EA Pemburu Uanx Ultimate is a combination of the old EA buy sell scalper, mood ea and ea grid period. Average profitability on the optimal set is 12-25% per month, on the conservative set 5-15%, on the aggressive set from 30 to 150% per month.EA Pemburu Uanx Ultimate is an EA with a scalping strategy system by opening buy and sell positions together, it is recommended to use large and sufficient equity because this EA is a martiangle grid system. The capital requirement of this EA is quite large, especially since he trades on the XAUUSD market, therefore I recommend using a cent account

Link SIgnal : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1730443

This is the second version of EA "Golden Miner / Pemburu Uanx v1", Why do we differentiate uploads: because some people are comfortable with the first version. this second version addition : trading on each timeframe (so you can read and trade on 4 timeframes at once) in one M15 timeframe chart and equity sentry into it addition "Dynamic Pipstep"

Only 5 download of the EA left at $222! Next price --> $333

Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe M15 M30 H1 H4 Test From 2019 Settings Download Here

Additional Only need one chart to be able to trade on 4 other timeframe charts You can also experiment with the preset settings, because the settings can be changed as you like -------------- ---------------------------------------------------- Brokers Any Minimum Deposit $100 for cent Recommend Deposit $500 for cent Feature Filter spread

Filter slippage Suggest Use EquitySentry Close TP By $ for lowrisk



Feature:

Timeframe Trade I - IV : in 1 chart can read 4 timeframes at once, like the settings for EA Pemburu Uanx Version 1

Dynamic Pipstep : pipstep has levels that you can change and adjust

equity sentry has been built into EA, there is equity sentry close profit and close loss. so no need for other EA assistants

Trailing Start & Trailing Stop

Slippage filter Built in

Spread Filter Built in





Requirements

It's better to use a cent account for large capital

Leverage 1:1000

Low Spread Cent account is also recommended You can deactivate this EA manually when there are issues or news of war, recession, or the global economy





