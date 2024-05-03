DONT RELY ON BACK TESTS!

Goldex Unlimited is an expert advisor (EA) designed for trading XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe, integrating trend-following strategies, volatility filters, and risk management features. The system incorporates 76 sub-strategies to adapt to various market conditions while maintaining a structured approach to trade execution and equity protection.

The EA offers flexible settings, allowing customization of spread limits, maximum open positions, daily drawdown thresholds, and account equity rules. It includes news filtration to avoid medium and high-impact events and session management features, enabling automated closures on Fridays or holidays. Risk and money management tools provide user-defined position sizing, daily stop triggers, equity safeguards, and a spread filter to help navigate market fluctuations.

Goldex Unlimited is designed for traders seeking a structured and adaptable approach to automated gold trading, offering customization options to align with different risk preferences and trading styles.

RECOMMENDED INPUTS:

Max Spread: 0 (uses EA's Judgement)

max open positions: 0 (uses EA's Judgement)

lot type: DYNAMIC_LOT_DOLLARS

input to choose dollar amount per .01 lot size: 1000



