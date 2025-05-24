Introducing Mary Pippins FX: Your Practically Perfect Partner for Navigating GBPUSD!

Tired of the unpredictable gusts and downpours in the GBPUSD market? Wish you had a helping hand to manage the "chimney sweeps" of volatility, especially on the H1 chart? Mary Pippins FX is here to bring a spoonful of order and sophistication to your trading approach!

This isn't just another Expert Advisor; it's your meticulously designed assistant, ready to help you navigate the London session and beyond with grace and precision.

Is Mary Pippins FX For You?

If you're looking for an EA that trades the GBPUSD pair, particularly on the H1 timeframe; prioritizes risk management and offers flexible position sizing; intelligently navigates potentially volatile news events; offers layers of account and daily protection features; and provides clear on-chart information and customization, then it might just be time to invite Mary Pippins FX to your trading toolkit!

Let Mary Pippins FX help you approach the markets with a more structured and thoughtful strategy. While no EA can guarantee profits, Mary Pippins FX is designed to be a steadfast and sensible companion in your trading endeavors.

due to the constraints of the validation process for the system i have limited the exposure to the market by default so the system can pass the validation process for marketplace placement. please refer to the settings below for the best outcomes.

RECOMMENDED INPUTS FOR TESTING AND TRADING AFTER DOWNLOAD OR PURCHASE:

Max Spread: 0 (uses EA's Judgement)

max open positions: 0 (uses EA's Judgement)

lot type: DYNAMIC_LOT_DOLLARS

input to choose dollar amount per .01 lot size: 1000 (tailor to your risk preference)



