Advanced Breakout Scanner Dashboard

Stop missing powerful breakout opportunities! The Advanced Breakout Scanner Dashboard is a professional-grade trading tool that monitors up to 28 currency pairs in real-time, scanning for ten unique high-probability breakout strategies simultaneously. Attach it to a single chart to get a complete overview of the entire market, instantly identifying the best trading setups as they happen.

This is not just a signal indicator; it's a complete trading dashboard designed for serious breakout traders. Get clear buy/sell signals with precise entry, stop loss, and target levels, plus an instant analysis of the breakout type.

Key Features

  • Comprehensive Multi-Pair Scanning: Monitors all 28 major and cross-currency pairs from one convenient panel.

  • 10 Powerful Breakout Strategies: Utilizes a wide range of proven strategies, from session breakouts (Asian, London, New York) to technical patterns (Triangles, Flags) and volatility channels (Bollinger Bands, Keltner Channels).

  • All-in-One Trading Panel: The intuitive dashboard displays everything you need to make informed decisions:

    • Symbol & Live Price: Keep track of every pair.

    • Trigger Strategy: Instantly see which strategy generated the signal.

    • Clear Signal: Bold, color-coded BUY or SELL alerts.

    • Dynamic Win %: A built-in performance statistic that tracks the historical win rate of the most recent signal type for that pair, giving you an edge of confidence.

    • Precise Levels: Automatically calculated Entry, Stop Loss, and Target prices.

    • Quick Analysis: A short description of the breakout pattern (e.g., "Bullish Session BO").

  • Fully Customizable: You have complete control. Enable or disable any strategy and customize all key parameters, including session times, indicator periods, risk-to-reward ratio, and dashboard colors.

  • Efficient and Lightweight: The indicator is optimized to run smoothly without slowing down your MT4 terminal.

Strategies Included

  1. London Session Breakout

  2. New York Session Breakout

  3. Asian Range Breakout

  4. Opening Range Breakout

  5. Previous Day High-Low Breakout

  6. Bollinger Band Breakout

  7. Keltner Channel Breakout

  8. Donchian Channel Breakout

  9. Flag & Pennant Pattern Breakout (Simplified)

  10. Triangle Pattern Breakout (Simplified)

Whether you are a day trader or a swing trader, the Advanced Breakout Scanner Dashboard is the ultimate tool to streamline your analysis, save you hours of screen time, and help you systematically capture the market's most explosive moves. Gain a powerful edge and take control of your breakout trading today!


Advanced Breakout Scanner Dashboard - FAQ

1. What is the Advanced Breakout Scanner Dashboard and who is it for?

The Advanced Breakout Scanner Dashboard is a professional trading tool for the MT4 platform designed for serious breakout traders, including both day traders and swing traders. It's a comprehensive dashboard that attaches to a single chart to monitor up to 28 currency pairs in real-time. It simultaneously scans for 10 different high-probability breakout strategies to help traders save time and systematically identify the most explosive trading opportunities.

2. Which trading platform is this dashboard compatible with?

The product description explicitly states that the indicator is designed for and optimized to run on the MT4 (MetaTrader 4) terminal.

3. How does the multi-pair scanning work? Do I need to open a chart for all 28 pairs?

No, you do not. A key feature of the dashboard is its efficiency. You only need to attach it to a single chart. From that one chart, the dashboard will automatically monitor all 28 major and cross-currency pairs, giving you a complete overview of the entire market from one convenient panel.

4. Is this just a signal indicator, or does it provide more information?

It is a complete trading dashboard, not just a simple signal indicator. Besides providing clear BUY or SELL alerts, it also gives you precise, automatically calculated levels for Entry, Stop Loss, and Target, along with an instant analysis of the breakout type (e.g., "Bullish Session BO").

5. Can you explain the 'Dynamic Win %' feature?

The 'Dynamic Win %' is a built-in performance statistic. For any given signal that appears on the dashboard, this feature tracks and displays the historical win rate of the most recent signals of that same strategy type for that specific currency pair. This gives you an added layer of confidence by showing how that particular setup has performed in the recent past.

6. I only trade specific breakout strategies. Can I choose which ones are active?

Yes, the dashboard is fully customizable. You have complete control to enable or disable any of the 10 included strategies. This allows you to tailor the scanner to your personal trading plan and only receive alerts for the setups you are interested in.

