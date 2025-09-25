Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit Rules

📍 Entry Level

Calculated from the High/Low of the signal candle plus an ATR buffer .

📍 Stop Loss (SL)

Placed beyond the opposite end of the signal candle with the same ATR buffer .

📍 Take Profit (TP)

Example Trade

🔹 EURUSD, H1 timeframe

Engulfing candle detected (Bearish).

Entry = Candle Low − (ATR × 0.1) → 1.1230

Stop Loss = Candle High + (ATR × 0.1) → 1.1260

Risk = 30 pips

Target = Entry − (Risk × 1.5) → 1.1185

Result: Clear Sell setup with predefined SL and TP.

✅ Why Traders Love This Dashboard

No need to manually scan 20+ charts.

Every signal is evaluated by strict price action rules .

Dashboard instantly shows Buy/Sell decision , Entry , SL , TP , and Win % .

Risk is always defined before entering a trade.

⚡ With the Price Action Strategies Dashboard, you don’t just see candlestick patterns—you get a complete trade plan with direction + entry + risk management.





Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q1: What markets does this indicator work on?

👉 It works on Forex majors, minors, crosses, and Gold (XAUUSD). You can also add custom symbols.

Q2: What timeframe is best?

👉 Recommended timeframes: H1, H4, and Daily for reliable price action signals.

Q3: Does it repaint?

👉 No. Signals are based on closed candles only. Once generated, they remain fixed.

Q4: Can I customize the dashboard size?

👉 Yes. Panel width and height are fully adjustable in inputs.

Q5: What is “Win %”?

👉 Win % is calculated by checking past signals and simulating whether TP or SL would have been hit first.

Q6: Does this indicator open trades automatically?

👉 No. This is a signal dashboard only. For auto-trading, you may request an EA version.

Q7: What does the Analysis column show?

👉 It shows the exact detected pattern (e.g., Bullish Engulf, Bearish Pin Bar) and ATR period reference.

Q8: Can I scan custom symbols?

👉 Yes. You can add your own symbol list in the input settings.

Q9: Will it slow down MT4?

👉 No. The scan is optimized and updates only every few seconds.

Q10: Can I use it for scalping?

👉 Yes. Price action patterns work well for scalpers on M15–H1, and for swing traders on H4–D1.

Q11: How does it calculate Entry, SL, and TP?

👉 Based on ATR buffer + candlestick high/low with configurable Risk/Reward ratio.

Q12: Can I adjust the ATR settings?

👉 Yes. ATR period and buffer size are adjustable in inputs.

Q13: Does it alert me?

👉 The dashboard highlights setups instantly; sound/notification alerts can be added in future updates.

Q14: Can I backtest this?

👉 Yes. You can visually backtest by scrolling charts or using strategy tester in visual mode.

Q15: Who should use this?

👉 Traders who rely on price action confirmation, and want a multi-symbol scanner to save time.

