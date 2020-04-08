AMD Detector Facility

AMD Detector Facility MT5 

 Description

Leading indicator that helps detect market structure phases — Accumulation, Markup, Distribution, Markdown — in real time. Designed for traders using Wyckoff or Smart Money Concepts methods.

 Features

  • Automatic phase detection based on price dynamics and volume

  • Multi-timeframe confirmation for higher accuracy

  • Smart UI overlay with clear labels and tooltips

  • Real-time alerts when a new phase starts

  • Performance tracker (success rate & average move)

  • Optimized calculations for smooth chart performance

 Benefits

  • Quickly identify where the market is in the cycle

  • Improve trade timing (enter at accumulation, exit before markdown)

  • Visual clarity for both scalpers and swing traders

    1 (1 Hour) - RECOMMENDED
     BEST BALANCE

    • Complete and clear AMD cycles

    • Decent responsiveness

    • Few false signals

    • Ideal for day trading + swing trading

    Typical usage:

    • Day trading: H1 with M15 confirmation

    • Swing trading: H1 as main timeframe

    • Phase duration: 1–3 days








