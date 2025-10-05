GOLD Trap Hunter Pro
- Göstergeler
- Yusuke Matsuya
- Sürüm: 1.1
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
📈 GOLD Trap Hunter Pro — High-Precision Liquidity Trap Detection Indicator
GOLD Trap Hunter Pro is a next-generation reversal detection indicator
designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) traders.
It visualizes market “over-extension” and “reversal signals” in real-time
through an integrated high-precision filter system.
📊 Key Features
✅ Liquidity Trap Detection — Identifies fake breakouts and stop-hunts by institutional flows
✅ Dual-Stage Signals (Temp + Confirmed) — Clearly separates early momentum from confirmed reversals
✅ Real-Time Alerts — Supports popup, sound, and push notifications
✅ Built-In Precision Filter — Eliminates market noise for professional-grade accuracy
✅ Clean, Intuitive Design — Ready to use even for beginner traders
⚡ Recommended Settings
-
Symbol: XAUUSD (GOLD)
-
Timeframe: M1 (Scalping recommended)
-
Best Sessions: London & New York sessions where volatility peaks
🎯 Perfect For Traders Who Want To
-
Catch the exact reversal points before major reactions
-
Detect fake breakouts automatically and instantly
-
Make clear, confident entry decisions based on visible signals
🛡 GOLD Trap Hunter Pro is engineered for precision, speed, and stability —
the pinnacle of the MetaProfitX Series.
Designed to capture the market’s most explosive reversals,
Trap Hunter Pro ensures you’ll never miss “that one moment.”