Lunexa MT4

💎 Lunexa – The Intelligent Trading Robot

🎯 Why Lunexa?

✅ In the ruthless world of trading, there's no place for luck—only intelligent algorithms and adaptive systems survive.

✅ Lunexa is the result of over 20 years of research, development, and testing on more than 2 million real market data points, built with over 10,000 intelligent trading algorithms.
✅ Powered by Deep Learning and professional money management strategies
✅ Intelligent decision-making engine with hybrid weighted scoring system

✅ Simultaneous analysis across three timeframes (Daily, H4, H1) using a smart scoring logic

🧠 AI & Neural Network Intelligence  

• Powered by ANN (Artificial Neural Networks) for advanced market behavior analysis  

• Behavioral candle analysis for anticipating market reactions

Only 150 licenses of this robot will be sold.

Once all licenses are claimed, sales will be permanently closed.

Priority is given to early buyers.


⚙️ Modular & Multi-Layered System Architecture  

• 23 independent trading bots running on a single account  

• 8 inter-bot coordination modules for synchronization and strategic optimization  

• 2 global system manager bots for full operational control


🎯 Smart Entry & Signal Validation System  

• 15 adaptive technical entry points  

• 15 confirmation layers to reduce false signals and improve precision


📈 Profit Optimization & Multi-Layer Risk Management  

• 10 intelligent profit amplification techniques  

• 10 dynamic stop-loss strategies  

• Real-time position size adjustment (SLP/SDF)  

• Advanced trailing stop with dynamic SL/TP calibration


🛡 Capital Protection Mechanisms  

• Daily Max Loss limitation  

• Emergency exit protocols in extreme conditions  

• Adaptive filters to mitigate abnormal volatility and market anomalies


🧪 Advanced Market Filtering Tools  

• SSF (Smart Strength Filter) for volatility strength analysis  

• Correlation filter to prevent conflicting trades  

• High-precision news filter (pre- and post-news event protection)  

• Adaptive ATR filter to block trades in sideways or high-uncertainty markets


💰 Flexible Money Management System  

• Compatible with all major money management strategies (percentage-based, fixed lot, pyramiding, signal strength-based, etc.)  

• CCF (Controlled Capital Flow) System to manage symbol count, entry logic, risk, and profit flow  

• Supports up to 6 active symbols on a $10,000 account with controlled exposure


🏦 Institutional-Grade Engineering  

• Optimized on 26 major Forex pairs  

• Full performance capabilities only activated when multiple pairs run simultaneously  

• Designed for hedge funds, portfolio managers, and serious investors  

• Targets 1:1 to 2:1 risk-to-reward performance across various market conditions  

• Fully compatible with MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 in both auto and semi-auto modes


📚 Comprehensive Documentation & Support  

• 100-page user manual  

• Step-by-step installation guide  

• Full configuration files for 26 optimized pairs  

• Access to live trading links, copy-trading integration, Q&A support, and continuous updates


🚨 Limited Availability  

• Only 150 licenses of Lunexa will ever be sold  

• Once sold out, all future sales will be permanently closed  

• Priority is given to early buyers
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
STM Signal MT5
Aren Davidian
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Introducing the Professional Arka STM Signal Indicator With Arka Candle Close Time – 100% Free Version Fast, Accurate, and Unmatched in Identifying Trading Opportunities This indicator is the result of combining advanced price action analysis with specialized market algorithms, delivering clear, timely, and profitable signals. Completely Free – No Installation or Usage Limits ️ An automated trading bot, fully synchronized with it, is also ready to run. The Power of ARKA STM Signa
FREE
ARKA Logical Trader vL MT5
Aren Davidian
Göstergeler
This indicator is based on Mr. Mark Fisher's ACD strategy, based on the book "The Logical Trader." - OR lines - A lines - C lines - Daily pivot range - N days pivot range - Customizable trading session - Drawing OR with the desired time Drawing levels A and C based on daily ATR or constant number - Possibility to display daily and last day pivots in color zone - Displaying the status of daily PMAs (layer 4) in the corner of the chart - Show the order of daily pivot placement with multi-day piv
FREE
ARKA Fisher MT5
Aren Davidian
Göstergeler
The Fisher Transform is a technical indicator created by John F. Ehlers that converts prices into a Gaussian normal distribution. The indicator highlights when prices have moved to an extreme, based on recent prices. This may help in spotting turning points in the price of an asset. It also helps show the trend and isolate the price waves within a trend. The Fisher Transform is a technical indicator that normalizes asset prices, thus making turning points in price clearer. Takeaways Turning poi
FREE
Candle Close Time MT5
Aren Davidian
Göstergeler
Introducing the Professional Indicator ARKA – Candle Close Time Do you want to always know the exact remaining time for the current candle to close? Or do you want to instantly see the real-time broker spread right on your chart without any extra calculations? The ARKA – Candle Close Time indicator is designed exactly for this purpose: a simple yet extremely powerful tool for traders who value clarity, precision, and speed in their trading. Key Features: Displays the exact time re
FREE
HeikinAshi Delta
Aren Davidian
Göstergeler
This Indicator is based on Mr. Dan Valcu ideas. Bodies of candles(open-close) are the main component used to indicate and assess trend direction, strength, and reversals. The indicator measures difference between Heikin Ashi close and open. Measuring the height of candle bodies leads to extreme values that point to trend slowdowns. Thus quantifies Heikin Ashi to get earlier signals. I used this indicator on Heiken Ashi charts but, it's possible to choose to calculate Body size based on Heik
FREE
STM Signal MT4
Aren Davidian
4 (1)
Göstergeler
Introducing the Professional Arka STM Signal Indicator With Arka Candle Close Time – 100% Free Version Fast, Accurate, and Unmatched in Identifying Trading Opportunities This indicator is the result of combining advanced price action analysis with specialized market algorithms, delivering clear, timely, and profitable signals. Completely Free – No Installation or Usage Limits ️ An automated trading bot, fully synchronized with it, is also ready to run. The Power of ARKA   STM Si
FREE
ARKA Fisher
Aren Davidian
Göstergeler
The Fisher Transform is a technical indicator created by John F. Ehlers that converts prices into a Gaussian normal distribution. The indicator highlights when prices have moved to an extreme, based on recent prices. This may help in spotting turning points in the price of an asset. It also helps show the trend and isolate the price waves within a trend. The Fisher Transform is a technical indicator that normalizes asset prices, thus making turning points in price clearer. Takeaways Turning poi
FREE
Candle Close Time MT4
Aren Davidian
Göstergeler
Introducing the Professional Indicator ARKA – Candle Close Time Do you want to always know the exact remaining time for the current candle to close? Or do you want to instantly see the real-time broker spread right on your chart without any extra calculations? The ARKA – Candle Close Time indicator is designed exactly for this purpose: a simple yet extremely powerful tool for traders who value clarity, precision, and speed in their trading. Key Features: Displays the exact time re
FREE
ARKA Logical Trader vL MT4
Aren Davidian
5 (3)
Göstergeler
This indicator is based on Mr. Mark Fisher's ACD strategy, based on the book "The Logical Trader." - OR lines - A lines - C lines - Daily pivot range - N days pivot range - Customizable trading session - Drawing OR with the desired time Drawing levels A and C based on daily ATR or constant number - Possibility to display daily and last day pivots in color zone - Displaying the status of daily PMAs (layer 4) in the corner of the chart - Show the order of daily pivot placement with multi-day pi
FREE
ARKA Qstick MT5
Aren Davidian
Göstergeler
This indicator idea comes from Tushar Chande called Qstick. Technical indicators quantify trend direction and strength in different ways. One way is to use the difference between close and open for each bar and to sum it up over a period of time. The formual is: Qstick (period ) = Average ((close-open ), period ) In this indicator, we can choose how to calculate body by two famous chart types. The first and default indicator settings are based on Heiken Ashi chart, and the second is based
FREE
ARKA Qstick MT4
Aren Davidian
Göstergeler
This indicator idea comes from Tushar Chande called Qstick. Technical indicators quantify trend direction and strength in different ways. One way is to use the difference between close and open for each bar and to sum it up over a period of time. The formual is: Qstick (period ) = Average ((close-open ), period ) In this indicator, we can choose how to calculate body by two famous chart types. The first and default indicator settings are based on Heiken Ashi chart, and the second is based
FREE
HaDelta
Aren Davidian
Göstergeler
This Indicator is based on Mr. Dan Valcu ideas. Bodies of candles(open-close) are the main component used to indicate and assess trend direction, strength, and reversals. The indicator measures difference between Heikin Ashi close and open. Measuring the height of candle bodies leads to extreme values that point to trend slowdowns. Thus quantifies Heikin Ashi to get earlier signals. I used this indicator on Heiken Ashi charts but, it's possible to choose to calculate Body size based on Heik
FREE
Gann Square of 9 Levels
Aren Davidian
Göstergeler
This indicator is designed based on Mr.   WD   Gann's square of nine methods. Using this indicator, we can enter the desired   pivot   price and, based on the coefficient we assign to it, extract 8   support and resistance   numbers with 8 angles of 45, 90, 135, 180, 225, 270, 315, and 360. Calculates 8   support and resistance   points and draws   support and resistance   lines. The coefficient is to triple the number of executions. To select   pivot points   in which a price is a large nu
ARKA Fisher Pro MT4
Aren Davidian
Göstergeler
The Fisher Transform is a technical indicator created by John F. Ehlers that converts prices into a Gaussian normal distribution. The indicator highlights when prices have moved to an extreme, based on recent prices. This may help in spotting turning points in the price of an asset. It also helps show the trend and isolate the price waves within a trend. The Fisher Transform is a technical indicator that normalizes asset prices, thus making turning points in price clearer. Takeaways Turning poi
ARKA Fisher Pro MT5
Aren Davidian
Göstergeler
The Fisher Transform is a technical indicator created by John F. Ehlers that converts prices into a Gaussian normal distribution. The indicator highlights when prices have moved to an extreme, based on recent prices. This may help in spotting turning points in the price of an asset. It also helps show the trend and isolate the price waves within a trend. The Fisher Transform is a technical indicator that normalizes asset prices, thus making turning points in price clearer. Takeaways Turning poi
Lunexa MT5
Aren Davidian
Uzman Danışmanlar
Lunexa – The Intelligent Trading Robot MT4 Version   :     https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/143759 products List :   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/arendav/seller Signals:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2341558 Why Lunexa? In the ruthless world of trading, there's no place for luck—only intelligent algorithms and adaptive systems survive. Lunexa is the result of over 20 years of research, development, and testing on more than 2 million real market data points, built with o
