Ai FGS EA

This EA is a private edition developed for traders who are part of our advanced testing and support program.


It offers early access to selected configurations and system updates that will later be integrated into the main public release.


Only users who have previously communicated with our team and received confirmation should proceed with the purchase.


The EA operates using our latest optimization logic and is intended for professional traders who understand the importance of running controlled evaluations.

Please contact us before purchasing to confirm your access rights and receive proper guidance for setup and usage.


Yazarın diğer ürünleri
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4.69 (16)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aria Connector EA – V4 (Öğrenme Makinesi + XGBoost Öğrenme Modeli +112 Ücretli ve Ücretsiz AI + Oylama Sistemi + Harici ve Düzenlenebilir Promptlar) Piyasadaki EA'ların çoğu "AI" veya "sinir ağları" kullandığını iddia ederken gerçekte sadece temel scriptler çalıştırırken, Aria Connector EA V4 gerçek AI güdümlü ticaretin anlamını yeniden tanımlıyor. Bu teori değil, pazarlama abartısı değil, MetaTrader 5 platformunuz ile 112 gerçek AI modeli arasında doğrudan, doğrulanabilir bir bağlantı, yeni n
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper MT5 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
HFT AI FAST SCALPER V10.1 Bugüne kadarki en gelişmiş EA sürümümüz; Yapay Zeka tabanlı karar verme , çoklu AI oylama ve dinamik işlem mantığı ile tamamen yeniden tasarlandı. Artık yalnızca XAUUSD (Altın) M1 ile sınırlı değil, aynı zamanda BTCUSD ve ETHUSD ’yi de tam olarak destekliyor. Yüksek frekanslı girişler, akıllı risk yönetimi ve tam adaptasyon sunuyor. Bu EA, OpenRouter üzerinden bağlanan ücretsiz AI modellerini gelişmiş filtrelerle birleştirerek her piyasa koşulunda hassas işlem sağlar
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
3 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ULTRA-OPTİMİZE EDİLMİŞ SÜRÜM – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 , MT4 versiyonunda şimdiye kadarki en güçlü, en kararlı ve en rafine sürümdür. HFT, yalnızca Altın (XAUUSD) üzerinde M1 zaman diliminde işlem yapan yüksek frekanslı bir scalping uzman danışmandır. Günlük olarak çok sayıda işlem gerçekleştirir. Gerçek bir scalping stratejisi için çok makul lot büyüklükleriyle çalışır ve bu nedenle özel scalping hesapları (RAW veya ECN) gerektirir. ICMarkets , özellikle düşük spread ve daha az slippa
M1 Easy Scalper
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4 (3)
Göstergeler
M1 EASY SCALPER is a scalping indicator specifically designed for the 1-minute (M1) timeframe, compatible with any currency pair or instrument available on your MT4 terminal. Of course, it can also be used on any other timeframe, but it works exceptionally well on M1 (which is challenging!) for scalping. Note: if you're going to scalp, make sure you have an account suitable for it. Do not use Cent or Standard accounts as they have too much spread! (use ECN, RAW, or Zero Spread accounts) Robustn
Candle Probability Scalper
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
Göstergeler
Candle Probability Scalper Kullanım Kılavuzu Bu gösterge, scalping'i kolay ve %100 sezgisel hale getirir. Candle Probability Scalper , GERÇEK ZAMANLI olarak mevcut mum üzerinde alıcıların ve satıcıların güç yüzdelerini bir bakışta gösterir. Yüzdeler her tikte güncellenir, bu sayede alıcı ve satıcıların çoğunluğunun ne yaptığını saniye saniye gecikme olmadan bilirsiniz. Bu, her bir tarafın gücünü belirlemenize veya doğrulamanıza ve dolayısıyla fiyatın olası yönünü tahmin etmenize büyük ölçüde ya
Aurum Apex Mt4 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Artık Aurum Apex'in demo sürümünü Yorumlar sekmesinden indirerek kendi brokerınızda canlı performansını değerlendirebilirsiniz! Açıklaması Aurum Apex EA, MT4 Platformu için tasarlanmış güçlü bir %100 otomatik ticaret aracıdır. Piyasayı gerçek zamanlı olarak analiz eder ve çeşitli ticaret fırsatlarını tespit eder. Tüm seviyelerdeki tüccarlar için uygun olan Aurum Apex EA, Risk parametresi aracılığıyla ayarlanabilen üç risk modu sunar: Risk = 0.1 (Düşük Risk): Altın hareketlerine aşina olmayan ye
