yönetimi yöntemi kullanılmadı, martingale yok, grid veya scalp yok. Herhangi bir broker koşulu için uygundur. Çok katmanlı bir algılayıcı ile eğitilen EA Sinir Ağı (MLP), ileri beslemeli yapay sinir ağı (ANN) sınıfıdır. MLP terimi belirsiz bir şekilde kullanılır, bazen gevşek bir şekilde herhangi bir ileri b
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.41 (37)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.8 (41)
Uzman Danışmanlar
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Fundamental hunter
Sara Sabaghi
Uzman Danışmanlar
Fundamental Hunter – The Smart Money Tracking Expert Advisor You don't just buy an EA; you buy a unique opportunity. Early buyers get the power first... at a price they'll never get back. Next price will be: $1600 | 6/10 spot remains Next price will be: $2000  | 10/10 Final price: $2400 Live result If you are looking for an Expert Advisor that goes beyond indicators and actually understands the market through real economic data , Fundamental Hunter is the solution. This EA combines artificial
Stock Indexes EA MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30. This Expert Advisor uses advanced algorithms and carefully selected technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify optimal entry and exit points, and execute trades with high precision . One of its key features is the built-in news filter, which prevents the robot from opening new positions during high-impact economic events. This significantly reduces unnecessary risk a
Bitcoin Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.63 (65)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Bitcoin Robot  MT4 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled   efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our   Bitcoin Robot   employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with   M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities.   No grid, no martingale, no hedging,   EA only open one position at the sa
Exorcist Projects
Ivan Simonika
3 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Exorcist Bot   is a multi-currency, multi-functional advisor that works on any time frame and in any market conditions. - The robot’s operation is based on an averaging system with a non-geometric progression of constructing a trading grid. - Built-in protection systems: special filters, spread control, internal trading time limitation. - Construction of a trading network taking into account important internal levels. - Ability to customize the aggressiveness of trading. - Working with pending
Dynamic Pips MT4
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
️ Zaten  Boring Pips EA  sahibisiniz?   Ekstra %30 indirim  hakkınız var! Daha fazla bilgi için bizimle iletişime geçin: Geri ödemenizi (rebate) nasıl alırsınız Trump’ın ikinci dönemi , küresel piyasaları sarsan kapsamlı gümrük tarifelerinin geri dönüşüyle birlikte, agresif ticaret politikalarında yeni bir dalgayı ateşledi. Orta Doğu’daki gerilimler , özellikle son zamanlarda İsrail ile İran arasında artış gösterdi — bu da petrol fiyatları üzerinde potansiyel bir baskı yaratıyor. Rus
Trillion Pips GridX EA
Sivaramakrishnan Natarajan
Uzman Danışmanlar
Trillion Pips GridX EA — Advanced Grid & Hedging Expert Advisor Trillion Pips GridX EA by Trillion Pips is a professional-grade, fully automated Expert Advisor designed for traders who want to harness the power of grid, martingale, and hedging strategies under intelligent risk control. It dynamically manages positions to capitalize on both trending and ranging markets while optimizing capital deployment and drawdown recovery. Core Features Advanced Grid Strategy – Automatically opens and ma
Waka Waka EA
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.31 (48)
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA has a live track record with 4.5 years of stable trading with low drawdown: Live performance MT5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make p
Three Little Birds
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Uzman Danışmanlar
️ ÜÇ KÜÇÜK KUŞ EA Kayıptan yaratıldı. Acıyla mükemmelleştirildi. Amaçla serbest bırakıldı. ️ YAPI. SPEKÜLASYON DEĞİL. Üç Küçük Kuş EA sıradan bir ticaret robotu değil. Yıllarca süren gerçek başarısızlıklarla yaratılmış ve tek bir görev için tasarlanmış, savaşta yaratılmış bir motordur:   Piyasa acımasızlaştığında sermayenizi korumak, kurtarmak ve büyütmek.   Üç güçlü stratejiyi   mükemmel bir senkronizasyonla birleştirir : Martingale ile Kayıplara İlişkin Izgara   : Kayıpları ab
PinTrade MT4
Evgeniy Zhdan
Uzman Danışmanlar
The trading Expert Advisor's strategy is based on one of the most powerful technical analysis signals - the Pin Bar. When determining this figure, a trading expert studies the current market situation and, if there is a combination of certain factors, it starts working. It is recommended to start working with a small trading lot . As you become familiar with the work of an expert, the trading lot can be increased (use money management) to a psychologically acceptable size. Attention : the fo
MM Flip CodePro
Allistair Kabelo Mandow
Uzman Danışmanlar