7. How customizable are the strategy parameters?

The dashboard offers deep customization. You can adjust all key parameters for the strategies, including:

  • Session times (Asian, London, New York)

  • Indicator periods (e.g., for Bollinger Bands, Keltner Channels)

  • The risk-to-reward ratio used for calculating target levels

  • The colors and visual appearance of the dashboard itself

8. What 10 breakout strategies does the scanner use?

The scanner is programmed to detect breakouts from the following 10 strategies:

  • London Session Breakout

  • New York Session Breakout

  • Asian Range Breakout

  • Opening Range Breakout

  • Previous Day High-Low Breakout

  • Bollinger Band Breakout

  • Keltner Channel Breakout

  • Donchian Channel Breakout

  • Flag & Pennant Pattern Breakout (Simplified)

  • Triangle Pattern Breakout (Simplified)

9. Will running the scanner on 28 pairs and 10 strategies slow down my MT4 terminal?

According to the description, the indicator is designed to be efficient and lightweight. It has been optimized to run smoothly without significantly slowing down your MT4 terminal, allowing you to maintain a responsive trading environment.

10. Do the signals repaint?

A breakout signal, by definition, is confirmed once price breaks and closes beyond a specific level (like a session high or a trendline). Therefore, once a valid signal is generated and displayed on the dashboard after the trigger candle has closed, it should be fixed and not repaint.


Bu gösterge, 2 ürünümüz Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics  'in süper bir kombinasyonudur. Tüm zaman dilimleri için çalışır ve 8 ana para birimi artı bir Sembol için grafiksel olarak güç veya zayıflık dürtüsünü gösterir! Bu Gösterge, Altın, Egzotik Çiftler, Emtialar, Endeksler veya Vadeli İşlemler gibi herhangi bir sembol için para birimi gücü ivmesini göstermek için uzmanlaşmıştır. Türünün ilk örneğidir, Altın, Gümüş, Petrol, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH vb. içi
BinaryUniversal
Andrey Spiridonov
Göstergeler
BinaryUniversal is a signal indicator for binary options and Forex. In its work, the indicator uses a complex algorithm for generating signals. Before forming a signal, the indicator analyzes volatility, candlestick patterns, important support and resistance levels. The indicator has the ability to adjust the accuracy of the signals, which makes it possible to apply this indicator for both aggressive and conservative trading. The indicator is set in the usual way, it works on any time period and
Apollo Secret Trend
Oleg Rodin
5 (6)
Göstergeler
Apollo Secret Trend , herhangi bir çift ve zaman dilimindeki trendleri bulmak için kullanılabilecek profesyonel bir trend göstergesidir. Gösterge, işlem yapmayı tercih ettiğiniz çift veya zaman dilimi ne olursa olsun, piyasa trendlerini tespit etmek için kullanabileceğiniz birincil işlem göstergeniz olabilir. Göstergede özel bir parametre kullanarak sinyalleri kişisel ticaret tarzınıza uyarlayabilirsiniz. Gösterge, PUSH bildirimleri dahil her türlü uyarıyı sağlar. Göstergenin sinyalleri YENİDEN
Trend Reversal Indicator for MT4
Nicola Capatti
Göstergeler
Trend Reversal – MT4'te Trend Dönüşlerini Belirlemek İçin Yardımcınız Piyasa analizinizi geliştirmek ve daha bilinçli kararlar almak için güçlü ve sezgisel bir araç mı arıyorsunuz? Trend Reversal göstergesi, MetaTrader 4 platformunda trend dönüş noktalarını doğru bir şekilde belirlemek isteyen yatırımcılar için özel olarak tasarlanmıştır. Gelişmiş algoritmalar ve kanıtlanmış tekniklerin birleşimi sayesinde, Trend Reversal, piyasadaki önemli anları tanımanıza yardımcı olmak için net ve görünür s
Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (487)
Göstergeler
ŞU ANDA %31 INDIRIMLI !!! Yeni Başlayanlar veya Uzman Tüccarlar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu gösterge benzersiz, yüksek kaliteli ve uygun fiyatlı bir ticaret aracıdır çünkü bir dizi tescilli özellik ve gizli bir formül ekledik. Yalnızca BİR grafikle 28 döviz çiftinin tümü için Uyarılar verir. Yeni bir trendin veya scalping fırsatının tam tetik noktasını belirleyebildiğiniz için ticaretinizin nasıl gelişeceğini hayal edin! Yeni temel algoritmalar üzerine inşa edilen bu sistem, potansiyel işlemlerin
Dark Support Resistance
Marco Solito
5 (3)
Göstergeler
Dark Support Resistance  is an Indicator for intraday trading. This Indicator is programmed to identify  Support and Resistance Lines , providing a high level of accuracy and reliability. Key benefits Easily visible lines Only the most important levels will be displayed Automated adjustment for each timeframe and instrument Easy to use even for beginners Never repaints, never backpaints, Not Lag 100% compatible with Expert Advisor development All types of alerts available: Pop-up, Email, Push
RSI Shift Zone MT4 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Özel teklif : ALL TOOLS , her biri sadece $35 ! Yeni araçlar   ilk   hafta   veya   ilk 3 satın alma   için   $30 olacaktır!  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : en son haberler için katılın RSI Shift Zone Scanner, RSI sinyallerini fiyat hareketi ile ilişkilendirerek piyasa duyarlılığının değişebileceği anları belirler. RSI, önceden ayarlanmış seviyeleri (varsayılan: aşırı alım 70, aşırı satım 30) aştığında veya altına indiğinde gösterge doğrudan grafikte bir kanal çizer. Bu kanallar, duyarlılığın
M1 Easy Scalper
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4 (3)
Göstergeler
M1 EASY SCALPER is a scalping indicator specifically designed for the 1-minute (M1) timeframe, compatible with any currency pair or instrument available on your MT4 terminal. Of course, it can also be used on any other timeframe, but it works exceptionally well on M1 (which is challenging!) for scalping. Note: if you're going to scalp, make sure you have an account suitable for it. Do not use Cent or Standard accounts as they have too much spread! (use ECN, RAW, or Zero Spread accounts) Robustn
The 1 2 3 Pattern Scanner
Reza Aghajanpour
4.77 (60)
Göstergeler
** All Symbols x All Timeframes scan just by pressing scanner button ** After 18 years of experience in the markets and programming, Winner indicator is ready. I would like to share with you! *** Contact me  to send you instruction  and add you in "123 scanner group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction The 123 Pattern Scanner indicator with a special enhanced algorithm is a very repetitive common pattern finder with a high success rate . Interestingly, this Winner in
Auto Optimized Bollinger Bands
Davit Beridze
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Otomatik Optimize Edilmiş Bollinger Bantları – Gerçek Piyasa Davranışına Dayalı Uyarlanabilir Volatilite Aracı Bu gelişmiş MT4 göstergesi, geçmiş veriler üzerinde işlem simülasyonu yaparak en iyi dönem ve standart sapma değerlerini otomatik olarak bulur. Sabit parametreler yerine, piyasa değişimlerine ve fiyat yapısına dinamik olarak uyum sağlar; böylece gerçek zamanlı volatiliteyi daha doğru yansıtan bantlar oluşturur. Manuel ayar gerekmez. Temel Özellikler: Tarihsel verilere dayalı otomatik Bo
Volatility Master
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Göstergeler
Volatility Master for MetaTrader is a real-time dashboard tool that scans up to 56 symbols using up to 2 flexible dashboards on different charts to identify high-volatility, trending markets instantly. With clear bullish/bearish signals, customizable alerts, and a user-friendly interface, it helps you avoid range-bound conditions and focus on high-probability trades. Clarity leads to confidence. Trade confidently and protect your capital effectively with this powerful dashboard. Download Metatra
Sniper Delta Imbalance MT4
Stanislav Konin
5 (1)
Göstergeler
The official release price is 65$ for the first 10 copies only,the next price is 95$,the final price will be 250$ Sniper Delta Imbalance is a professional tool for deep delta analysis — the difference between buyer and seller volumes. It takes volume analysis to the next level, allowing traders to see in real time who controls the price — buyers or sellers — and to find precise entry points based on the actions of major market participants. This tool represents a unique style of
Support Resistance screnner
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.95 (37)
Göstergeler
Support And Resistance Screener, MetaTrader için tek bir gösterge içinde birden fazla araç sağlayan tek bir Düzey göstergesindedir. Kullanılabilir araçlar şunlardır: 1. Piyasa Yapısı Eleme Aracı. 2. Geri Çekilme Bölgesi Boğa. 3. Geri Çekilme Bölgesi Ayı. 4. Günlük Pivot Noktaları 5. haftalık Pivot Noktaları 6. aylık Pivot Puanları 7. Harmonik Modele ve hacme dayalı Güçlü Destek ve Direnç. 8. Banka Seviyesi Bölgeleri. SINIRLI SÜRELİ TEKLİF : YG Destek ve Direnç Göstergesi sadece 50 $ ve ömür boy
