Ai FGS EA

This EA is a private edition developed for traders who are part of our advanced testing and support program.


It offers early access to selected configurations and system updates that will later be integrated into the main public release.


Only users who have previously communicated with our team and received confirmation should proceed with the purchase.


The EA operates using our latest optimization logic and is intended for professional traders who understand the importance of running controlled evaluations.

Please contact us before purchasing to confirm your access rights and receive proper guidance for setup and usage.


Plus de l'auteur
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4.69 (16)
Experts
Aria Connector EA – V4 (Machine d'Apprentissage + Modèle d'Apprentissage XGBoost +112 IA Payantes et Gratuites + Système de Vote + Prompts Externes et Éditables) Alors que la plupart des EA sur le marché prétendent utiliser "l'IA" ou les "réseaux de neurones" mais n'exécutent en réalité que des scripts de base, Aria Connector EA V4 redéfinit ce que signifie le trading véritablement alimenté par l'IA. Ce n'est pas de la théorie, pas du battage médiatique marketing, c'est une connexion directe e
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper MT5 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
5 (2)
Experts
HFT AI FAST SCALPER V10.1 La version la plus avancée de notre EA à ce jour, entièrement reconstruite avec prise de décision basée sur l’IA , vote multi-IA et logique de trading dynamique . Désormais, il n’est plus limité uniquement à XAUUSD (Or) en M1, mais prend également en charge BTCUSD et ETHUSD , avec des entrées haute fréquence, une gestion intelligente du risque et une adaptabilité totale. Cet EA combine des IA gratuites connectées via OpenRouter avec des filtres avancés pour un tradin
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
3 (2)
Experts
VERSION ULTRA-OPTIMISÉE – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 , dans sa version MT4, est la version la plus puissante, stable et aboutie à ce jour. HFT est un scalpeur haute fréquence qui négocie exclusivement l'or (XAUUSD) sur l’unité de temps M1, exécutant un grand nombre de trades chaque jour. Il prend en charge un effet de levier allant jusqu'à 1:500 et fonctionne avec des tailles de lot très raisonnables , adaptées à une véritable stratégie de scalping. Pour cette raison, il nécessite des com
M1 Easy Scalper
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4 (3)
Indicateurs
M1 EASY SCALPER est un indicateur de scalping conçu spécifiquement pour l'unité de temps de 1 minute (M1), compatible avec toutes les paires de devises ou instruments disponibles sur votre terminal MT4. Bien sûr, il peut également être utilisé sur n'importe quelle autre unité de temps, mais il fonctionne particulièrement bien en M1 (ce qui est complexe !) pour le scalping. Note : si vous faites du scalping, assurez-vous d’avoir un compte adapté à cet effet. Évitez les comptes Cent ou Standard ca
Candle Probability Scalper
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
Indicateurs
Guide d'utilisation du Candle Probability Scalper Ce indicateur rend le scalping facile et 100% intuitif. Candle Probability Scalper vous montrera en un coup d'œil les pourcentages de force des acheteurs et des vendeurs en TEMPS RÉEL sur la bougie actuelle. Les pourcentages sont mis à jour à chaque tick, ce qui signifie que vous saurez, seconde après seconde, ce que fait la majorité des acheteurs et des vendeurs, sans aucun délai. Cela vous aidera énormément à déterminer ou à confirmer la force
Aurum Apex Mt4 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
5 (2)
Experts
Vous pouvez maintenant télécharger la version démo d'Aurum Apex depuis l'onglet Commentaires pour évaluer ses performances en direct sur votre propre broker ! Aurum Apex EA est un puissant outil de trading automatique à 100 % conçu pour la plateforme MT4. Il analyse le marché en temps réel et détecte diverses opportunités de trading. Adapté à tous les niveaux de traders, Aurum Apex EA propose trois modes de risque ajustables via le paramètre de Risque : Risque = 0.1 (Risque Faible) : Idéal pour
Hit Rate Top Bottom Signal
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
Indicateurs
Hit Rate Top Bottom Signal Hit Rate Top Bottom Signal Hit Rate Top Bottom Signal offre une approche totalement innovante. Il est idéal pour ceux qui souhaitent évaluer à l’avance comment le signal fonctionne avec un TP-SL spécifique et dans quels PAIRES/TF il est le plus performant. La stratégie Hit Rate Top Bottom Signal est un outil essentiel pour tout trader et type de trading car elle émet non seulement des signaux précis sans redessiner , indiquant clairement quand trader et dans quelle dir
Clear Breakout
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
5 (2)
Indicateurs
L'indicateur "Breakout Buy-Sell" est conçu pour identifier et mettre en évidence des opportunités d'achat et de vente potentielles basées sur les ruptures de prix pendant différentes sessions de marché (Tokyo, Londres et New York). Cet indicateur aide les traders à visualiser clairement les zones d'achat et de vente, ainsi que les niveaux de take-profit (TP) et de stop-loss (SL). Stratégie d'utilisation L'indicateur peut être utilisé comme suit : Configuration initiale : Sélectionnez la session
Scalping Signal NO Repaint NO Lag
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
3 (2)
Indicateurs
"Scalping Signal No Repaint No Lag" est le seul indicateur sur le marché qui, lorsqu'il est glissé sur n'importe quel graphique, charge automatiquement tous les indicateurs nécessaires sans avoir besoin de charger un modèle ou d'autres indicateurs. Il configure automatiquement le graphique pour qu'il ressemble exactement à l'image fournie. Cet indicateur garantit des signaux sans redessiner ni retard, ce qui le rend idéal pour les stratégies de scalping sur toutes les paires de devises et toute
GbpUsd Pip Hunter EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
Experts
GBPUSD Pip Hunter EA Caractéristiques principales : Optimisé pour GBPUSD sur le timeframe M15 : Spécifiquement conçu et testé pour la paire GBPUSD sur un graphique de 15 minutes. Taille de compte minimum recommandée : Nécessite un solde de compte minimum de $1000 pour assurer de faibles tirages. Compatibilité des spreads : Mieux utilisé avec des comptes à faible spread ou ECN pour maximiser la rentabilité. Gestion des risques : Inclut une option pour désactiver la fonction de lot exponentiel en
Multi Timeframe Moving Averages
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
Indicateurs
L'indicateur MTFMA (Moyennes Mobiles Multi-Temps) utilise plusieurs moyennes mobiles (MA) dans différentes unités de temps pour fournir des signaux d'achat et de vente (qui ne repeignent pas) dans une fenêtre séparée du graphique principal. Il est polyvalent et facile à interpréter, adapté à la fois au scalping sur des unités de temps plus petites et au trading à plus long terme sur des unités de temps plus grandes. Pourquoi est-il Multiframe ? Le terme multiframe fait référence à la capacité de
NextCandlePredictor No Repaint
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
Indicateurs
Indicateur NextCandlePredictor NextCandlePredictor, un indicateur de signal avec alerte qui ne repeint pas, ne change pas de couleur, ne bouge pas, ne disparaît pas et n'a pas de retard. Il vous aidera à identifier la direction des prochaines bougies dans n'importe quelle période. Hautement recommandé pour les marchés à forte volatilité comme New York, Londres ou même le chevauchement des deux. Caractéristiques Principales: Polyvalence dans les Périodes de Temps: Fournit des signaux rapides et p
MultiSymbol and TF Chart Integrated
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
Indicateurs
L'indicateur "MultiSymbol & TF Chart Integrated" est conçu pour fournir rapidement une vue complète du marché, vous permettant de surveiller jusqu'à 60 paires de devises dans les délais de votre choix sur un seul graphique (mode multiple) ou de voir la paire que vous négociez sur tous les TF (mode simple). Avantages Principaux: Surveillance Complète: Permet la surveillance en temps réel de toutes les paires souhaitées sur un seul graphique en un coup d'œil. Gain de Temps: Évite la nécessité de b
Pairs and TF Changer
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
Indicateurs
Êtes-vous fatigué de passer d'un graphique à l'autre pour surveiller différentes paires de devises et périodes ? L'indicateur Pairs and TF Changer est là pour révolutionner votre expérience de trading ! Une fois que vous avez chargé tous les indicateurs pour votre stratégie, ajoutez Pairs and TF Changer au graphique. Si nécessaire, vous pouvez ensuite ajuster sa position, ses couleurs ou le nombre de colonnes qu'il affiche ! Caractéristiques clés : Intégration transparente : Intégrez cet indicat
GO Trend MultiTimeFrame
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
Indicateurs
Indicateur GoTrend Multi-Timeframe L'indicateur "GoTrend Multi-Timeframe" est un outil essentiel pour les traders à la recherche d'un moyen rapide et efficace d'évaluer les tendances générales et spécifiques d'une paire de devises sur différentes périodes. Cet indicateur permet aux traders d'obtenir une vue claire et complète de la direction du marché en un coup d'œil, optimisant ainsi la prise de décision et améliorant l'efficacité de leurs stratégies de trading. Caractéristiques Principales: A
Gold Vertex EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
Experts
Gold Vertex EA est une option fiable et stable pour ceux qui cherchent à automatiser leur trading sur le marché de l'or. Avec un système robuste basé sur l'un des indicateurs les plus efficaces et une stratégie de suivi de tendance solide, Gold Vertex EA est un outil puissant pour les traders souhaitant opérer avec précision et sans stress. Exigences Plateforme : MetaTrader 4 Actifs pris en charge : Développé et configuré spécifiquement pour l'Or (XAUUSD) Compte recommandé : ECN ou à faible spre
Inferno Signals EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
Experts
Inferno Signals EA est conçu pour tirer parti des mouvements les plus significatifs du marché, en opérant sur la solide unité de temps M30. Il est idéal pour ceux qui cherchent à commencer avec un petit capital initial, à partir de seulement 100 $ par paire, avec une gestion automatique du capital incluant des ajustements dynamiques des lots et des niveaux de sécurité tels que le Stop-Loss (SL). Avec une faible drawdown et une stratégie axée sur la capture des meilleures opportunités, Inferno Si
MarketPrice Indicator
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
Indicateurs
L’indicateur MarketPrice est conçu pour fournir une visualisation rapide permettant de voir d’un seul coup d'œil la direction de la tendance d'une paire de devises sur tous les intervalles de temps (Time Frames), facilitant la prise de décision. MarketPrice Indicator se base sur des niveaux quotidiens et des signaux de trading fondés sur des croisements de moyennes mobiles et la force du marché selon divers indicateurs techniques. Il est entièrement configuré, mais vous pouvez bien sûr modifier
Last 50 Pips
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
Indicateurs
L'indicateur Last 50 Pips est conçu pour identifier rapidement des opportunités d'achat et de vente basées sur le comportement récent des prix. Il mesure la variation des prix sur les dernières bougies pour mettre en évidence en jaune les moments où le prix peut changer de direction. Signal d'achat : Vous devez ouvrir une position d' ACHAT lorsque l'indicateur passe du ROUGE au JAUNE , ce qui suggère un passage d'une tendance baissière à une tendance haussière. Veuillez consulter les images pou
FlashPoints Breakout
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
Indicateurs
Chaque jour au début du marché, Flashpoints Breakout examine les niveaux de pivot, de support et de résistance en utilisant les données de la veille (plus haut, plus bas et clôture) pour calculer deux niveaux de breakout (haussier et baissier). De cette manière, vous disposez dès le matin des nouveaux niveaux d'entrée, ainsi que des valeurs de Take Profit (TP) et de Stop Loss (SL), ce qui vous permet de placer des ordres d'achat stop ou de vente stop sans calculs supplémentaires. Avec Flashpoint
Buy Sell Magic Signal
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
Indicateurs
BUYSELLMAGIC is a non-repainting signal-type trading indicator designed to precisely detect entry points in the market.  Features Reliable and permanent signals : BUYSELLMAGIC signals are final once the candle closes, ensuring they will not be modified or removed from the chart. This gives you the confidence of working with an indicator that keeps its signals stable and trustworthy. Comprehensive alerts : In addition to signals on the chart, you’ll receive notifications via email, pop-up alerts
Automatic Fibonacci Pivots
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
Indicateurs
Automatic Fibonacci Pivots automatically calculates pivot levels and support/resistance based on Fibonacci, clearly showing key reference points that indicate potential reversal or trend continuation zones, as well as buy and sell areas . Designed for traders seeking clarity on charts without having to recalculate and manually place Fibonacci levels each time. Once set up on your computer, it will send an alert to your phone when a potential buy/sell signal is issued, allowing you to trade direc
Trade Insights Display
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
Indicateurs
Trade Insights Display is the ideal companion for traders who want to operate with clarity and precision. This indicator provides real-time access to critical account data, such as: Balance Equity Margin Spread Swap Remaining time for the current candle . These data points are essential, regardless of the strategy or other indicators you use. Having this indicator always visible allows you to quickly assess your account status, the swap for each pair (helping you avoid high-cost trades), and the
EuroGeddon EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
Experts
EUROGEDDON EA – Performance Inégalée avec Risque Contrôlé EUROGEDDON EA est un robot de trading 100% automatique basé sur une INTELLIGENCE ADAPTATIVE , conçu pour faire croître les petits comptes en toute stabilité, tout en gardant un contrôle total sur votre capital. Avec une taille de lot de 0,01 pour chaque 200 $ sur le compte, il fonctionne avec un risque très faible et maintient un drawdown minimal , avec une performance exceptionnelle que vous devez découvrir par vous-même. Téléchar
ZeroLag TrendCandle Signal
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
Indicateurs
ZeroLag TrendCandle — Système de coloration des bougies et d'alertes en temps réel (Sans Repainting) ZeroLag TrendCandle est un outil de détection de tendance en temps réel qui applique une coloration des bougies sans repaint basée sur une analyse avancée de l’indicateur Williams Percent Range (WPR). Il détecte les changements de tendance, les variations de momentum et les retournements potentiels via un système de couleurs dynamique — permettant aux traders de comprendre immédiatement la dire
Candle Fusion Pro
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
Indicateurs
Candle Fusion Pro — Reconnaissance de figures + Filtre de tendance + Filtre de momentum (Sans repaint) Détectez des figures puissantes de chandeliers japonais et confirmez leur fiabilité avec une analyse de tendance et de momentum en temps réel. Candle Fusion Pro est l’outil visuel ultime pour les traders qui s’appuient sur la précision du price action , la structure des tendances et les confirmations multi-niveaux . Fonctionnalités principales Entrée basée sur les figures : Détecte plus de 10
ClearView Trend Finder
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
Indicateurs
ClearView Trend Finder — Tu vois comme c'est clair ? As-tu déjà eu l’impression que ton graphique est trop chargé ? Trop d’indicateurs, de signaux contradictoires et de lignes qui ne font que compliquer l’analyse ? ClearView Trend Finder élimine totalement ce désordre visuel et te permet de te concentrer sur ce qui compte vraiment : la tendance claire . Ce système transforme ton graphique en une vue épurée et précise, sans jamais repeindre ni se modifier. Chaque bougie est filtrée pour n’affic
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis