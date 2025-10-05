📈 GOLD Trap Hunter Pro — High-Precision Liquidity Trap Detection Indicator

GOLD Trap Hunter Pro is a next-generation reversal detection indicator

designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) traders.

It visualizes market “over-extension” and “reversal signals” in real-time

through an integrated high-precision filter system.

📊 Key Features

✅ Liquidity Trap Detection — Identifies fake breakouts and stop-hunts by institutional flows

✅ Dual-Stage Signals (Temp + Confirmed) — Clearly separates early momentum from confirmed reversals

✅ Real-Time Alerts — Supports popup, sound, and push notifications

✅ Built-In Precision Filter — Eliminates market noise for professional-grade accuracy

✅ Clean, Intuitive Design — Ready to use even for beginner traders

⚡ Recommended Settings

Symbol: XAUUSD (GOLD)

Timeframe: M1 (Scalping recommended)

Best Sessions: London & New York sessions where volatility peaks

🎯 Perfect For Traders Who Want To

Catch the exact reversal points before major reactions

Detect fake breakouts automatically and instantly

Make clear, confident entry decisions based on visible signals

🛡 GOLD Trap Hunter Pro is engineered for precision, speed, and stability —

the pinnacle of the MetaProfitX Series.

Designed to capture the market’s most explosive reversals,

Trap Hunter Pro ensures you’ll never miss “that one moment.”