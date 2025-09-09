Multi Timeframe Currency Strength Expert Advisor

Product Title:

Multi-Timeframe Currency Strength Dashboard EA

Short Description:

A powerful and fully automated trading panel that identifies the strongest and weakest currencies in real-time across multiple timeframes to execute high-probability trades with advanced risk management.

Overview

The Multi-Timeframe Currency Strength Dashboard is your ultimate tool for dominating the forex market. It moves beyond single-chart analysis by scanning the entire market to find genuine strength and weakness. By automatically pairing the strongest currency with the weakest, this EA enters trades based on pure momentum and high probability, all managed through an intuitive on-chart panel.

Whether you are a scalper, day trader, or just want a data-driven edge, this dashboard provides a clear, visual representation of market dynamics, allowing you to trade with confidence.

Key Features

  • Advanced Currency Strength Meter

    • Visually track the real-time strength of up to 9 major currencies, including Gold (XAU).

    • Analyze momentum across a customizable list of timeframes (e.g., M5, M15, H1) simultaneously to confirm trends.

  • Fully Automated & Manual Trading

    • Auto-Trading Mode: Let the EA automatically identify the best pairs (strongest vs. weakest) and execute trades for you.

    • One-Click Panel Trading: Instantly execute trades on the top-ranked pairs directly from the dashboard with a single click.

    • Easily toggle auto-trading on/off from the chart panel.

  • Comprehensive Risk Management

    • Flexible Lot Sizing: Choose between a Fixed Lot size or a dynamic Risk-Based (% of Equity) calculation.

    • Smart Stop Loss & Take Profit: Automatically sets SL/TP based on market volatility using Average True Range (ATR) or a user-defined fixed pip value.

    • Account Protection Filters: Safeguard your capital with built-in filters for Max Spread, Daily Drawdown Stop (%), Max Trades Per Day, and Max Open Positions.

  • Intelligent Position Management

    • Automatic Break-Even: Secures profits by moving the Stop Loss to the entry price once a trade reaches a profitable level.

    • ATR Trailing Stop: Locks in profits as the price moves in your favor, using a dynamic trailing stop that adapts to market volatility.

  • Highly Customizable & User-Friendly Interface

    • Interactive On-Chart Panel: Control all major functions without ever needing to open the settings window.

    • Full UI Customization: Adjust colors, panel size, fonts, and layout to perfectly match your trading setup.

    • Multi-Language Support: Switch between English and Thai instantly.

  • Universal Broker Compatibility

    • Features a built-in Automatic Symbol Suffix Detector to work seamlessly with any MT5 broker, no manual adjustments needed.

    • Includes a special Fallback Mode to ensure stable performance on non-standard symbols like XAUUSD.

  • Powerful Alert System

    • Never miss an opportunity. Receive on-screen, terminal, and push notification alerts when a significant strength difference is detected.

Who is this EA for?

This tool is perfect for:

  • Traders who want a data-driven, logical approach to the market.

  • Scalpers and day traders looking to capitalize on short-term momentum shifts.

  • Traders who want to save time on analysis and focus on execution.

Recommendations

  • Run on a low-spread ECN account for best performance.

  • Use a VPS (Virtual Private Server) to ensure the EA runs 24/7 without interruption.

  • Start with the default "Balanced" preset or test your own settings on a demo account before going live.

    More programs are available at the following link : Choawana Malaikitsanachalee - tnainmix - Trader's profile - MQL5 Algo Trading community


    สรุปฟีเจอร์เด่นของ Currency Strength Dashboard EA

    นี่คือจุดเด่นหลักที่ทำให้ EA ของคุณทรงพลังและแตกต่างจากเครื่องมืออื่นๆ:

    1. หัวใจหลัก: แดชบอร์ดวัดความแข็งค่าเงินแบบ Multi-Timeframe

    • แสดงผลความแข็งแกร่งและความอ่อนแอของสกุลเงินต่างๆ (รวมถึงทองคำ XAU) แบบเรียลไทม์

    • วิเคราะห์พร้อมกันในหลายไทม์เฟรม (เช่น M5, M15, H1) ทำให้เห็นภาพรวมของตลาดได้ชัดเจนยิ่งขึ้น

    2. การเทรดอัจฉริยะ (Intelligent Trading)

    • ระบบเทรดอัตโนมัติ: สามารถเปิด-ปิดโหมดเทรดอัตโนมัติได้ง่ายๆ จากบนกราฟ

    • เลือกคู่เทรดดีที่สุด: EA จะจับคู่สกุลเงินที่ แข็งแกร่งที่สุด มาเจอกับสกุลเงินที่ อ่อนแอที่สุด โดยอัตโนมัติเพื่อหาโอกาสเทรดที่มีความเป็นไปได้สูง

    • ฟิลเตอร์กรองแนวโน้ม: สามารถเปิดใช้งานเส้น EMA 200 เพื่อกรองสัญญาณและเทรดตามแนวโน้มหลักได้

    3. การจัดการความเสี่ยงขั้นสูง (Advanced Risk Management)

    • คำนวณ Lot Size 2 รูปแบบ: เลือกได้ระหว่าง Lot คงที่ (Fixed Lot) หรือตามความเสี่ยงเป็นเปอร์เซ็นต์ของเงินทุน (% Risk)

    • ตั้ง Stop Loss/Take Profit อัตโนมัติ: สามารถคำนวณ SL/TP จากค่าความผันผวนของตลาด (ATR) หรือกำหนดเป็น Pips ก็ได้

    • ระบบป้องกันครบวงจร: ปกป้องบัญชีของคุณด้วยฟังก์ชันกรองสเปรด (Max Spread), หยุดการขาดทุนรายวัน (Daily DD Stop), จำกัดจำนวนเทรดต่อวัน และจำกัดจำนวนออเดอร์ที่เปิดพร้อมกัน

    4. การจัดการออเดอร์อัตโนมัติ (Position Management)

    • เลื่อน SL ไปจุดคุ้มทุน (Break-Even): เมื่อออเดอร์มีกำไรถึงจุดที่กำหนด EA จะเลื่อน Stop Loss มาที่ราคาเปิดเพื่อป้องกันการขาดทุน

    • Trailing Stop อัจฉริยะ: ใช้ค่า ATR ในการเลื่อน Stop Loss ตามราคาเพื่อทำกำไรสูงสุด

    5. หน้าจอควบคุมที่ใช้งานง่ายและปรับแต่งได้

    • ควบคุมฟังก์ชันหลักๆ ได้โดยตรงจากบนกราฟ ไม่ต้องเปิดหน้าต่างตั้งค่าบ่อยๆ

    • ปรับแต่งสีสันและขนาดของ Dashboard ได้อย่างอิสระ

    • รองรับ 2 ภาษา (อังกฤษ และ ไทย) สามารถสลับได้ทันที

    6. ความเข้ากันได้และความปลอดภัย

    • Auto Suffix: ตรวจจับชื่อต่อท้ายของ Symbol (เช่น .m, _pro) ของแต่ละโบรกเกอร์โดยอัตโนมัติ ทำให้ใช้งานได้กับทุกโบรกเกอร์

    • Fallback Mode: มีโหมดการทำงานสำรองสำหรับเทรดบนกราฟที่ไม่ใช่คู่เงินหลัก เช่น ทองคำ (XAUUSD) เพื่อให้ยังคงเทรดได้


      More programs are available at the following link : Choawana Malaikitsanachalee - tnainmix - Trader's profile - MQL5 Algo Trading community



Gold Crazy EA MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
SYO strategy EA
Ivan Isern Puyuelo
A powerful and reliable Expert Advisor based on the trading logic behind one of Darwinex's top-performing strategies : SYO . With over $10 million under management and a public track record of more than 10 years , this system has stood the test of time — and now you can automate it on your MetaTrader terminal. The system was shared during a private conference, revelaing the code that the fund managing 10 Million uses. Its a breakout EA that trades the indices in the 1h hour time frame (it can be
HFT System for MT5
Nicola Capatti
MT5 için HFT System – Yüksek Frekanslı Ticaret için Nihai Uzman Danışman On Yıllık Başarı, 9 Aylık Geliştirme MT5 için HFT System, on yılı aşkın algoritmik ticaret tecrübesinin ve dokuz aylık yoğun bir geliştirme sürecinin sonucudur. Finansal piyasalarda yüksek performans ve istikrar sağlamak için tasarlanmıştır. Bu Uzman Danışman (EA), yüksek frekanslı ticaret (HFT) alanında en üst düzey optimizasyonu temsil eder ve hızlı ve verimli işlemler sağlamak için gelişmiş algoritmalar ve sağlam strate
Candle EA MT5
Mansour Babasafary
3.94 (18)
This expert is based on patterns The main patterns of this specialist are candlestick patterns Detects trends with candlestick patterns It has a profit limit and a loss limit, so it has a low risk The best time frame to use this expert is M30 time frame The best currency pairs to use with this expert is the EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD currency pairs Attributes: Can be used in the EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD  currency pairs Can be used in M30, H1, H4 time frames Has profit limit and loss
Guard Scalper
Entus Sofian
Guard Scalper EA is a Scalper Robot based on market trend analys. Guard Scalper EA will look for potential High Probability entries as trigger for entry into the market. Guard Scalper EA is good for use on pairs with low spreads such as EURUSD, GBPUSD, or USDJPY Recommendation : Please add and running  Guard Scalper   EA on low spread pairs such as EURUSD, GBPUSD, or USDJPY on M5 timeframes. You can running on that pairs simultanuously Attention : You can start to trade with $ 300 Minimum initi
Grid Averaging Pro MT5
Mean Pichponreay
Grid Averaging Pro  is a combination of Grid Trading and Cost Averaging with sophisticated algorithm and build-in Hedging to protect your account drawdown. Once your initial trade moves into negative territory, the recovery mechanism will kick in and place consecutive market orders in the same direction, all of which will be closed with a combined profit or approximately break even. Product Links Fully  Description in English  :  [USER GUIDE ENGLISH] - GRID AVERAGING PRO (MT4/MT5) Fully  Descri
Stormer RSI 2
Ricardo Rodrigues Lucca
This strategy was learned from Stormer to be used on B3. Basically, 15 minutes before closing the market, it will check RSI and decided if it will open an position. This strategy do not define a stop loss. If the take profit reach the entry price it will close at market the position. The same happens if the maximal number of days is reached. It is created to brazilian people, so all configuration are in portuguese. Sorry Activations allowed have been set to 50.
Saeed XAUUSD
Saeed Mastour S Alshahrani
Overview Saeed XAUUSD EA is a fully automated expert advisor designed for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the WEEKLY timeframe using a high-probability breakout strategy powered by Average True Range (ATR) -based stop loss, take profit, and trailing stop logic. It offers dual position sizing options — either dynamic lot sizing per $1,000 of balance or a fixed lot mode — making it highly adaptable to both small and large accounts. Although  $1,000   is recommended to use the lot per balance, fixed lot
Prime Trader
Abderrahmane Benali
PrimeTrader EA – Advanced Trading Expert Advisor PrimeTrader EA is a professional Expert Advisor that combines multiple powerful indicators to generate precise entry and exit signals. It is designed to adapt to different market conditions, with advanced trade management features and a built-in info panel to keep you updated on your account status in real time. * Introductory Offer : the current price is only   79 USD   After the first 10 purchases, the price will increase to   139 USD , and grad
Duende MT5
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Merhaba Tüccarlar! "Duende" Stratejisini sunuyorum, Duende, iyi girişler yapmak için sabit kaldıkları farklı yüksek ve düşük düzey kalıplarını algılayan, başabaş ve eşler arasında geçişler gibi çeşitli şeyleri sorgulayan bir kurtarma sistemi ile bir algoritmadır. Piyasa sırasında güçlü bir haber kontrolü ile birkaç para birimini sorunsuz bir şekilde kontrol ettiği kanıtlanmıştır. ihtiyacınız olan tüm semboller ile yönetmeniz mümkündür. Stratejim "Tüm Forex Piyasası" için optimize edildi, anca
ForexM
Marius Civilis
ForexM Tam Otomatik Ticaret EA ForexM EA, profesyonel gerçek zamanlı piyasa analizine göre hisse senetleri ticareti yapar. Verilen tüm emirler piyasa yürütme tipindedir ve piyasa analistlerinin gerçek zamanlı çalışmaları nedeniyle iyi ağırlıklandırılmıştır. EA, en yüksek puan alan başlangıç ayarlarıyla birlikte gelir ve kullanıma hazırdır. Özellikler: - Tam Otomatik Alım Satım. - Risk yönetimi. - Aynı anda herhangi bir sayıda enstrüman üzerinde çalışır. - DLL yok - VPS (bulut tabanlı ticaret)
The Gold Buyer
Moses Aboliwen Aduboa
Ride the Gold Trend with a Simple Buy-Only EA The  EA is a fully automated Buy-Only Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It is designed to capture upward market opportunities with safe risk management and seamless execution. Why Traders Choose It: Best performance on Gold (XAUUSD) – highly liquid and trending. Buy-Only EA – focuses purely on long positions. Plug & Play setup – attach and let it trade automatically. Built-in Stop Loss & Take Profit protection. Smart one-position contro
Exotic Adrenalin
Ivan Simonika
Exotic Bot   is a multi -cream multifunctional adviser working on any time frame and in any market conditions. The robot’s work is taken as a system of averaging with the non -geometric progression of the construction of a trading grid. Built -in protection systems: special filters, spreading, internal restriction of trading time. Building a trading grid, taking into account important internal levels. The ability to configure trading aggressiveness. Work postponed orders with trailing orders. T
Neuro Start
Dmytryi Voitukhov
Uzman Danışmanlar
UPD:   https://t.me/mql5_neuroExt   актуальная версия и обсуждение. - for the successful created training bases I will provide an advisor for temporary use free of charge. - training bases will be laid out as training progresses. - training requires approximately 20 epochs. It is possible to use one of two strategies - either trading in 2 directions, or - using SL. When using SL, the trading results will be identical to the learning outcomes. Since during training, only 1 order is used at a ti
Gyroscopes mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Somewhere over the rainbow
Uzman Danışmanlar
Somewhere over the rainbow It is a system that tries to operate the market from the exhaustion of the trend with a correction algorithm that tries to cut losses at the cost of increasing the margin This system makes all the adjustments automatically, analyzing the pair and the market to decide which is the most efficient step to reach your destination. Somewhere over the rainbow is a multiple trade and multi lot system(The maximum batch can be up to 5 times the initial batch distributed in mult
ReversiLot
Uzman Danışmanlar
ReversiLot is a powerful automated trading tool on the MetaTrader 5 platform, created for professional traders and investors. This advisor is based on a money management strategy using Martingale and can adapt to market conditions. Key Features: Dynamic Lot Management: The initial lot size is calculated based on the risk percentage of the deposit. The ability to increase the lot size by multiplying after each losing trade. Flexible Parameter Settings: RiskPercentage – the risk percentage for ca
Ignition
Uzman Danışmanlar
Strategy Overview The Ignition EA tries to take advantage of sudden momentum when the Ignition pattern is detected. The final bar in the ignition pattern has a small opening wick, a very little or no closing wick, is large in comparison to recent bars and must start from the lower end of the current range (for a bullish ignition) Quick Testing Use Symbol EURUSD, Timeframe M2, and remove the GBPUSD symbol from the "Symbols" input (stratergy 1 and stratergy 2) Settings The below settings appe
RitzEAnehaGoodWill
Uzman Danışmanlar
READ THIS !! to the end Expert Advisor Description:   XAUUSD Reversal Pattern EA (EAneha GoodWill) ️ Important Note: No martingale, averaging or grid Highly dependent on execution quality & low spreads XAUUSD Reversal Pattern EA  is an advanced automated trading robot developed specifically for trading  XAUUSD  (Gold vs USD) on the  M30 timeframe . It uses a robust combination of  candlestick patterns ,  volatility/volume indicators , and  oscillator filters  to identify high-probability r
Sonic R Pro Enhanced
Uzman Danışmanlar
Sonic R Pro Enhanced EA - Sürüm 2025 249$ - Sadece ilk 5 alıcıya özel! Canlı Sinyal Sonic R Pro Enhanced'in canlı performansını kontrol et: Ticaret Stratejisi Sonic R Pro Enhanced, Dragon Band (EMA 34 ve EMA 89) ile otomatik ticaret yapan Sonic R stratejisinin geliştirilmiş bir versiyonudur. Gelişmiş algoritmalarla maksimum performans sağlar. Zaman Dilimleri: M15, M30 Desteklenen Pariteler: XAUUSD, BTCUSD, AUDJPY, USDJPY Ticaret Tarzı: Swing Trading - Geri Çekilme ve Karşı Trend Minimu
Ksm mt5
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Ksm: Smart Solution for Automated Forex Trading Ksm is a tool designed for automating Forex trading, using modern methods of time-series data analysis to work with multiple currency pairs across different timeframes. Key Features and Benefits Multi-currency support : Ksm enables trading across multiple currency pairs, helping traders adapt their strategies to various market conditions. New currency pairs can be easily added. Time-series data analysis : Utilizing advanced algorithms, Ksm analyze
Ivan Grachev
3.96 (45)
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA finds the largest volume in the market and determines the level for entry. After crossing the level towards the breakdown, a market order is opened. The EA builds a two-sided grid of orders, adapting to the market. Each direction of orders works separately and has its own take-profit. Thus, the adviser covers the whole trend, starting from its start, while the adviser perfectly passes the flat market condition, trading both directions. Please see all my products:  https://www.mql5.com/en/user
Darkray FX EA
Daut Junior
Uzman Danışmanlar
More informations at Telegram group: t.me/DARKRAYFXEAEN Darkray FX EA  uses a return-to-average strategy coupled with buying and selling exhaust zone detection. ️ Expert Advisor for Forex ️ Any Symbol, CDFs, etc.  ️ Developed for  Metatrader 5 ️ Swing/Position trading ️ Accuracy higher than 95% ️ Low Drawndown Indicators available for setups settings: EMA200  • moving average of 200 periods (other periods can be used with excellent results as well); RSI  • Checks the levels on sale for th
Trade For Search
Uzman Danışmanlar
Trade Forward: Modern Trading System for the Forex Market General Description Trade Forward is an expert system designed to automate trading on the Forex market. Our goal is to provide traders with a powerful tool that meets the current demands of the financial industry, combining ease of setup with high performance. The system does not make bold promises of profit but instead focuses on the real capabilities and functionality it offers. System Architecture and Functionality Trade Forward featur
GridWeaverFX
Uzman Danışmanlar
Introducing GridWeaverFX  - A Grid/Martingale EA for XAUUSD | Free Download! Hello, fellow traders of the MQL5 community! I am excited to share an Expert Advisor (EA) that I have developed and refined, and I'm making it available for everyone to use and build upon. It's called GridWeaverFX , and most importantly, it is completely FREE! This EA was designed to manage volatile market conditions using a well-known strategy, but with enhanced and clear safety features. It is particularly suited fo
FREE
Revera
4 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
REVERA EA,   EURUSD + AUDUSD + AUDCAD Piyasasındaki Güvenlik Açıklarını Belirlemek İçin Çok Para Birimli, Esnek, Tam Otomatik ve Çok Yönlü Açık Bir Araçtır! Not        Grid       , Not        Martingale       , Not         AI         , Not         Neural Network ,     Not       Arbitrage . Default     Settings for One Сhart     EURUSD M15 REVERA REHBERİ Sinyaller Komisyon Broker İadesi Güncellemeler Benim Blogum Only 7 Copy of 10 Left  for 390 $ Next Price 590 $  Bu       bir       Çoklu   Par
CloseAllOrders in a button
Uzman Danışmanlar
CloseAllOrders Protected EA One-Click Trade Manager with License Protection & Account-Currency P/L Targets Overview This Expert Advisor provides three chart buttons to instantly close all trades, winning trades, or losing trades with a single click. You can also set a total floating profit or loss target in your account’s base currency; the EA will automatically close all positions when the target is reached and then disable itself until you enter a new limit. A built-in license check ensures
Bolic Eagle EA
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bolic Eagle EA - Advanced Parabolic SAR-Driven Trading Algorithm Overview Bolic Eagle EA is a sophisticated algorithmic trading solution designed for traders seeking a highly adaptable and automated system rooted in the Parabolic SAR indicator. This Expert Advisor (EA) is crafted to identify and capitalize on market reversals by utilizing the precision of the Parabolic SAR, enhanced with optional trend confirmation tools, advanced risk management protocols, and unique features such as email no
VectorPrime EA MT5
5 (9)
Uzman Danışmanlar
VectorPrime — Çok Katmanlı Vektör Mantığına Sahip Algoritmik Sistem VectorPrime, çoklu zaman dilimi piyasa koşullarında yapılandırılmış işlem yürütmesi için tasarlanmış otonom bir ticaret sistemidir. Çekirdeğinde fiyat dinamiklerini yönlü impulslar ve matris yapıları şeklinde ayrıştıran vektör analizi kavramı bulunur. Sistem, piyasa akışını izole edilmiş sinyaller olarak değil, bütünsel bir piyasa haritası oluşturan birbirine bağlı vektörler olarak yorumlar. VectorPrime’ın ana modülleri: Vector
Pinnacle Scalper EA
Uzman Danışmanlar
Pinnacle Scalper EA ile işlemlerinizi en üst düzey hassasiyete taşıyın – MT5 için gelişmiş Fiyat Aksiyonu Scalping çözümü. Genel Bakış: Pinnacle Scalper EA, trend piyasalarında yüksek olasılıklı breakout fırsatlarını yakalamak için tasarlanmış son teknoloji ürünü bir otomatik ticaret aracıdır. H1 EMA trend onayı, ATR tabanlı dinamik risk yönetimi ve güçlü M15 ADX trend gücü analizi gibi birden fazla teknik filtreyi birleştirerek değişen piyasa koşullarına uyum sağlar. Akıllı bekleyen emir s