Hit Rate Top Bottom Signal
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
Göstergeler
Hit Rate Top Bottom Signal Hit Rate Top Bottom Signal Hit Rate Top Bottom Signal tamamen yenilikçi bir yaklaşım sunar. Belirli bir TP-SL ve hangi ÇİFTLER/TF'lerde en iyi performansı gösterdiğini önceden değerlendirmek isteyenler için idealdir. Hit Rate Top Bottom Signal stratejisi, her trader ve her tür ticaret için temel bir araçtır çünkü yalnızca yeniden çizim yapmayan kesin sinyaller sağlamakla kalmaz, aynı zamanda her Parite ve TF için başarı oranının ayrıntılı bir kaydını tutar ve önceden t
Clear Breakout
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
5 (2)
Göstergeler
"Breakout Buy-Sell" göstergesi, farklı piyasa seansları (Tokyo, Londra ve New York) sırasında fiyat kırılmalarına dayalı olarak potansiyel alım ve satım fırsatlarını belirlemek ve vurgulamak için tasarlanmıştır. Bu gösterge, traderların alım ve satım bölgelerini, ayrıca kâr alma (TP) ve zarar durdurma (SL) seviyelerini net bir şekilde görselleştirmelerine yardımcı olur. Kullanım Stratejisi Gösterge şu şekilde kullanılabilir: İlk Kurulum : Piyasa seansını seçin ve GMT farkını ayarlayın. Piyasa Gö
Scalping Signal NO Repaint NO Lag
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
3 (2)
Göstergeler
"Scalping Signal No Repaint No Lag", herhangi bir şemaya sürüklendiğinde, herhangi bir şablon veya başka bir gösterge yüklemeye gerek kalmadan tüm gerekli göstergeleri otomatik olarak yükleyen piyasadaki tek göstergedir. Şemayı, sağlanan resimdekiyle tam olarak aynı olacak şekilde otomatik olarak yapılandırır. Bu gösterge, yeniden boyama veya gecikme olmadan sinyaller garanti eder, bu nedenle tüm döviz çiftleri ve zaman dilimlerinde (TF) scalping stratejileri için idealdir. Özellikler Göstergele
GbpUsd Pip Hunter EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
Uzman Danışmanlar
GBPUSD Pip Hunter EA Ana Özellikler: M15 Zaman Çerçevesinde GBPUSD için Optimize Edilmiştir: Özellikle GBPUSD çifti için 15 dakikalık grafik üzerinde tasarlanmış ve test edilmiştir. Minimum Tavsiye Edilen Hesap Boyutu: Düşük geri çekilmeler sağlamak için minimum $1000 hesap bakiyesi gereklidir. Spread Uyumluluğu: Karlılığı maksimize etmek için düşük spread veya ECN hesaplarla en iyi şekilde kullanılır. Risk Yönetimi: Ticaret ihtiyaçlarınıza göre Ekponansiyel Lot özelliğini 1.0 olarak ayarlayarak
Multi Timeframe Moving Averages
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
Göstergeler
MTFMA (Çok Zaman Çerçeveli Hareketli Ortalamalar) göstergesi, ana grafikten ayrı bir pencerede farklı zaman dilimlerinde birden fazla hareketli ortalamayı (MA) kullanarak alım ve satım sinyalleri sağlar (yeniden boyamaz). Küçük zaman dilimlerinde scalping için ve daha büyük zaman dilimlerinde uzun vadeli ticaret için uygun, çok yönlü ve kolay yorumlanabilen bir göstergedir. Neden Multi-Frame? Çok zaman çerçeveli terimi, göstergenin birden fazla zaman diliminden gelen verileri kullanma ve birleşt
NextCandlePredictor No Repaint
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
Göstergeler
NextCandlePredictor Göstergesi NextCandlePredictor, yeniden boyamayan, rengini değiştirmeyen, hareket etmeyen, kaybolmayan ve gecikme olmayan bir uyarılı sinyal göstergesidir. Herhangi bir zaman diliminde bir sonraki veya yaklaşan mumların yönünü belirlemenize yardımcı olacaktır. New York, Londra veya her ikisinin de çakıştığı yüksek volatiliteye sahip piyasalar için şiddetle tavsiye edilir. Ana Özellikler: Zaman Dilimlerinde Esneklik: M1'den H1'e ve ötesine kadar herhangi bir zaman diliminde hı
MultiSymbol and TF Chart Integrated
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
Göstergeler
"MultiSymbol & TF Chart Integrated" göstergesi, tek bir grafikte (çoklu mod) tercih ettiğiniz zaman dilimlerinde 60'a kadar döviz çiftini izleyebilmenizi veya işlem yaptığınız çifti tüm TF'lerde görüntüleyebilmenizi (basit mod) sağlayarak piyasaya hızlı ve kapsamlı bir bakış sunmak üzere tasarlanmıştır. Ana Avantajlar: Tam İzleme: Tek bir grafikte tüm istenen çiftleri bir bakışta gerçek zamanlı olarak izlemeye olanak tanır. Zaman Tasarrufu: Grafikler arasında geçiş yapma ihtiyacını ortadan kaldı
