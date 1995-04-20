Automatic Fibonacci Pivots automatically calculates pivot levels and support/resistance based on Fibonacci, clearly showing key reference points that indicate potential reversal or trend continuation zones, as well as buy and sell areas. Designed for traders seeking clarity on charts without having to recalculate and manually place Fibonacci levels each time. Once set up on your computer, it will send an alert to your phone when a potential buy/sell signal is issued, allowing you to trade directly from your phone (remember to enable phone alerts in your terminal).





Key Features:

Daily Pivot Levels Based on Fibonacci : Accurately identifies the most relevant support and resistance levels (S1, S2, S3, R1, R2, R3) each trading day.

Smart and Customizable Alerts : Receive sound, visual, and push notifications on your phone when the price reaches critical levels.

Easy Interpretation Across All Timeframes: Levels calculated using daily period data remain consistent across all timeframes, providing you with a steady guide without noise—ideal for analyzing trends and entry/exit points.



How Does It Work?

"Automatic Fibonacci Pivots" automatically identifies key levels each day and alerts you when the price is near potential buy or sell zones. Each alert includes details of the pair, timeframe, and level reached, with a recommendation to buy or sell, allowing you to quickly react to opportunities.

Ideal for traders of all levels looking for a reliable tool to trade accurately in the markets. Compatible with any currency pair!





If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me!







