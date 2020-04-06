X4O B1 Dollar Trader

x4o B1 Dollar Trader 

Heiken Ashi Trend Retest Strategy 

Automated trading system combining Heiken Ashi analysis with Moving Average retest methodology for trend-following entries on H1 timeframe.

Trading Methodology

The EA monitors two 25-period Moving Averages calculated on High and Low prices to identify trend direction. When price closes above MA High with candle high exceeding the moving average, an uptrend is detected. When price closes below MA Low with candle low beneath the moving average, a downtrend is identified.

Entry signals require three confirmation conditions. First, Heiken Ashi candles must show color change indicating momentum shift - red to green for buy signals or green to red for sell signals. Second, price must approach the moving average within configurable proximity threshold (default 0.55% of MA value). Third, previous candles must have tested the MA zone and closed beyond it within the last 3 candles, confirming retest completion

Recommended minimum account balance: $600
Best used on 1 Hour (H1) timeframe.

