Pemburu Uanx Ultimate
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Maldini Yoga Pratama
- Sürüm: 2.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
EA Pemburu Uanx Ultimate is a combination of the old EA buy sell scalper, mood ea and ea grid period. Average profitability on the optimal set is 12-25% per month, on the conservative set 5-15%, on the aggressive set from 30 to 150% per month.EA Pemburu Uanx Ultimate is an EA with a scalping strategy system by opening buy and sell positions together, it is recommended to use large and sufficient equity because this EA is a martiangle grid system. The capital requirement of this EA is quite large, especially since he trades on the XAUUSD market, therefore I recommend using a cent account
Link SIgnal : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1730443
This is the second version of EA "Golden Miner / Pemburu Uanx v1", Why do we differentiate uploads: because some people are comfortable with the first version. this second version addition :
- trading on each timeframe (so you can read and trade on 4 timeframes at once) in one M15 timeframe chart and equity sentry into it
- addition "Dynamic Pipstep"
Only 5 download of the EA left at $222!
Next price --> $333
|Symbol
|XAUUSD
|Timeframe
|M15 M30 H1 H4
|Test From
|2019
|Settings
|Download Here
|Additional
|Only need one chart to be able to trade on 4 other timeframe charts
|You can also experiment with the preset settings, because the settings can be changed as you like
|--------------
|----------------------------------------------------
|Brokers
|Any
|Minimum Deposit
|$100 for cent
|Recommend Deposit
|$500 for cent
|Feature
|Filter spread
Filter slippage
|Suggest
| Use EquitySentry Close TP By $ for lowrisk
Feature:
- Timeframe Trade I - IV : in 1 chart can read 4 timeframes at once, like the settings for EA Pemburu Uanx Version 1
- Dynamic Pipstep : pipstep has levels that you can change and adjust
- equity sentry has been built into EA, there is equity sentry close profit and close loss. so no need for other EA assistants
- Trailing Start & Trailing Stop
- Slippage filter Built in
- Spread Filter Built in
- It's better to use a cent account for large capital
- Leverage 1:1000
- Low Spread Cent account is also recommended