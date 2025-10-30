Ratio X Stochastic Scalper — Advanced Stochastic Reversion EA for MT5

What it is

Ratio X Stochastic Scalper is a disciplined scalping Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 which enters on Stochastic overbought/oversold reversals, optionally filtered by trend and volatility. It includes robust risk controls (fixed SL/TP, risk-based position sizing, trailing stop, break-even, daily loss and drawdown limits) and clean, MQL5-native notifications.

Who it is for

Traders who want a rule-based scalper with transparent logic

Users who prefer configurable risk and capital protection features

Those backtesting and forward-testing on liquid symbols and tight spreads

How it trades (strategy overview)

Signal : Buys when Stochastic crosses up from oversold; sells when it crosses down from overbought.

: Buys when Stochastic crosses up from oversold; sells when it crosses down from overbought. Confirmation : Optional requirement that the Main line crosses the Signal line.

: Optional requirement that the Main line crosses the Signal line. Trend filter (optional) : Price must be above/below a user-defined MA to align with bias.

: Price must be above/below a user-defined MA to align with bias. Dynamic levels (optional) : Overbought/oversold thresholds adapt using recent Stochastic percentiles.

: Overbought/oversold thresholds adapt using recent Stochastic percentiles. Volatility filter (optional) : Trades only when ATR is within a specified range.

: Trades only when ATR is within a specified range. Time filter (optional): Restricts trading to user-selected session hours.

Key features

Clean, minimal UI with MQL5 standard alerts, email, and push notifications

Close opposite positions on new signal (optional)

Max simultaneous positions limit

Risk-based lot sizing by percentage (or fixed lot)

Trailing Stop and Break-Even engines with start/step/offset controls

Daily loss and drawdown guards to pause new entries

Spread, ATR, and Session filters for better execution conditions

Inputs overview (grouped)

Stochastic Parameters

K Period, D Period, Slowing, MA Method, Price Field

Use Main Line confirmation (on/off)

Trend Filter

Enable/Disable; MA Period; MA Method

Dynamic Levels

Enable/Disable; Static Upper/Lower; Dynamic lookback for percentile levels

Trading Settings

Working Timeframe; Max Positions; Close Opposite on Signal

Risk Management

Fixed Lot or Risk % with SL-based sizing

Stop Loss / Take Profit (points)

Trailing Stop (start & step), Break-Even (start & profit)

Filters

Max Spread; Max Daily Loss % ; Max Drawdown %

ATR Filter (period, min, max)

Time & Notifications

Trading Session (start/end HH:MM)

Show Alerts / Send Email / Send Push

Magic Number

Setup (quick start)

Attach the EA to the chart and set the working timeframe you intend to trade/test. Choose SL/TP and either a fixed lot or a Risk % (Risk % requires SL > 0). Optionally enable: Trend MA, Dynamic Levels, ATR filter, Session hours. Set Max Spread suitable for your broker/symbol and Max Positions ≥ 1. Enable notifications as needed (alerts/email/push via terminal settings).

Testing & optimization tips

Use broker-specific tick data and realistic commissions/slippage.

Verify spread and session filters match the symbol’s trading hours.

When optimizing, group parameters into blocks (signal → filters → risk).

Forward-test on a demo before going live; validate stability across months with different regimes.

Best practices

Prefer liquid majors and metals during active sessions; avoid illiquid hours if using the time filter.

Keep Max Daily Loss and Max Drawdown guards enabled to protect equity.

Align ATR range with the symbol’s normal volatility to avoid extreme conditions.

Support & communication

Product support is provided exclusively via the Comments section and built-in MQL5 messaging (chats/channels). Please post questions or feedback there. Do not use third-party messengers.

What is not included

No external links in the description

No third-party support channels

No intrusive pop-ups or sponsored labels on charts

Change log (summary)

v1.20: Dynamic Stochastic levels; ATR filter; session filter; improved risk-based sizing; trailing & break-even refinements; daily loss & drawdown guards; notifications.

Disclaimers

Past performance in tests does not guarantee future results.

Use risk controls and trade only with capital you can afford to risk.

Broker conditions (spreads, commissions, execution) materially affect outcomes.

Screenshots & videos

