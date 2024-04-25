IA Supreme Hedging

IA SUPREME© MT4Hedging by Partner’s Academy





Bring Precision and Control to Your Trading





After purchase, you will receive additional settings with inputs specifically designed for major crosses. Contact me directly on mql4.com.





Overview





IA SUPREME© MT4Hedging is an advanced artificial intelligence-based trading system carefully developed by Partner’s Academy. Designed for optimal RAM consumption, this professional tool aims to enhance your trading performance by ensuring unparalleled security.





Want to see real-time performance? Contact me for access to the real-time account, where you will find all stress tests conducted from 2022 to the present, including a 50K demo account and a 500 USD account.





Demo accounts were used for obvious reasons: stress tests are conducted to assess the algorithms in every possible condition and situation to verify their reliability. Testing on a real account would not have been ethical for us. Money is the result of everyone's hard work and effort and should not be squandered. Use this philosophy to trade conscientiously.





KEY FEATURES





1. Unrivaled Security:





- Unbeatable protection of equity and daily drawdown.

- Set your daily goals to avoid unnecessary risks.

- Benefit from 30 preset and customizable settings.

- Impeccable risk management, rated 5 stars for your trading account.





2. Strategic Brilliance:





- A dynamic combination of trend indicators and fundamental analysis.

- Enhanced by a weighted exponential moving average (EMA) for precise identification of supports and resistances.

- Designed for an impressive 85% performance on the EURUSD, USDCAD, AUDCAD, and CADCHF pairs with a 15-minute time frame (M15).

- Customize the system according to your preferences, exploring additional settings and customizations on different time frames and currency pairs.





3. Mastery in Series Management:





- Opens multiple trading series respecting user-defined limits for optimal control.

- Choose between automatic or semi-automatic hedging options.

- Exercise discretion by manually opening additional series.





4. Trend-Confirmed Market Entry:





- Strengthen your market entry with operations confirming the trend within each series.

- Safely open additional operations without exceeding user-defined limits.





5. Professional Control Panel:





- Easily manage your trades without reopening input screens.

- Choose between automatic and manual modes.

- Use the MT4 comments section for a detailed analysis of the series.





Master Your Trades with IA SUPREME© MT4Hedging

Where Precision Meets Power!





Customizable Inputs:





- Magic Number: Unique identifiers for each instrument.

- Lots: Define the size of your initial lot.

- Take Profit/Stop Loss: Precision in defining profit and loss points.

- Activation/Step Trailing: Adjust trailing stop parameters.





Intelligent Capital Management:





- Daily Target: Set your daily financial goal.

- Maximum Daily Drawdown (% or USD): Protect your capital with customizable drawdown limits.





Customization and Analysis:





- Indicators: Adapt SUPREME© MT4Hedging indicators to your trading strategy.

- Two-Hour Range Filter: Optimize trading hours with customizable filters.

- Comment Customization: Personalize comments for clear identification of currency pairs.





Recommendations:





The low consumption of this AI allows you to use it on your computer without any issues, but if you prefer, use a dedicated VPS for the EA to run 24/7.





Avoid shared VPS for your execution safety.





Currency pairs tested since 2022: EURUSD, CADCHF, USDCAD, AUDCAD, EURGBP

Indices tested since 2022: US30, US100, GER40

Optimal strategy period: M15

Minimum deposit: $500 (a currency cross is recommended for every $500)

Account type: ECN, Raw, or Razor with very low spreads.

Tested Brokers: FpMarkets, TopFX represent the lowest spreads. Contact me if you want cash back on commissions.

IMPORTANT: It is crucial to use LOW SPREAD accounts to achieve the best results!





Notes:





3 folders of settings:

Conservative settings with TP and medium-low-risk trading

Medium-high-risk settings

Ultra-conservative settings with SL