Gold Reversal Spike EA
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Choawana Malaikitsanachalee
- Sürüm: 1.36
One‑trade‑per‑bar spike scalper for Gold (XAUUSD) — hard bar‑lock (positions + deals history), retcode‑based lot back‑off, stop‑level‑safe SL/TP, and a validator‑safe TEST preset built‑in.
🔹 Overview (EN)
Gold Spike hunts short momentum bursts ("spikes") and manages them with a step‑lock TP (no SL rollback). The EA focuses on clarity, safety, and Market validation compliance.
Designed for: Gold symbols (XAUUSD/Gold) on M1–M15. Works on 4/5‑digit brokers, ECN, and netting/hedge accounts.
🔹 ภาพรวม (TH)
Gold Spike จับจังหวะ สไปค์ระยะสั้น แล้วบริหารกำไรด้วย Step‑Lock (ไม่ถอย SL) เน้นใช้งานง่าย ปลอดภัย และ ผ่านการตรวจจาก MQL5 ได้สะดวก
เหมาะกับ: XAUUSD/Gold บน M1–M15 ใช้ได้กับโบรกเกอร์ 4/5 หลัก บัญชี Hedge/Netting
⭐ Key Features / จุดเด่น
-
Hard One‑Trade‑Per‑Bar — ล็อกจาก โพซิชัน + ประวัติดีล กันเปิดซ้ำแม้รี‑init
-
Validator‑Safe TEST Preset (embedded) — ค่าเริ่มที่ผ่านตรวจได้จริง
-
Retcode‑based Lot Back‑off — ลดล็อตอัตโนมัติเมื่อเจอ INVALID_VOLUME / LIMIT_VOLUME / NO_MONEY
-
Stop‑Level‑Safe SL/TP — ถ้าใกล้กว่าข้อกำหนดโบรกจะ skip เพื่อความปลอดภัย
-
Step‑Lock TP — ล็อกกำไรเป็นสเต็ป ไม่ถอย SL
-
Simple HUD — สถานะ, สเปรด, สไปค์, พรีเซ็ต แสดงบนกราฟ
🧠 Strategy (short)
-
Entry: when price movement within a short window (sec) exceeds Spike (points).
-
Filters: Max Spread, Hard Bar‑Lock, Cooldown, Margin‑check.
-
Exit: Initial SL/TP + Step‑Lock trailing (no rollback).
⚙️ Presets
-
LIVE (default live logic): Spike=200, Window=2s, MaxSpread=60, One‑Trade‑Per‑Bar=ON, Cooldown=15m, SL=500, TP=1500, StepParts=5.
-
TEST (built‑in for Marketplace validation): Spike=130, Window=2s, MaxSpread=9999, One‑Trade‑Per‑Bar=ON, Cooldown=15m, Lot=0.01.
-
TEST overrides are applied only when Preset=TEST; LIVE ignores them.
-
Recommended spike (approx.)
-
M15: 80–150 pts • M5: 120–200 pts • M1: 200–400 pts
(Gold: 1.00 ≈ 100 points on many brokers)
🔧 Inputs (brief)
-
Preset: LIVE / TEST
-
Main: Lot, Magic, ValidatorSafe, MinBalanceToTrade
-
Entry: SpikePoints, SpikeWindowSec, MaxSpreadPoints, OneTradePerBar, CooldownMinutes
-
Risk/TP: SL_points, TP_points, StepParts
-
TEST overrides (used only in TEST): TestSpikePoints, TestWindow, TestMaxSpread, TestOneTradePerBar, TestCooldown, TestLot
🖥️ Quick Start
EN: Attach to XAUUSD M15 → choose LIVE → keep defaults → start.
TH: ติดตั้งที่ XAUUSD M15 → เลือก LIVE → ใช้ค่าเริ่มต้น → เริ่มได้ทันที
❗ Notes / ข้อควรทราบ
-
Testing/Tuning (EN): Please test and tune inputs for your broker / symbol / timeframe and run multiple backtests/forward tests. Performance is not guaranteed; past results do not predict future outcomes.
-
การทดสอบ/ปรับตั้งค่า (TH): โปรดทดสอบและปรับค่าให้เหมาะกับ โบรกเกอร์/สัญลักษณ์/กรอบเวลา ของคุณ และทำ backtest/forward test หลายครั้ง ผลลัพธ์ ไม่การันตี และผลในอดีต ไม่ใช่ ตัวบ่งชี้ผลลัพธ์ในอนาคต
-
EA จะ ไม่ แก้ SL/TP ถ้าขัดกับ Stop‑Level ของโบรก (สถานะบน HUD จะแจ้งเหตุผล)
-
โหมด TEST ใช้สำหรับทดสอบ/ส่งตรวจเท่านั้น ไม่ใช่คำแนะนำการเทรดจริง
-
อย่ารันหลายอินสแตนซ์บนสัญลักษณ์เดียวกัน ที่ใช้ Magic เดียวกัน
📦 What’s Included
-
EA file (v1.7)
-
Preset system (LIVE/TEST)
-
On‑chart HUD
-
Publish Pack (this description + quick help)
🆘 Support
-
หากพบข้อความบน HUD เช่น bar-lock (history) , cooldown , skip: spread หมายถึงเงื่อนไขกรองกำลังทำงานตามปกติ
-
ต้องการความช่วยเหลือ ส่ง: โบรก/สัญลักษณ์/TF + สกรีนช็อตแท็บ Journal/Experts/Deals ของช่วงเวลาที่เกิดเหตุการณ์
🔄 Changelog
-
v1.7 – Embedded TEST preset (130/2s/9999/1‑bar ON/15m/0.01), hard bar‑lock refinements, safer SL/TP, volume back‑off
-
v1.6 – TEST preset tunable
-
v1.5 – Hard bar‑lock added
🛡️ Risk Disclaimer / คำเตือนความเสี่ยง
Trading CFDs/FX involves significant risk. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Use at your own discretion and test thoroughly on demo before going live.
🔍 SEO Tags
Gold EA, XAUUSD, spike scalper, MQL5 Market, one trade per bar, step‑lock, validator safe, backtest, retcode, volume limit, spread filter