EA Self Service
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Charles Aparecido Da Silva Marques
- Sürüm: 3.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 10
📋 EA SELF-SERVICE MANUAL - SUMMARY OF FUNCTIONS
-
Purpose: Unique identifier for each strategy
-
Usage: Different number for each EA instance on same pair
-
Example: 1, 2, 3...
-
Purpose: Descriptive name for the strategy
-
Usage: Helps identify strategy in logs and orders
-
Example: "MA + Trendline", "Stochastic Grid"
-
Purpose: Automatic vs Manual Magic Number
-
ON: Auto-generates unique magic number
-
OFF: Uses Manual_Magic value
-
Purpose: Fixed magic number when auto is OFF
-
Usage: Manual control for specific magic numbers
-
MODE_BOTH: Allows both BUY and SELL signals
-
MODE_BUY_ONLY: Only opens BUY orders
-
MODE_SELL_ONLY: Only opens SELL orders
-
Purpose: Reverse all trading signals
-
ON: BUY signals become SELL, SELL become BUY
-
OFF: Normal signal processing
-
Purpose: Limit to one trade per day
-
ON: Only first order per day, grid continues normally
-
OFF: No daily trade limits
-
ON: Completely disables MA signals
-
OFF: Uses MA crossover/zone signals
-
ON: Activates Stochastic oscillator
-
OFF: Ignores Stochastic signals
-
ON: Activates RSI indicator
-
OFF: Ignores RSI signals
-
ON: Activates MACD indicator
-
OFF: Ignores MACD signals
-
ON: Activates ADX trend strength
-
OFF: Ignores ADX signals
-
ON: Activates Bollinger Bands
-
OFF: Ignores BB signals
-
ON: Activates Professional Fibonacci
-
OFF: Disables Fibonacci system
-
ON: Trades against Stochastic signals
-
OFF: Normal Stochastic direction
-
ON: Trades against RSI signals
-
OFF: Normal RSI direction
-
ON: Trades against MACD signals
-
OFF: Normal MACD direction
-
ON: Trades against ADX signals
-
OFF: Normal ADX direction
-
ON: Trades against Fibonacci signals
-
OFF: Normal Fibonacci direction
-
ON: Trades against Bollinger Bands signals
-
OFF: Normal BB direction
-
ON: Single order only, no grid
-
OFF: Full grid/martingale system active
-
ON: Progressive step distances (2nd, 3rd-5th, 6th orders)
-
OFF: Fixed step distance for all orders
-
MODE_CROSSING: Signals on MA crossovers
-
MODE_ZONE: Signals based on MA position
-
MODE_CROSSING: Signals on level crosses (20/80)
-
MODE_ZONE: Signals when in overbought/oversold zones
-
MODE_CROSSING: Signals on level crosses (30/70)
-
MODE_ZONE: Signals when in overbought/oversold zones
-
MODE_CROSSING: Signals on MACD line crosses
-
MODE_ZONE: Signals based on MACD position above/below zero
-
MODE_CROSSING: Signals on +DI/-DI crosses
-
MODE_ZONE: Signals based on +DI/-DI position
-
MODE_CROSSING: Signals on band crosses
-
MODE_ZONE: Signals when price outside bands
-
ON: Creates pending orders instead of market orders
-
OFF: Direct market execution
-
ON: Cancels existing pendents before creating new ones
-
OFF: Keeps existing pending orders
-
ON: Applies stop loss to all orders
-
OFF: No stop loss protection
-
ON: Moves SL to breakeven at specified profit
-
OFF: No breakeven functionality
-
ON: Activates trailing stop
-
OFF: No trailing stop
-
ON: Blocks trades if spread too high
-
OFF: Ignores spread conditions
-
ON: Closes all orders at specified equity loss %
-
OFF: No equity-based stop
-
ON: Stops trading after reaching profit target
-
OFF: No global profit target
-
ON: Stops trading after daily profit target
-
OFF: No daily profit limits
-
ON: Completely stops after target reached
-
OFF: Continues trading after target
-
ON: Allows trading on Thursday
-
OFF: No Thursday trading
-
ON: Allows trading on Friday
-
OFF: No Friday trading
-
ON: Shows real-time info on chart
-
OFF: No chart display (better performance)