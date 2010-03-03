FOZ OneShot Sessions

📌 FOZ One Shot Sessions — One Trade. One Opportunity. Every Day.

✨ Discipline beats noise. Simplicity beats complexity.


The FOZ One Shot Sessions EA is built for traders who want clarity, robustness, and long-term discipline.
Instead of chasing signals all day, it takes just one precise trade per session — clean, controlled, and fully transparent.


🚀 Key Highlights

  • 🎯 One trade per day per enabled session (default = London)

  • 🔒 Safe by design — No Grid, No Martingale, No Arbitrage, No tricks

  • 🕒 Smart time logic — automatic GMT ↔ broker time conversion with DST awareness

  • ⚖️ Margin-aware execution — adjusts lots safely, no “No money” errors

  • 📑 Broker-compliant — TP/SL always set, stop levels handled automatically

  • 🧩 Simple setup — just choose session, lot, SL/TP, and go

  • ✅ Market-tested & validation approved


📊 Trading Logic (Why “One Shot”?)

The EA is built around high-energy market session opens:

  • London Open + 5 minutes 🕘

  • New York Open + 5 minutes 🕛

  • Peak Overlap (US Equities Open + 5 minutes) 🏦

At each enabled session:
1️⃣ Check if conditions allow trading (session active, equity above minimum).
2️⃣ Open one market order with broker-side TP/SL immediately.
3️⃣ No more trades that day for that session — discipline first.
4️⃣ Positions auto-closed before New York session end for safety.

👉 That’s why it’s called One Shot: precise timing, maximum discipline.


⚙️ Inputs Explained

  • ⚡ InpDirection — Force trade direction: BUY or SELL

  • 📏 InpInitialLot — Fixed lot size (auto-scales down if margin too low)

  • 🎯 InpTPPoints — Take Profit in broker points

  • 🛡️ InpSLPoints — Stop Loss in broker points (auto-adjusted if needed)

  • 📅 InpSkipFridays — Skip Friday trades for extra caution

  • 🌍 InpTradeLondon — Enable/disable London session trade

  • 🗽 InpTradeNewYork — Enable/disable New York session trade

  • ⏰ InpTradeOverlap — Enable/disable US equity overlap trade

  • 💰 InpMinEquityToTrade — Minimum account equity required to trade

⚠️ The EA will place one trade per enabled session per day.
For a strict “One Shot a Day” approach → enable only one session.


🔒 Safety & Compliance

  • 🛡️ Margin check: automatic lot reduction, or skip if not enough equity

  • 📑 Broker safety: stop/freeze levels respected, SL/TP always attached

  • 🧾 Clean logs: one attempt per session, no retries flood

  • 🕐 History-safe: no errors when backtest data is missing

  • 🚫 No risky methods: absolutely no martingale, grid, arbitrage


💡 Why Traders Choose FOZ One Shot Sessions

  • ✅ Simplicity — minimal inputs, maximum clarity

  • ✅ Discipline — no overtrading, one shot per day

  • ✅ Transparency — no hidden tricks or black boxes

  • ✅ Robustness — time zone & DST logic built-in

  • ✅ Compliance — passed MetaQuotes validation cleanly


⚡ FOZ One Shot Sessions is for traders who believe:
“Less is more. One shot is enough.”

👉 Try it in the Strategy Tester.
👉 Choose your session.
👉 See how a disciplined, robust EA feels in action.


📌 FOZ One Shot Sessions — One trade. One opportunity. Every day.


