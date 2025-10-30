Ratio X Stochastic Scalper

Ratio X Stochastic Scalper — Advanced Stochastic Reversion EA for MT5

FREE UNTIL NOVEMBER 1st


What it is

Ratio X Stochastic Scalper is a disciplined scalping Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 which enters on Stochastic overbought/oversold reversals, optionally filtered by trend and volatility. It includes robust risk controls (fixed SL/TP, risk-based position sizing, trailing stop, break-even, daily loss and drawdown limits) and clean, MQL5-native notifications.

Who it is for

  • Traders who want a rule-based scalper with transparent logic
  • Users who prefer configurable risk and capital protection features
  • Those backtesting and forward-testing on liquid symbols and tight spreads

How it trades (strategy overview)

  • Signal: Buys when Stochastic crosses up from oversold; sells when it crosses down from overbought.
  • Confirmation: Optional requirement that the Main line crosses the Signal line.
  • Trend filter (optional): Price must be above/below a user-defined MA to align with bias.
  • Dynamic levels (optional): Overbought/oversold thresholds adapt using recent Stochastic percentiles.
  • Volatility filter (optional): Trades only when ATR is within a specified range.
  • Time filter (optional): Restricts trading to user-selected session hours.

Key features

  • Clean, minimal UI with MQL5 standard alerts, email, and push notifications
  • Close opposite positions on new signal (optional)
  • Max simultaneous positions limit
  • Risk-based lot sizing by percentage (or fixed lot)
  • Trailing Stop and Break-Even engines with start/step/offset controls
  • Daily loss and drawdown guards to pause new entries
  • Spread, ATR, and Session filters for better execution conditions

Inputs overview (grouped)

Stochastic Parameters

  • K Period, D Period, Slowing, MA Method, Price Field
  • Use Main Line confirmation (on/off)

Trend Filter

  • Enable/Disable; MA Period; MA Method

Dynamic Levels

  • Enable/Disable; Static Upper/Lower; Dynamic lookback for percentile levels

Trading Settings

  • Working Timeframe; Max Positions; Close Opposite on Signal

Risk Management

  • Fixed Lot or Risk % with SL-based sizing
  • Stop Loss / Take Profit (points)
  • Trailing Stop (start & step), Break-Even (start & profit)

Filters

  • Max Spread; Max Daily Loss % ; Max Drawdown %
  • ATR Filter (period, min, max)

Time & Notifications

  • Trading Session (start/end HH:MM)
  • Show Alerts / Send Email / Send Push
  • Magic Number

Setup (quick start)

  1. Attach the EA to the chart and set the working timeframe you intend to trade/test.
  2. Choose SL/TP and either a fixed lot or a Risk % (Risk % requires SL > 0).
  3. Optionally enable: Trend MA, Dynamic Levels, ATR filter, Session hours.
  4. Set Max Spread suitable for your broker/symbol and Max Positions ≥ 1.
  5. Enable notifications as needed (alerts/email/push via terminal settings).

Testing & optimization tips

  • Use broker-specific tick data and realistic commissions/slippage.
  • Verify spread and session filters match the symbol’s trading hours.
  • When optimizing, group parameters into blocks (signal → filters → risk).
  • Forward-test on a demo before going live; validate stability across months with different regimes.

Best practices

  • Prefer liquid majors and metals during active sessions; avoid illiquid hours if using the time filter.
  • Keep Max Daily Loss and Max Drawdown guards enabled to protect equity.
  • Align ATR range with the symbol’s normal volatility to avoid extreme conditions.

Support & communication

Product support is provided exclusively via the Comments section and built-in MQL5 messaging (chats/channels). Please post questions or feedback there. Do not use third-party messengers.

What is not included

  • No external links in the description
  • No third-party support channels
  • No intrusive pop-ups or sponsored labels on charts

Change log (summary)

  • v1.20: Dynamic Stochastic levels; ATR filter; session filter; improved risk-based sizing; trailing & break-even refinements; daily loss & drawdown guards; notifications.

Disclaimers

  • Past performance in tests does not guarantee future results.
  • Use risk controls and trade only with capital you can afford to risk.
  • Broker conditions (spreads, commissions, execution) materially affect outcomes.

Screenshots & videos

Add your images and any video in the dedicated Screenshots section. Do not place videos or external links inside the description.

Plus de l'auteur
Ratio X AI Gold Fury
Mauricio Vellasquez
2 (1)
Experts
Ratio X AI Gold Fury — Trading d'Or Alimenté par l'IA pour MT5 Le premier Expert Advisor XAUUSD qui combine le raisonnement IA DeepSeek avec l'analyse technique et une gestion des risques disciplinée. Nécessite une clé API DeepSeek pour le fonctionnement en Mode Live. Avant de trader, activez WebRequest MT5 pour l'API deepseek Guide de Configuration Complet : https://drive.google.com/file/d/17XMJ2yOuaRUKh6LoYzRe8uKGIK3--UJu/view Offre de Lancement GRATUIT jusqu'au 10 octobre Téléchargez ma
Ratio X Quantum AI
Mauricio Vellasquez
Experts
Ratio X AI Quantum — Multi-Timeframe AI Trading System An advanced Expert Advisor that integrates OpenAI GPT-4 artificial intelligence with multi-timeframe technical analysis for XAUUSD trading on MetaTrader 5. Important: Complete installation manual and setup instructions available in the Comments section after purchase. All OpenAI API costs included - no additional fees for AI functionality. How It Works Ratio X AI Quantum analyzes market conditions across seven timeframes simultaneously, col
Ratio X Freshbot Gold EA
Mauricio Vellasquez
Experts
Ratio X Freshbot Gold EA — Système Intelligent de Tendance & Momentum Ratio X Freshbot Gold EA est un système de trading entièrement autonome, conçu avec précision pour trader XAUUSD (Or) sur les unités de temps H1 et H4. Son architecture combine prédiction de tendance et confirmation de momentum , en intégrant plusieurs couches d’analyse technique dans un cadre d’exécution cohérent et discipliné. Le système utilise les Moyennes Mobiles Exponentielles (50 EMA et 200 EMA) pour définir la direct
FREE
Ratio X Breakout EA
Mauricio Vellasquez
Experts
Ratio X Breakout EA — Exécution de Breakout avec Précision Ratio X Breakout EA est un système de trading autonome conçu pour capter les mouvements directionnels déclenchés par des ruptures de chandeliers . Sa logique est simple mais robuste : une bougie de référence définie par l’utilisateur établit le cadre, et l’EA n’intervient sur le marché que lorsque l’action des prix franchit clairement cette structure. Le résultat est une méthodologie de breakout disciplinée, pensée pour la clarté et l’a
FREE
Ratio X Trade 1st AI Professional Trader
Mauricio Vellasquez
Experts
Ratio X — Système de Trading basé sur l’IA pour MT5 Pour la première fois sur cette plateforme | Un EA qui combine Intelligence Artificielle et véritable discipline de gestion des risques Une clé API OpenAI est requise pour fonctionner pleinement. Avant de trader, activez MT5 WebRequest. Prix Prix initial : $37 USD Le prix augmente de $10 tous les 20 utilisateurs . Qu’est-ce qui le rend différent ? Ratio X n’est pas un simple robot de trading. Il intègre OpenAI (GPT-4o-mini) pour interpréter
FREE
Ratio X Trend Watcher
Mauricio Vellasquez
Indicateurs
Ratio X Trend Watcher – Advanced Trendline Breakout Indicator FREE UNTIL NOVEMBER 1st Ratio X Trend Watcher is a professional indicator designed to analyze price action, draw trendlines on the current chart timeframe, and detect meaningful breakouts. Built for traders who rely on support and resistance levels, this tool offers clear visual cues and optional automated actions to help improve your trading decisions. Developed by Mauricio Vellasquez, it is part of the Ratio X suite of trading syste
FREE
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis