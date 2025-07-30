Advanced Trend and Reversal Detection Tool

The Trend and Revesal Indicator is a custom indicator designed to help traders identify trend direction, reversal points, and high-probability trade setups. It uses advanced mathematical calculations to analyze market behavior and highlight potential turning points with great accuracy.

This indicator measures buying and selling pressure over a defined period and shows which side is in control. It provides a clear visual display of trend zones, reversal arrows, and momentum signals in a separate indicator window.

Key Benefits

Clear trend visualization using colored histograms

Detects trend reversals with arrows at key points

Highlights strong momentum shifts with peak markers

Filters out market noise using smart smoothing

Works on all timeframes and instruments

Suitable for scalping, intraday, and swing trading

Can be used as a primary signal or confirmation tool

How to Use

Attach the indicator to your chart. Use the histogram bars to identify the current trend: Red bars indicate a bullish zone

Blue bars indicate a bearish zone Watch for arrows that signal possible reversals. Use the yellow bars as momentum peak indicators to identify high-activity areas.

Input Parameters

Smoothing – Smooths the price curve to reduce noise

Window – Defines how many bars to use in the trend analysis

Price – Selects which price to analyze (Close, Open, High, etc.)

ShiftValues – Optional shift of indicator values for better alignment

Why Use Trend And Revesal Indicator?

Simple and intuitive visual layout

Advanced behind-the-scenes calculations

Helps reduce false signals

No repainting of signals

Improves entry and exit timing



