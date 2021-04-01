SecUnit B12
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Jawad Ait Ali Ouichou
- Sürüm: 1.0
SecUnit B12 - Professional Trend Following System
Overview
SecUnit B12 is a professional automated trading system specifically designed for BTCUSD on the 4-hour (H4) timeframe. It's built on the "catch the trend and stay with it" methodology - identifying the dominant market direction and remaining in it as long as momentum continues in that direction.
Strategy Philosophy
The system is built on a simple yet powerful principle: Identify strong trends and stay in them until the market gives a clear signal of change. Every trade opens with an automatically calculated stop loss to protect capital.
Technical Engine
SecUnit B12 operates with two integrated strategies:
Strategy One: SuperTrend Momentum System
-
Primary Indicator: SuperTrend with ATR to adapt to Bitcoin's volatility
-
Trend Confirmation: ADX (Average Directional Index) to ensure trend strength
-
Entry Logic: When SuperTrend changes direction with ADX confirmation above minimum threshold
-
Risk Management: Dynamic stop loss that adapts to market volatility based on ATR
-
Multi-Position System: Opens second trade when achieving specific R:R ratio to maximize profits
-
Breakeven Management: Moves stop loss to entry point after reaching defined target
Strategy Two: Pivot SuperTrend System
-
Innovation: Combines Pivot points with SuperTrend to identify dynamic support/resistance levels
-
Filtering: ADX with DI+ and DI- to confirm price action strength
-
Smart Adaptation: Calculates dynamic center that evolves with price movement
-
Exit Logic: Upon trend reversal or price reaching Trailing Stop level
Prop Firm Protection Features
SecUnit B12 is equipped with advanced protection for funded accounts (FTMO/MyForexFunds and others):
-
Daily Loss Protection: Maximum daily loss limit with alerts
-
Max Drawdown Control: Protection against exceeding maximum drawdown
-
Trade Frequency Limiter: Control over number of daily trades
-
Auto-Close System: Automatic closure before daily account reset
-
Trading Hours Filter: Trading only during specified hours
-
Emergency Stop: Automatic shutdown upon protection rule violation
Professional Risk Management
-
Mandatory Stop Loss: Every trade opens with automatically calculated stop loss
-
Safe Lot Sizing: Verifies available margin before opening trades
-
Total Volume Limits: Prevents exceeding allowed total volume
-
Risk Level Verification: Never exceeds 2% of capital per trade
-
Automatic Lot Calibration: Auto-adjusts according to broker requirements
Recommended Settings
-
Pair: BTCUSD (Bitcoin/USD)
-
Timeframe: H4 (4 hours)
-
Recommended Capital: $5,000 minimum
-
To protect you and ensure safe risk management, the system is programmed to never open a trade if your account balance is less than $5,000. This restriction is specifically designed to protect you from:
Excessive risk on small accounts
High leverage, which can cause significant losses
Inability to absorb Bitcoin's natural volatility
-
Account Type: Works with all account types (Standard, ECN, Prop Firm)
Flexibility & Customization
-
Fixed or Dynamic Lot Mode: Choose between fixed size or percentage of capital
-
Enable/Disable Strategies: Option to run one strategy or both together
-
Adjustable Parameters: All strategy indicators are customizable
-
Adjustable Limits: Set protection limits according to your funded account rules
- Risk Warning: Trading in financial markets involves high risk. Do not invest money you cannot afford to lose. Past results do not guarantee future performance