Pairs and TF Changer
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
Göstergeler
Farklı para çiftlerini ve zaman dilimlerini izlemek için birden fazla grafik arasında geçiş yapmaktan bıktınız mı? Pairs and TF Changer göstergesi ticaret deneyiminizi devrim yapacak! Stratejiniz için tüm göstergeleri yükledikten sonra, Pairs and TF Changer 'i grafiğe ekleyin. Gerekirse, konumunu, renklerini veya görüntülenen sütun sayısını ayarlayabilirsiniz! Ana Özellikler: Kesintisiz Entegrasyon: Bu göstergeyi ticaret stratejinize zahmetsizce entegre edin. Tek bir tıklamayla tüm para çiftler
GO Trend MultiTimeFrame
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
Göstergeler
GoTrend Çok Zaman Dilimli Gösterge "GoTrend Multi-Timeframe" göstergesi, farklı zaman dilimlerinde bir döviz çiftinin genel ve spesifik eğilimlerini hızlı ve verimli bir şekilde değerlendirmek isteyen tüccarlar için vazgeçilmez bir araçtır. Bu gösterge, tüccarların piyasa yönünü bir bakışta net ve kapsamlı bir şekilde görmelerini sağlayarak karar alma süreçlerini optimize eder ve ticaret stratejilerinin etkinliğini artırır. Ana Özellikler: Çok Zaman Dilimli Analiz: Bu gösterge, M5, M15, M30, H1,
Gold Vertex EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gold Vertex EA is a reliable and stable option for those looking to automate their trading in the gold market. With a robust system based on one of the most effective indicators and a solid trend-following strategy, Gold Vertex EA is a powerful tool for traders who want precise, worry-free trading. Requirements Platform : MetaTrader 4 Supported Instruments : Specifically developed and configured for Gold (XAUUSD) Recommended Account Type : ECN or low spread Minimum Deposit Recommended : $100 Tim
Inferno Signals EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
Uzman Danışmanlar
Inferno Signals EA , piyasanın önemli hareketlerinden yararlanmak üzere tasarlanmıştır ve sağlam M30 zaman diliminde çalışmaktadır. Bu EA, düşük bir başlangıç sermayesi ile başlamak isteyenler için idealdir ve çift başına sadece 100 $'dan başlayan, otomatik sermaye yönetimi, dinamik lot ayarlamaları ve Stop-Loss (SL) gibi güvenlik seviyelerini içermektedir. Düşük bir drawdown ve en iyi fırsatları yakalamaya odaklanan bir strateji ile Inferno Signals EA, yatırımınızın güvenliğini riske atmadan ge
MarketPrice Indicator
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
Göstergeler
The MarketPrice Indicator is designed to provide a quick, one-glance visualization of the trend direction for a currency pair across all time frames (Time Frames), streamlining decision-making. MarketPrice Indicator is based on daily levels and trading signals derived from moving average crossovers and market strength according to various technical indicators. It comes fully configured, though you can, of course, modify any parameters as desired. Indicator Logic The indicator uses a combination
Last 50 Pips
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
Göstergeler
Last 50 Pips göstergesi, son fiyat hareketlerine dayalı olarak alım ve satım fırsatlarını hızlı bir şekilde belirlemek için tasarlanmıştır. Son mumlardaki fiyat değişimini ölçer ve fiyatın yön değiştirebileceği anları sarı renkle vurgular. Alım sinyali: Gösterge KIRMIZI dan SARI ya değiştiğinde ALIM pozisyonu açmalısınız, bu da düşüş trendinden yükseliş trendine geçişi önerir. Ne kadar kolay olduğunu görmek için lütfen resimlere bakın. Satış sinyali: Gösterge YEŞİL den SARI ya değiştiğinde SAT
FlashPoints Breakout
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
Göstergeler
Her gün piyasanın başında, Flashpoints Breakout pivot, destek ve direnç seviyelerini önceki günün verilerini (yüksek, düşük ve kapanış) kullanarak inceleyerek iki kırılma seviyesi (boğa ve ayı) hesaplar. Bu şekilde, sabah ilk iş olarak yeni giriş seviyelerine ek olarak Take Profit (TP) ve Stop Loss (SL) değerlerine sahip olursunuz, böylece ek hesaplama yapmadan Buy Stop veya Sell Stop bekleyen emirleri verebilirsiniz. Flashpoints Breakout ile her gün, beklenen kırılma seviyelerine göre 1 veya 2
Buy Sell Magic Signal
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
Göstergeler
BUYSELLMAGIC is a non-repainting signal-type trading indicator designed to precisely detect entry points in the market.  Features Reliable and permanent signals : BUYSELLMAGIC signals are final once the candle closes, ensuring they will not be modified or removed from the chart. This gives you the confidence of working with an indicator that keeps its signals stable and trustworthy. Comprehensive alerts : In addition to signals on the chart, you’ll receive notifications via email, pop-up alerts
Automatic Fibonacci Pivots
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
Göstergeler
Automatic Fibonacci Pivots automatically calculates pivot levels and support/resistance based on Fibonacci, clearly showing key reference points that indicate potential reversal or trend continuation zones, as well as buy and sell areas . Designed for traders seeking clarity on charts without having to recalculate and manually place Fibonacci levels each time. Once set up on your computer, it will send an alert to your phone when a potential buy/sell signal is issued, allowing you to trade direc
Trade Insights Display
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
Göstergeler
Trade Insights Display is the ideal companion for traders who want to operate with clarity and precision. This indicator provides real-time access to critical account data, such as: Balance Equity Margin Spread Swap Remaining time for the current candle . These data points are essential, regardless of the strategy or other indicators you use. Having this indicator always visible allows you to quickly assess your account status, the swap for each pair (helping you avoid high-cost trades), and the
EuroGeddon EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
Uzman Danışmanlar
EUROGEDDON EA – Eşsiz Performans ve Kontrollü Risk Yönetimi EUROGEDDON EA , adaptif zeka ile çalışan tamamen otomatik bir ticaret robotudur. Küçük hesapları büyütmek isteyenler için tasarlanmıştır ve hesabınız üzerinde tam kontrol sağlayarak istikrarlı sonuçlar elde etmeyi hedefler. Her 200$ için 0.01 lot ile son derece düşük riskle işlem yapar, bu da düşük bir drawdown ile birlikte gelir. Performansı gerçekten etkileyici ve denemeye değer. Demo sürümünü indir ve kendin test et! Sadece b
ZeroLag TrendCandle Signal
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
Göstergeler
ZeroLag TrendCandle — Real-time Candle Coloring & Alerts System (No Repaint) ZeroLag TrendCandle is a real-time trend detection tool that applies non-repainting candle coloring based on an advanced Williams Percent Range (WPR) analysis. It highlights trend shifts, momentum changes, and potential reversals through a dynamic color-coded system— allowing traders to instantly understand current market direction with a clean, intuitive chart, as shown in the images. At a glance, you can clearly ide
Candle Fusion Pro
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
Göstergeler
Candle Fusion Pro — Formasyon Tanıma + Trend Filtresi + Momentum Filtresi (Repaint Yok) Güçlü mum formasyonlarını tespit edin ve trend ile momentum analizini canlı olarak yaparak güvenilirliğini doğrulayın. Candle Fusion Pro , fiyat hareketi hassasiyetine , trend yapısına ve çok katmanlı onaylara güvenen traderlar için nihai görsel araçtır. Temel Özellikler Formasyona Dayalı Giriş : 10'dan fazla gelişmiş Japon mum formasyonu algılar: Yıldız kayması (seviye 2, 3, 4) Boğa / Ayı Yutan Mumlar Saba
ClearView Trend Finder
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
Göstergeler
ClearView Trend Finder — Ne Kadar Net Olduğunu Görebiliyor Musun? Grafiğin çok mu karmaşık olduğunu hissettin mi? Çok fazla gösterge, çelişkili sinyaller ve sadece analizi zorlaştıran çizgiler mi var? ClearView Trend Finder , bu görsel karmaşayı tamamen ortadan kaldırır ve seni gerçekten önemli olana odaklanmaya davet eder: net trend . Bu sistem, grafiği hiçbir zaman yeniden çizmeyen veya değiştirmeyen temiz ve net bir görünüme dönüştürür. Her mum çubuğu, yalnızca piyasanın baskın yönünü göste
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt