This EA is a private edition developed for traders who are part of our advanced testing and support program.



It offers early access to selected configurations and system updates that will later be integrated into the main public release.





Only users who have previously communicated with our team and received confirmation should proceed with the purchase.





The EA operates using our latest optimization logic and is intended for professional traders who understand the importance of running controlled evaluations.





Please contact us before purchasing to confirm your access rights and receive proper guidance for setup and usage.