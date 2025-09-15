Momentum Scan Signal Dashboard

Momentum Scan Pro - The Ultimate Multi-Timeframe Signal Dashboard

Stop switching between charts and timeframes. Momentum Scan Pro is a powerful, all-in-one dashboard that scans the entire market for high-probability momentum signals, delivering everything you need to trade with confidence in a single, clean interface.

Built for traders who value speed and efficiency, this indicator scans up to 28 instruments across 5 different timeframes simultaneously. It identifies powerful trend continuations and reversals based on a dual-confirmation strategy, ensuring you only get signals that matter. From entry price to stop loss and take profit, every detail is calculated and displayed for you.

## Key Features

📈 Multi-Symbol & Multi-Timeframe Scanner Scan all your favorite symbols (EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD, etc.) across multiple timeframes (M5, M15, M30, H1, H4) without ever leaving your main chart. Never miss an opportunity again.

🎯 Proven Dual-Confirmation Strategy Our strategy isn't a black box. It uses a classic combination of MACD Crossover confirmed by the RSI Trend Filter . This robust logic is designed to filter out market noise and capture true momentum shifts.

📊 Complete Trade Signals Every signal is actionable. The dashboard provides you with a precise Entry Price , a volatility-based Stop Loss (calculated with ATR), and a pre-calculated Target based on your desired Risk:Reward ratio.

💡 Dynamic "Recent Win %" Analysis Gain an edge with our built-in performance metric. The dashboard automatically calculates the strategy's recent historical win rate for each symbol and timeframe, giving you an instant confidence score for every potential setup.

🖥️ Professional & Clean User Interface With a modern, eye-catching "Fintech" design, the dashboard is built to be both powerful and easy to read. It sits neatly in its own sub-window, never cluttering your price chart.

⚙️ Fully Customizable Take full control. Adjust every parameter, from MACD and RSI settings to the Risk:Reward ratio, colors, fonts, and the specific timeframes you want to scan.

🔔 Instant Alerts & Notifications Never miss a signal. The indicator comes equipped with on-screen, email, and push notifications to your mobile device the moment a new trading setup is identified.

## How the Strategy Works

The logic is simple, transparent, and effective:

Primary Signal: A signal is generated when the MACD Line crosses the Signal Line on a closed candle. Confirmation Filter: The signal is only validated if the RSI confirms the momentum. For a Buy Signal , the RSI must be above 50.

For a Sell Signal, the RSI must be below 50.

This dual-filter approach ensures you are trading in the direction of strong, confirmed momentum, increasing the probability of a successful trade.

## Who is this for?

This tool is perfect for:

Day Traders & Scalpers looking for more opportunities across lower timeframes.

Swing Traders who monitor many pairs for the perfect H1 or H4 setup.

Momentum Traders who want a reliable and efficient way to execute their strategy.

Any Trader who wants to save time and make informed, data-driven decisions.



📌 Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) 1. What is Momentum Scan Pro?

Momentum Scan Pro is your all-in-one market scanner. It finds the best momentum trading opportunities across multiple pairs and timeframes—fast, reliable, and fully automated. 2. Which symbols and timeframes are supported?

You can scan up to 28 major forex pairs, gold (XAUUSD), and more across M5, M15, M30, H1, and H4—all from one dashboard. 3. How does the strategy work?

The system uses a MACD crossover confirmed by RSI. Buy signals only trigger when momentum is strong, and sell signals only appear when the downtrend is confirmed. No noise—just clean, powerful signals. 4. Do I get entry, stop loss, and target levels automatically?

Yes! Every signal comes with a precise entry price, ATR-based stop loss, and pre-calculated target levels based on your chosen Risk:Reward ratio. No guesswork required. 5. Can I adjust the settings?

Absolutely. You’re in control. Customize MACD, RSI, ATR, Risk:Reward, colors, fonts, timeframes—everything. Tailor it to match your personal trading style. 6. What is the “Recent Win %” feature?

This unique feature shows you the recent historical win rate for each pair and timeframe—so you instantly know which signals are performing best right now. 7. Will it clutter my chart?

Not at all. The dashboard sits neatly in its own sub-window with a modern fintech design. It’s clean, professional, and easy to read. 8. What alerts are included?

Never miss a trade again. Get instant alerts on-screen, by email, or push notifications straight to your mobile the moment a new signal appears. 9. Who should use Momentum Scan Pro?

Day traders, scalpers, swing traders—anyone who wants to save time and trade smarter. Whether you trade short-term or long-term, this tool adapts to your style. 10. Do I need to be an expert trader to use it?

No experience? No problem. Momentum Scan Pro is beginner-friendly but powerful enough for professionals. It gives you ready-to-trade signals while still allowing full customization for advanced users.