"MM 3.0 FLIP CODEPRO IS DESIGNED TO MULTIPLY YOUR CAPITAL UP TO 300 TIMES OR MORE A WEEK ON SMALL ACCOUNTS USING 1:UNLIMITED THIS POWERFUL TRADING ROBOT CAN TURN SMALL INVESTMENTS INTO MASSIVE RETURNS DEPENDING ON MARKET CONDITIONS" "WITH JUST $100 FOR FORISTANCE YOU HAVE THE POTENTIAL TO GENERATE $30 000+ IN A SINGLE WEEK....BASED ON OUR EXPERIENCE CONSTANT CONSISTENT PROFITS WITHIN 7 TRADING DAYS DAYSARE ACHIEVABLE" "OUR TEAM IS HERE TO GUIDE AND SUPPORT YOU EVERY STEP OF THE WAY WITH MM3
Us30 and Xauusd Hedging Scalper
Harsh Tiwari
Uzman Danışmanlar
### Forex Hedging Expert Advisor: No Loss Strategy #### Overview The Forex Hedging Expert Advisor (EA) with a No Loss Strategy is an advanced automated trading system designed to mitigate risk and protect against adverse market movements. The core principle behind this EA is to implement a sophisticated hedging strategy that aims to lock in profits and minimize losses in volatile forex markets. This EA is ideal for traders who seek a robust, risk-averse trading solution that maintains capital
Tree Of Life
Oeyvind Borgsoe
Uzman Danışmanlar
Tree Of Life EA is a fully automated trading robot that executes trades using a sophisticated blend of indicators and internal algorithms. It is developed through years of testing and live trading, and recognises market patterns and trends in a highly accurate manner. The  live trading accounts  confirm this. The main indicators Tree Of Life uses are the Moving Average and Stochastic. Together with the internal calculations, our combinations have proven to be a solid recipe.    The News Filte
Trending Mechanisms
Tatiana Savkevych
Uzman Danışmanlar
**Description of the Trending Mechanism Forex Trading Bot** **Trending Mechanism** is a high-tech trading bot for the MetaTrader 5 platform designed for automatic market analysis and trading in the Forex market. By utilizing the latest market analysis and capital management technologies, this bot allows traders to effectively identify trends and make informed trading decisions based on current market conditions. It is ideal for both experienced traders and beginners, thanks to its intuitive se
Scipio Gold Bot
Stefano Frisetti
Uzman Danışmanlar
BEWARE of SCAM! SCIPIO GOLD BOT is only distributed by MQL5.com. Please note: this is not a commercial BOT, but a professional one. Distribution is limited to 100 copies in total, and the price may increase without notice. Thisi is MT4 versione, Mt5 version is here:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/148820 The differences that make SCIPIO EA unique are: + no variable settings or settings that the TRADER must enter + only opens one trade at a time + always uses close and fixed STOP LOSSES
Gold Lady
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Gold Lady Expert Advisor for gold trading in the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform is an automated trading system specifically designed for gold (XAU/USD) trading. Such advisors typically use algorithms to execute trades based on technical analysis and other market data. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller The advisor employs neural networks to analyze market data in real time, skillfully adapting to changing conditions and issuing highl
Velora
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
5 (5)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Velora EA – Grid ve Uyarlanabilir Trailing Breakout Sistemi Velora, Anında Volatilite Çıkışı (IVB) temelinde tasarlanmış, uyarlanabilir bir Grid Motoru, dinamik takip mantığı, kısmi kapanış mekanizmaları ve otomatik volatilite tabanlı girişlere sahip yüksek kaliteli bir Uzman Danışmandır. Saldırganlık, güvenlik ve uyum sağlama yeteneğinin bir karışımını arayan yatırımcılar için tasarlanan Velora, yalnızca tepkisel değil, aynı zamanda duyarlıdır. Temel Güçler IVB Breakout Motoru:   Gelişmiş oyna
Secret Impulse MT4
Eugen Funk
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA (Uzman Danışman), piyasa New York seansı sırasında hareket etmeye başladığında (daha yüksek hacim) bir pozisyon açar. Bu şekilde, momentum hacim tarafından korunur ve yüksek bir olasılıkla hızlı bir şekilde Kar Al (Take Profit) seviyesine ulaşabiliriz. Sinyal (292%, 10% DD):   https ://www .mql5 .com /en /signals /2274145 New York Seansı Sırasında Momentum Bazlı Giriş EA, düşük zaman dilimlerinde FVG'ler (Fair Value Gap) aracılığıyla gizli bir impuls tespit eder. Eğer impuls, New York seansı
EA Quantum IQ7 ALL in ONE
Tjia Elisabeth Jasmine Canadi
Uzman Danışmanlar
It is time to change the game !; the Expert Advisor (EA) that once dominated you has evolved into an EA Mastermind. There are EA-AutoRobot algorithms, EA-Panel Trading algorithms, and advanced AI Analysts available. It is time for you to become a self-taught expert. You can even compare eight Pair systems and their precise predictions. Here, you have the capability to perform three activities simultaneously. Become an Analyst, Trader, and Investor on five robot machines that can operate identic
Sigma Trend Protocol EA STP
Bashir Abdi Jama
Uzman Danışmanlar
Black Friday Price (Nov 10–30, 2025): $1,497 On Dec 1, the price returns to $25,000 . License includes 5 activations . No martingale/grid; rule-based entries for XAUUSD & GBPJPY. This is a time-limited price. Functionality and support are unchanged. SIGMA Trend Protocol EA (MT4) Rule-based Expert Advisor for XAUUSD (Gold) and GBPJPY. Trades only when predefined conditions are met. No martingale, no grid, no arbitrage. Compiled EX4; no DLL calls. Overview • Selective entries using multi
