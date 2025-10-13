AMD Detector Facility
Description
Leading indicator that helps detect market structure phases — Accumulation, Markup, Distribution, Markdown — in real time. Designed for traders using Wyckoff or Smart Money Concepts methods.
Features
Automatic phase detection based on price dynamics and volume
Multi-timeframe confirmation for higher accuracy
Smart UI overlay with clear labels and tooltips
Real-time alerts when a new phase starts
Performance tracker (success rate & average move)
Optimized calculations for smooth chart performance
Benefits
Quickly identify where the market is in the cycle
Improve trade timing (enter at accumulation, exit before markdown)
Visual clarity for both scalpers and swing traders
1 (1 Hour) - RECOMMENDED
BEST BALANCE
Complete and clear AMD cycles
Decent responsiveness
Few false signals
Ideal for day trading + swing trading
Typical usage:
Day trading: H1 with M15 confirmation
Swing trading: H1 as main timeframe
Phase duration: 1–3 days
