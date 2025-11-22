EA Tunning

Professional Automated Trading System

EXCLUSIVE INNOVATION: 80% Drawdown Reduction Technology

Combined automated trading system Modified RSI dan Standard Deviation Bands to produce trading signals that are more accurate and safe than standard indicators.

✨ Proven Results:

1. ✅ 20-80% Lower Drawdown vs RSI Standard 2. ✅ Same Number of Trades - Higher Quality Entries 3. ✅ Adaptive to Market Volatility 4. ✅ Tested on Live Market Conditions

Key Features

Advanced Signal System

1. Modified RSI Algorithm with smoothing to reduce false signals 2. Dynamic Standard Deviation Bands which adjusts to market volatility 3. Multi-Timeframe Analysis to confirm the trend 4. Smart Entry Logic with filter minimum distance from band

Why Choose This Robot?

1. Unique Technology

a) Unlike other EAs that use standard indicators, this robot uses Modified RSI + StdDev which has been proven to reduce drawdown by up to 80% with the same number of transactions.

2. Low Drawdown Design

a) Designed specifically for traders who prioritize capital security and consistent growth over high-risk quick profits.

3. Fully Automated

a) Set & forget system b) No manual intervention needed c) Works 24/5 on Gold market d) All risk parameters customizable

4. Flexible & Customizable

a) 30+ input parameters

b) Suitable for all account sizes ($500 - $100,000+) c) Conservative to aggressive modes d) Works with any broker

5. Professional Support

a) Complete setup guide b) Optimization presets included c) Email support d) Regular updates

Recommended Account Specifications

Account Size Recommended Lot Risk Level Expected Monthly Return $500 - $1,000 0.01 Low 5-10% $1,000 - $5,000 0.01 - 0.05 Medium 8-15% $5,000 - $10,000 0.05 - 0.10 Medium 10-20% $10,000+ 0.10+ Flexible 15-30%

Returns vary based on market conditions and settings used

Technical Requirements

· Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5) · Minimum Balance: $1000 · VPS: Recommended for 24/7 operation · Broker: Any MT5 broker

Parameter Optimization



=== StdDev Settings === Ø StdDev Period = 2 - 120 Ø StdDev Smooth Factor = 1 - 10 Ø StdDev Volatility Boost = 1 - 4 Ø StdDev Use Weighted = true and false === RSI Settings === Ø RSI Period = 3 - 60 Ø RSI Smooth Factor = 0.5 - 3 Ø RSI Sensitivity = 0.5 - 3 Ø RSI ATR Period = 3 - 120 Ø RSI Use Weighted = true and false