Pearl Robot MT4
Meinrik Sikuvi Sipahu
Uzman Danışmanlar
Meet Pearl – The Intelligent Trading Assistant by FXGoldTraders Pearl   is not just an Expert Advisor – she’s your strategic trading partner, designed with precision by   Forex Prince   and co-created under the   FXGoldTraders   brand. Inspired by the style and strength of a smart, trend-savvy female trader, Pearl is the   first EA   of her kind in our lineup, representing both innovation and intuition in the market. Crafted for   MetaTrader 4 and 5 , Pearl specializes in trading   Gold, Forex
Guran xauusd
Ran Gu
Uzman Danışmanlar
Currently discounted: $30 per month for the first ten users, then back to $1000 per month after  Feature Introduction When the edit box above the screen displays "Trading Volume Heatmap = 0," please wait patiently 1. When the edit box above the screen displays "Reverse=0" (Wait=1: ready to buy, Wait=-1: ready to sell) 2. When the waiting count is not zero and the waiting equals the reverse value, the EA officially opens a position. You can consider adding positions based on the timing 3. In
Perfect Smart Scalper
Abdelmaseh Adel Azez Abdelmaseh
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
We are pleased to introduce our new and innovative product, the high-quality automated trading robot, designed to be a lifelong Passive income source. Live Monitoring Accounts Contact me on messages After renting or purchasing, please contact me via private message to receive the link to our Telegram group. Also  You can test the product for a period of 3 months before purchasing it for only $30. Instructions: Use Default Setting On Those Pairs(Change only the risk type depending on Each pai
Benefit EA
Vsevolod Merzlov
Uzman Danışmanlar
Benefit EA is a non-indicative flexible grid adviser with special entry points that provide a statistical advantage, revealed through the mathematical modeling of market patterns. The EA does not use stop loss. All trades are closed by take profit or trailing stop. It is possible to plan the lot increments. The "Time Filter" function is set according to the internal time of the terminal as per the displayed time of the instrument's server, not the operating system (can match). This function allo
Meat EA
Roman Kanushkin
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Meat EA is a fully automatic, 24-hour trading system. It trades based on analysis of market movement on the basis of a built-in indicator and the Moving Average trend indicator. The system is optimized for working with the EURUSD currency pair on the M30 timeframe. It is recommended to use an ECN/STP broker with low spread, low commission and fast execution. Signal monitoring Working currency pair/timeframe: EURUSD M30. Advantages never trades against the market; the higher the risk, the hi
Octopus Stability
Aleksandr Shurgin
Uzman Danışmanlar
After a thorough work and search for the optimal values of each of the Expert Advisor's parameters, the most stable settings of the algorithms have been selected, which do not require over large history periods. The robot uses a universal trading strategy, allowing the use of the currency pairs EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, USDJPY and other pairs with low spread. The EA trades on a 5-minute timeframe , it uses levels defined automatically on the bases of multiple parallel price movement calculation me
PointerX
Vasja Vrunc
Uzman Danışmanlar
PointerX is based on its own oscillator and built-in indicators (Pulser, MAi, Matsi, TCD, Ti, Pi) and operates independently. With PointerX you can create your own strategies . Theoretically all indicator based strategies are possible, but not martingale, arbitrage, grid, neural networks or news. PointerX includes 2 Indicator Sets All Indicator controls Adjustable Oscillator Take Profit controls Stop Loss controls Trades controls Margin controls Timer controls and some other useful operations. T
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
RenaissancEA
Dedy Kuncoro
Uzman Danışmanlar
This RenaissancEA   determines buy or sell positions based on certain MT4 indicators. Initial Deposit Minimum Recomendation:     $100 .   The bigger the deposit, the bigger the margin resistance. Max Balance: $10000 (Automatic Close) (Test first with Strategy Tester) Recommended Pair (TF) :   EURUSD (H4) Recommended Broker: https://bit.ly/Octafx_EA You can use this EA directly after you install it on your MT4 currency pair without needing to set parameters again.   Or you can do it yourself.
VelentinEAdvisoR
Dedy Kuncoro
Uzman Danışmanlar
This VelentinEAdvisoR   determines buy or sell positions based on certain MT4 indicators. Initial Deposit Minimum Recomendation:     $2000 .   The bigger the deposit, the bigger the margin resistance. Max Balance: $50000 (Automatic Close) (Test first with Strategy Tester) Recommended Pair (TF) :   EURUSD (D1) Recommended Broker: https://bit.ly/Octafx_EA You can use this EA directly after you install it on your MT4 currency pair without needing to set parameters again.   Or you can do it yourse
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt