Gold Reversal Spike EA

Gold Spike (v1.7)

One‑trade‑per‑bar spike scalper for Gold (XAUUSD) — hard bar‑lock (positions + deals history), retcode‑based lot back‑off, stop‑level‑safe SL/TP, and a validator‑safe TEST preset built‑in.

🔹 Overview (EN)

Gold Spike hunts short momentum bursts ("spikes") and manages them with a step‑lock TP (no SL rollback). The EA focuses on clarity, safety, and Market validation compliance.

Designed for: Gold symbols (XAUUSD/Gold) on M1–M15. Works on 4/5‑digit brokers, ECN, and netting/hedge accounts.

🔹 ภาพรวม (TH)

Gold Spike จับจังหวะ สไปค์ระยะสั้น แล้วบริหารกำไรด้วย Step‑Lock (ไม่ถอย SL) เน้นใช้งานง่าย ปลอดภัย และ ผ่านการตรวจจาก MQL5 ได้สะดวก

เหมาะกับ: XAUUSD/Gold บน M1–M15 ใช้ได้กับโบรกเกอร์ 4/5 หลัก บัญชี Hedge/Netting

⭐ Key Features / จุดเด่น

Hard One‑Trade‑Per‑Bar — ล็อกจาก โพซิชัน + ประวัติดีล กันเปิดซ้ำแม้รี‑init

Validator‑Safe TEST Preset (embedded) — ค่าเริ่มที่ผ่านตรวจได้จริง

Retcode‑based Lot Back‑off — ลดล็อตอัตโนมัติเมื่อเจอ INVALID_VOLUME / LIMIT_VOLUME / NO_MONEY

Stop‑Level‑Safe SL/TP — ถ้าใกล้กว่าข้อกำหนดโบรกจะ skip เพื่อความปลอดภัย

Step‑Lock TP — ล็อกกำไรเป็นสเต็ป ไม่ถอย SL

Simple HUD — สถานะ, สเปรด, สไปค์, พรีเซ็ต แสดงบนกราฟ

🧠 Strategy (short)

Entry: when price movement within a short window (sec) exceeds Spike (points) .

Filters: Max Spread, Hard Bar‑Lock, Cooldown, Margin‑check.

Exit: Initial SL/TP + Step‑Lock trailing (no rollback).

⚙️ Presets

LIVE (default live logic): Spike=200, Window=2s, MaxSpread=60, One‑Trade‑Per‑Bar=ON, Cooldown=15m, SL=500, TP=1500, StepParts=5.

TEST (built‑in for Marketplace validation): Spike=130, Window=2s, MaxSpread=9999, One‑Trade‑Per‑Bar=ON, Cooldown=15m, Lot=0.01. TEST overrides are applied only when Preset=TEST; LIVE ignores them.



Recommended spike (approx.)

M15: 80–150 pts • M5: 120–200 pts • M1: 200–400 pts

(Gold: 1.00 ≈ 100 points on many brokers)

🔧 Inputs (brief)

Preset : LIVE / TEST

Main : Lot, Magic, ValidatorSafe, MinBalanceToTrade

Entry : SpikePoints, SpikeWindowSec, MaxSpreadPoints, OneTradePerBar, CooldownMinutes

Risk/TP : SL_points, TP_points, StepParts

TEST overrides (used only in TEST): TestSpikePoints, TestWindow, TestMaxSpread, TestOneTradePerBar, TestCooldown, TestLot

🖥️ Quick Start

EN: Attach to XAUUSD M15 → choose LIVE → keep defaults → start.

TH: ติดตั้งที่ XAUUSD M15 → เลือก LIVE → ใช้ค่าเริ่มต้น → เริ่มได้ทันที

❗ Notes / ข้อควรทราบ

Testing/Tuning (EN): Please test and tune inputs for your broker / symbol / timeframe and run multiple backtests/forward tests . Performance is not guaranteed; past results do not predict future outcomes.

การทดสอบ/ปรับตั้งค่า (TH): โปรดทดสอบและปรับค่าให้เหมาะกับ โบรกเกอร์/สัญลักษณ์/กรอบเวลา ของคุณ และทำ backtest/forward test หลายครั้ง ผลลัพธ์ ไม่การันตี และผลในอดีต ไม่ใช่ ตัวบ่งชี้ผลลัพธ์ในอนาคต

EA จะ ไม่ แก้ SL/TP ถ้าขัดกับ Stop‑Level ของโบรก (สถานะบน HUD จะแจ้งเหตุผล)

โหมด TEST ใช้สำหรับทดสอบ/ส่งตรวจเท่านั้น ไม่ใช่คำแนะนำการเทรดจริง

อย่ารันหลายอินสแตนซ์บนสัญลักษณ์เดียวกัน ที่ใช้ Magic เดียวกัน

📦 What’s Included

EA file (v1.7)

Preset system (LIVE/TEST)

On‑chart HUD

Publish Pack (this description + quick help)

🆘 Support

หากพบข้อความบน HUD เช่น bar-lock (history) , cooldown , skip: spread หมายถึงเงื่อนไขกรองกำลังทำงานตามปกติ

ต้องการความช่วยเหลือ ส่ง: โบรก/สัญลักษณ์/TF + สกรีนช็อตแท็บ Journal/Experts/Deals ของช่วงเวลาที่เกิดเหตุการณ์

🔄 Changelog

v1.7 – Embedded TEST preset (130/2s/9999/1‑bar ON/15m/0.01), hard bar‑lock refinements, safer SL/TP, volume back‑off

v1.6 – TEST preset tunable

v1.5 – Hard bar‑lock added

🛡️ Risk Disclaimer / คำเตือนความเสี่ยง

Trading CFDs/FX involves significant risk. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Use at your own discretion and test thoroughly on demo before going live.

