Murderbot B2 for prop firms

Welcome

Murderbot is an automated trading Expert Advisor based on Smart Money Breakouts strategy, designed for GBPUSD H1 timeframe with comprehensive risk management for Prop Firm accounts.

Strategy Overview

How It Works:

  1. Detects Pivot Points: Identifies swing highs/lows using 25-candle period

  2. Entry Signal: Opens LONG when price breaks above Pivot High, SHORT when breaks below Pivot Low

  3. Risk Management: Stop Loss calculated using ATR(17) × 1.5, Take Profit at 1.4× SL distance

  4. Auto Validation: Adjusts SL/TP to meet broker's stops level requirements

Key Settings

Strategy

  • Swing Length (25): Period for pivot detection

  • Price Type (HIGH): Use wicks or closes for breakouts

  • Risk/Reward (1.4): Target profit ratio

  • ATR Period (17) / Multiplier (1.5): Volatility-based SL calculation

Risk Management

  • Fixed Lot (0.01) or Risk % (1.0): Position sizing

  • Max Daily Loss (5%): Auto-stop on daily loss limit

  • Max Drawdown (10%): Total account protection

  • Max Daily Trades (5): Prevent overtrading

  • Daily Profit Target (3%): Lock profits after goal

Time Filters

  • Trading Hours: 01:00 - 20:00 (broker time)

  • Friday Close (19:00): Weekend gap protection

  • Day Selection: Choose trading days

  • News Avoidance: Optional 30-min buffer

Exit Management

  • Trailing Stop (30 pips trigger, 10 pips step): Protect profits

  • Breakeven (20 pips trigger, 5 pips lock): Risk-free trades

  • Partial Close (50% at TP1): Secure partial profits

Prop Firm Protection

  • Weekend Close: Auto-close Friday 21:00

  • End of Day Close: Optional daily closure

  • Spread Filter (20 points max): Quality execution

  • Market Open Check: Avoid rollover & weekend trading

Display

  • Dashboard: Balance, daily P/L, trade count, status

  • Pivot Lines: Visual level markers

  • Entry Arrows: Signal indicators

Requirements

  • Pair: GBPUSD (optimized)

  • Timeframe: H1

  • Minimum Account: $200

  • Leverage: 1:50+

  • Account Type: Standard/ECN

 Important Notes

⚠️ Risk Warning: Trading in financial markets involves high risk. Do not invest money you cannot afford to lose. Past results do not guarantee future performance

  • This robot trades based on a specific strategy and may not suit all market conditions

  • Test the robot on demo account first before using on live account

  • Risk management is your responsibility - ensure settings match your account size and risk tolerance

  • No robot guarantees 100% profit - losses are a natural part of trading

  • Review your Prop Firm rules before use

📞 Technical Support

For inquiries and support, contact via MQL5 private messages.

© 2025 Jawad Ait Ali Ouichou
Version: 1.00


Yazarın diğer ürünleri
X4O B1 Dollar Trader
Jawad Ait Ali Ouichou
Uzman Danışmanlar
x4o B1 Dollar Trader – Professional Gold Auto-Trader ️ Risk Warning:   Trading in financial markets involves high risk. Do not invest money you cannot afford to lose. Past results do not guarantee future performance Description x4o B1 Dollar Trader is a fully automated trading robot (Expert Advisor) developed specifically for trading gold (XAUUSD) on MetaTrader 5. This EA combines advanced price action, smart trend filters, and dynamic volatility-based stop loss management to capture the best
FREE
X4O B2 Dollar Trader
Jawad Ait Ali Ouichou
Uzman Danışmanlar
X4O B1 Dollar Trader – Gold Trading EA Overview X4O B1 Dollar Trader is an automated trading system for   Gold (XAUUSD)   on MetaTrader 5. It combines Heiken Ashi analysis with SuperTrend, ATR, and Moving Averages for high-probability entries and professional risk management. Recommended:   Gold (XAUUSD) |   Timeframe:   H1 |   Minimum Balance:   $400 Key Features   Smart Strategy:   Heiken Ashi + SuperTrend + MA Retest system   Auto Break-Even:   Protects profits at 1:1 ratio   Auto Lot S
Murderbot for prop firms
Jawad Ait Ali Ouichou
Uzman Danışmanlar
Murderbot EA - Professional Prop Firm Edition Welcome Murderbot   is an automated trading Expert Advisor based on   Smart Money Breakouts   strategy, designed for GBPUSD H1 timeframe with comprehensive risk management for Prop Firm accounts. Strategy Overview How It Works: Detects Pivot Points : Identifies swing highs/lows using 25-candle period Entry Signal : Opens LONG when price breaks above Pivot High, SHORT when breaks below Pivot Low Risk Management : Stop Loss calculated using ATR(17) × 1
FREE
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt