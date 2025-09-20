Multi Symbol Strategy Dashboard

🌟 SigmaFarm Dashboard UI Pro - The Ultimate Multi-Symbol Multi-Timeframe Trading Solution 🌟

1. Introduction / Overview 

Tired of juggling multiple charts and EAs? SigmaFarm Dashboard UI Pro is a powerful and intuitive Expert Advisor designed to revolutionize your trading experience. This all-in-one solution allows you to effortlessly monitor, analyze, and manage trades across multiple symbols and timeframes from a single, dynamic dashboard. With advanced signal generation, robust risk management, and a user-friendly interface, SigmaFarm empowers both novice and experienced traders to seize market opportunities with confidence.

2. Key Features / Why Choose SigmaFarm?

  • Multi-Symbol & Multi-Timeframe Control: Monitor and trade any combination of symbols and timeframes simultaneously, all from one comprehensive dashboard.

  • Advanced Signal Generation: Proprietary scoring system based on a powerful combination of Moving Averages, ADX, Bollinger Bands, and Stochastic Oscillators to generate high-probability BUY/SELL signals.

  • Intelligent Risk Management:

    • Auto Lot Sizing: Dynamically calculates lot size based on a configurable risk percentage per trade.

    • ATR-based SL/TP: Automatically sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels using Average True Range for adaptive market conditions.

    • Trailing Stop & Breakeven: Protects profits by moving SL to breakeven or trailing behind price movement.

    • Daily Drawdown Limit: Safeguards your capital by stopping trading if a predefined daily drawdown is reached.

  • Intuitive User Interface (UI): Clean, responsive dashboard with clear visual signals, real-time P/L, and easy manual control buttons.

  • Automated Trading System: Fully automated order execution with configurable minimum score requirements for opening trades.

  • Reverse Signal Capability: Automatically reverses positions when market sentiment shifts, ensuring you're always on the right side of the trend (optional).

  • Higher Timeframe (HTF) Trend Filter: Incorporates HTF Moving Average for trend confirmation, adding an extra layer of signal validation.

  • Built-in Cooldown & News Filter (Optional): Prevents overtrading and avoids high-impact news events (requires News.csv).

  • Multi-Language Support: Seamlessly switch between English and Thai UI for enhanced user experience.

3. How It Works 

SigmaFarm Dashboard continuously analyzes market data across your selected symbols and timeframes using a sophisticated blend of technical indicators. Each indicator contributes to a "score" for potential BUY or SELL signals. When a signal meets your predefined minimum score (AutoTradeScore), the EA can automatically execute a trade with dynamic lot sizing and intelligent SL/TP. The dashboard provides real-time updates on positions, P/L, and signal strength, giving you full control at all times.

4. Input Parameters 

⚙️ General & Language Settings

  • Language : Select the UI display language (English/Thai).

🟢 General Settings (Start Here)

  • SymbolList : Comma-separated list of symbols (e.g., EURUSD,XAUUSD,GBPUSD).

  • TimeframeList : Comma-separated list of timeframes (e.g., M15,M30,H1).

  • MagicNumberBase : Starting Magic Number for trade identification.

  • MaxVisibleRows : Number of rows to display on the dashboard.

🤖 Auto Trading

  • AutoTrade : Enable/Disable the automatic trading system.

  • AutoTradeScore : Minimum score required to open an order.

  • UseReverseSignal : Automatically reverse positions on signal change.

  • ConfirmOnBarClose : Confirm signals only after bar closes.

🛡️ Risk & Lot Size

  • AutoLotSize : Enable/Disable risk-based lot sizing.

  • RiskPercentPerTrade : Percentage of balance to risk per trade.

  • DefaultLot : Fixed lot size if AutoLotSize is false.

  • MaxPositionsPerSymbol : Maximum open positions allowed per row.

  • MaxSpreadPoints : Maximum allowable spread in points.

  • RR_Floor : Minimum acceptable Reward:Risk Ratio.

🎯 Stop Loss & Take Profit

  • DefaultSL/TP : Stop Loss/Take Profit in points (0 = Use ATR calculation).

  • ATR_Period : Period for ATR calculation.

  • ATR_Multiplier_SL/TP : Multipliers for ATR-based SL/TP.

  • AutoProfitTarget : Close all trades when total profit reaches target (in account currency, 0=disable).

📈 Trailing Stop & Breakeven

  • UseTrailingStop : Enable/Disable Trailing Stop.

  • TrailingStartPips : Profit in points to start trailing.

  • TrailingStopPips : Trailing SL distance in points.

  • BreakevenPips : Profit in points to move SL to breakeven.

  • BreakevenLockPips : Profit in points to lock in after breakeven.

🔎 Indicator Filters

  • MA_FastPeriod/SlowPeriod : Periods for Moving Averages.

  • UseADXFilter , ADX_Period , ADX_Level , MinADXLevel : ADX settings for trend strength filtering.

  • UseBBFilter , BB_Period , BB_Deviation : Bollinger Bands settings.

  • UseStochFilter , Stoch_KPeriod/DPeriod/Slowing , Stoch_OverboughtLevel/OversoldLevel : Stochastic settings.

  • UseHTFMAFilter , HTF_Timeframe , HTF_MAPeriod : Higher Timeframe MA filter settings.

⏰ Trade Time, News & Special Controls

  • TradeStartHour/EndHour : Define daily trading window.

  • PerRowCooldownSec : Cooldown period after trade open/reverse per row.

  • DailyMaxDrawdownPct : Stop trading for the day if DD exceeds % of Balance (0=disable).

  • EnableNewsFilter , NewsMinutesBefore/After , NewsFilePath : News filter settings.

📳 Notifications

  • SendNotifications : Enable/Disable mobile push notifications.

5. Requirements 

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

  • Account Type: Hedging or Netting (Any)

  • Operating System: Windows 7 or higher (for MT5 terminal)

  • Important: Ensure all desired symbols are visible in your Market Watch.

  • For News Filter to work, you need to provide a News.csv file in the MQL5/Files directory (format: YYYY.MM.DD HH:MM,CURRENCY_CODE ).


    Multi Symbol Strategy Dashboard — v1.10a (Market-Safe)

    A robust multi-symbol trading dashboard for MetaTrader 5 with safe automation, netting/hedging awareness, and clear, real-time controls.
    This version focuses on stability, broker safety, and a new global profit/loss controller you can adjust directly from the dashboard.

    What’s new in v1.10a

    1) Global Net Targets (NEW)

    • Adjustable Global Net Take-Profit (Net TP) and Global Net Stop-Loss (Net SL) directly on the dashboard.

    • Two runtime values: g_NetTP and g_NetSL (no recompile or re-attach required).

    • Initial values set via inputs: GlobalNetTakeProfitInit , GlobalNetStopLossInit .

    • Step size for the [+]/[–] controls via NetTargetStep .

    • When total floating P/L ≥ Net TP or ≤ –Net SL, the EA closes all open positions and sends a notification.

    2) Safer, cleaner UI

    • Correct object property handling ( ObjectSetInteger signatures) and dedicated OBJ_PREFIX to isolate/cancel only this EA’s objects.

    • Fast, clean redraw and reliable status coloring.

    3) Indicator warm-up & backtest consistency

    • Series warm-up and BarsCalculated() checks prevent empty buffers at startup.

    • More consistent behavior in backtests and during fast symbol/timeframe switches.

    4) Trailing & Breakeven robustness

    • All SL modifications respect Stops/Freeze levels and spread buffers.

    • SL never crosses TP (automatic clamping).

    • Optional “Inputs are pips” logic with accurate handling on 3/5-digit symbols.

    5) Netting-account awareness

    • Volume checks consider SYMBOL_VOLUME_LIMIT and the existing net position.

    • Margin-aware sizing through EnsureAffordableVolume() .

    How to use the Global Net Targets

    1. Set initial values in Inputs:

      • UseGlobalNetTargets = true

      • GlobalNetTakeProfitInit , GlobalNetStopLossInit

      • NetTargetStep (increment for [+]/[–] buttons)

    2. On the dashboard, adjust Net TP and Net SL live using the [+]/[–] buttons.

    3. When the total floating P/L meets either threshold (≥ Net TP or ≤ –Net SL), the EA will close all positions automatically and notify you.

    This feature is independent from the legacy AutoProfitTarget (which also closes all when net profit ≥ target). You can use either or both.

    Inputs (key groups)

    • General

      • Language, Symbols, Timeframes, Magic base, Max rows, etc.

    • Auto Trading

      • AutoTrade , AutoTradeScore , UseReverseSignal , ConfirmOnBarClose

    • Risk & Lot

      • AutoLotSize , RiskPercentPerTrade , DefaultLot , spread/slippage limits, RR_Floor

    • Stops/Profits

      • DefaultSL/TP , ATR settings, AutoProfitTarget

    • Trailing & Breakeven

      • UseTrailingStop , start/trail/buffer, BreakevenPips , BreakevenLockPips , InputsArePips

    • Filters

      • MA, ADX, Bollinger Bands, Stochastic, HTF MA

    • Time/News/Safety

      • Trading hours, per-row cooldown, Daily max drawdown stop, optional News filter

    • Global Net Targets (NEW)

      • UseGlobalNetTargets , GlobalNetTakeProfitInit , GlobalNetStopLossInit , NetTargetStep

    • Notifications

      • SendNotifications

    Safety & compatibility

    • Complies with broker Stops/Freeze rules when sending/modifying orders.

    • Margin-aware volume sizing; respects symbol volume limits.

    • Works on Hedging and Netting accounts. Netting-aware position/volume logic is included.

    • Clean UI teardown to avoid object leakage across charts.

    Changelog (from previous version)

    • Added dashboard-adjustable Global Net TP/SL with notifications.

    • Fixed ObjectSetInteger usage; added OBJ_PREFIX and safe cleanup.

    • Implemented indicator warm-up and readiness checks for stable CopyBuffer .

    • Strengthened Trailing/BE: spread + Stops/Freeze compliance and SL/TP clamping.

    • Added InputsArePips + precise pips-to-points conversion for 3/5-digit symbols.

    • Improved netting behavior with SYMBOL_VOLUME_LIMIT awareness.

    Notes

    • For best results, set trading hours and the per-row cooldown to fit your strategy and broker conditions.

    • If you use reverse signals, ensure your filters (ADX/BB/Stoch/HTF MA) are aligned with your entry logic.

    • Backtest with “Open prices only” or better modeling for realistic results (the EA uses bar-close confirmation if enabled).


Trading foreign exchange and other financial instruments on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade any financial instrument, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. This Expert Advisor is a tool to assist in trading; past performance is not indicative of future results.

( มีเมนูภาษา ไทย )


More programs are available at the following link : Choawana Malaikitsanachalee - tnainmix - Trader's profile - MQL5 Algo Trading community



