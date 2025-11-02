Scalping AI Pro MT5

A robot built over many years, assisted by artificial intelligence. The robot use a very mild/safe hedging strategy.

Hello MQL5 community,

I am excited to offer a unique Expert Advisor (EA) based on the popular Grid and Martingale strategies, but with a significant difference: it is built with advanced risk management. I am providing this bot completely free of charge.

I understand the high risks associated with traditional martingale systems. This EA was specifically designed to mitigate those risks and operate with a much higher degree of safety.

Key Features:

Modified Strategy: Instead of the classic, aggressive approach, this EA uses an intelligent logic for its grid and lot sizing to control exposure.

Low-Risk Focus: The primary goal is not huge, fast profits, but steady and controlled account growth.

Safety Mechanisms: Includes built-in features to limit maximum drawdown and protect your capital.

Completely Free: This is my contribution to the community.

How do I start:

1. After purchase the EA, please send me a private message with a screenshot of your purchase confirmation. Go to the Purchases tab and take a screenshot. After you confirm, I'll send you the manual and access to group where our support and other users will help you with all the settings and you can talk about this EA.

2. Turn on AutoTrading in your platform, add an EA to the M1 chart on the recommended pairs, make the settings according to the manual, and that's it. We suggest using the EA with a broker who has a low spread, a minimum deposit of $2000, a leverage of 1:30 up to 1:1000. We recommend running the robot on a VPS so that it stays connected for 24 hours and testing the robot on a demo account before adding it to a real account.

Technical Specifications

Currency Pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, USDJPY, NZDUSD ...

EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, USDJPY, NZDUSD ... Timeframes: M1

M1 Minimum Deposit: $2000

$2000 Recommended Account Type: ECN or Raw Spread

ECN or Raw Spread Recomended Broker: BlackBull Markets

BlackBull Markets Leverage: From 1:30 to 1:Unlimited

Result: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2333032





‼️ VERY IMPORTANT: OPTIMIZED SET FILES (.set)

The low-risk and effective performance of this EA depends entirely on using the correct .set files, which are optimized for specific market conditions.

After you download or "purchase" (for free) this EA, please contact me directly to receive the most current and best-performing optimized .set files.

I will be happy to provide you with the settings that best suit your needs.

Risk Disclaimer: Please remember that all trading involves risk. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Always test this EA on a demo account first before deploying it on a live account.