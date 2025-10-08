x4o B1 Dollar Trader – Professional Gold Auto-Trader

Description

x4o B1 Dollar Trader is a fully automated trading robot (Expert Advisor) developed specifically for trading gold (XAUUSD) on MetaTrader 5. This EA combines advanced price action, smart trend filters, and dynamic volatility-based stop loss management to capture the best moves in the gold market, with strong protection during high-impact news events.

The system is designed for both beginner and advanced traders who need reliable, set-and-forget performance. Risk management, news filter, and entry timing are all built-in, so you can trade gold confidently and efficiently.

Recommended minimum account balance: $400

Best used on 1 Hour (H1) timeframe.

Key Features

Optimized for Gold (XAUUSD): All internal logic is tuned for the unique price action and volatility of gold.

Automatic News Filter: Stops trading around important economic news to avoid sudden volatility.

Dynamic ATR Stop Loss: Uses the Average True Range for smarter, volatility-adaptive risk control.

Heiken Ashi & Trend Filters: Entry and exit logic filter out false signals to increase accuracy.

Retest and Confirmation: Trades only after price retests, for robust signal quality.

Full Auto Management: Handles trade entry, exit, stop loss, take profit, and breakeven automatically.

Easy Setup: Plug-and-play, no complicated configurations needed.

Parameters

Lot: Fixed trading volume per order.

Money Management: Enable to use dynamic lot sizing based on risk percent.

RiskPercent: How much balance is risked per trade (used if money management is enabled).

MaxTrades: Maximum concurrent trades allowed.

ATR_Period: Period for volatility calculation (ATR stop loss).

ATR_Mult: Multiplier for ATR-based stop loss distance.

Risk/Reward Ratio: Select your target risk/reward in trades.

Drawdown Limit: Halts trading if a certain drawdown is reached.

Retest Levels: Adjusts signal confirmation logic.

News Filter Settings: Choose news impact (High/Medium/Low), waiting time before/after news.

Why Choose x4o B1 Dollar Trader?