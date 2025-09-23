Golden Trend Matrix Signals

Golden Trend Matrix Signals— Multi-Filter Trend & Momentum Indicator (H1/H4)

Turn noisy charts into clean, tradeable signals. Golden Trend Matrix Signals fuses 20 proven tools into one professional dashboard and signal engine designed for swing-style entries on H1/H4 with disciplined exits.

What it does

  • Finds strong, aligned trends using EMA structure (21/55/200).

  • Confirms momentum with ADX(14) strength plus SuperTrend direction.

  • Times entries with volatility and mean-reversion context (BB, Keltner, Donchian, VWAP).

  • Manages exits via PSAR flip or ATR(14) trailing stop—your choice.

  • Filters noise with RSI, MACD, Stoch, CCI, TDI, Ichimoku bias, Fractals, Heiken-Ashi, Renko overlay view.

  • Sends instant alerts (popup, sound, push, email) with entry/exit and SL/TP guidance.

Core Logic (simple & strict)

Entry = EMA alignment + ADX strength + SuperTrend confirmation

  • EMA Alignment:

    • Long: EMA21 > EMA55 > EMA200

    • Short: EMA21 < EMA55 < EMA200

  • ADX(14): Above user-set threshold (e.g., 18–25) to ensure trend power.

  • SuperTrend: Must match direction of EMA setup for confirmation.

  • Optional context checks (toggleable): BB/Keltner squeeze/expansion, Donchian break, VWAP bias, MACD/RSI/Stoch harmony, Ichimoku trend bias.

Exit = PSAR flip or ATR trail

  • Choose PSAR for fast protection or ATR(14) multiple for smoother trend riding.

  • Optional partial-take at Donchian mid/BB mid or opposite VWAP side.

Signals you’ll see

  • BUY: EMA bull stack + ADX ≥ Threshold + SuperTrend Bull → candle close confirmation.

  • SELL: EMA bear stack + ADX ≥ Threshold + SuperTrend Bear → candle close confirmation.

  • EXITS: PSAR flip alert, ATR trail hit, or optional opposite signal.

Included Indicators (20)

EMA(21/55/200), ADX(14), RSI(14), MACD, Bollinger Bands, Keltner Channel, SuperTrend, Ichimoku Cloud, Donchian Channel, VWAP, CCI(20), Stochastic(14,3,3), PSAR, ATR(14), Heiken Ashi, Renko Overlay (visual), Fractals, TDI.



    ❓ Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

    1. What markets can I use Golden Flow Trend Rider on?

    You can use it on Forex pairs, commodities (Gold, Oil), indices, and crypto. It is optimized for liquid markets on H1 and H4 timeframes.

    2. Do I need all 20 indicators to use it?

    No. The core logic is simple: EMA alignment + ADX strength + SuperTrend confirmation → Entry.
    Other indicators (MACD, RSI, Stochastic, etc.) act as optional filters that you can turn on or off depending on your strategy.

    3. Does the indicator repaint?

    No. Golden Flow Trend Rider uses closed-candle logic only for its entries and exits. Once a signal is printed, it does not disappear or repaint.

    4. Can I get alerts when signals appear?

    Yes. You can enable popup, sound, push notifications, and email alerts for:

    • New Buy/Sell signals

    • Exit signals (PSAR flip or ATR trail)

    • Opposite trend changes

    5. How do exits work?

    The indicator gives two exit modes:

    • PSAR flip – fast and protective exit.

    • ATR(14) trailing stop – smoother, trend-riding exit.
      You can choose either or both.

    6. Can I use it on lower or higher timeframes?

    The main design is for H1 and H4 swing trading.
    However, you can also apply it on M15 for scalping or D1/W1 for position trading if you adjust the ADX/ATR thresholds.

    7. Does this place trades automatically?

    No. Golden Flow Trend Rider is an indicator, not an EA.
    It gives you signals, alerts, and on-chart guidance. You execute trades manually (or combine it with your own EA).

    8. What’s the best ADX threshold to use?

    By default, 20–25 is a good balance to avoid false signals.
    You can experiment with higher levels (e.g., 30) for stronger confirmation in volatile pairs.

    9. Can I use this for prop firm trading challenges?

    Yes. The indicator works well for swing trading with strict risk management, making it suitable for challenges that require consistency. Always test on demo first.

    10. Is support provided after purchase?

    Yes. You’ll receive:

    • A quick-start guide and parameter cheat-sheet.

    • Lifetime free updates for this version.

    • Priority support via the MQL marketplace message system.


    Major FX Signals Panel
    Sivakumar Subbaiya
    Göstergeler
    Major FX Signal Panel ( AI Trade Planner's) - Professional Intraday Signal Dashboard Unlock Your Intraday Trading Potential with a Powerful, All-in-One Signal Dashboard. Are you tired of switching between charts and struggling to find high-probability intraday setups? This  Panel  is a professional-grade MetaTrader 4 indicator designed to give you a decisive edge. It scans seven major currency pairs in real-time and delivers a complete, data-driven trade plan directly on your chart. Stop guessin
    OrionFX AI Market Scanner Signal Dashboard
    Sivakumar Subbaiya
    Göstergeler
    OrionFX AI Market Scanner - Your Ultimate Signal Dashboard Stop switching between dozens of charts. See the entire forex market from a single, professional interface. OrionFX is a professional-grade market scanner that combines a powerful 24-instrument dashboard with a high-confluence, five-indicator signal strategy. Designed for traders who demand precision and clarity, this indicator scans the market in real-time, identifying the highest-probability trade setups where all strategic components
    Smart Signal Generation
    Sivakumar Subbaiya
    Göstergeler
    Smart Signal Generation - Trend-Following Pro Dashboard - Multi-Currency Trading Indicator Overview The   Trend-Following Pro Dashboard   is a comprehensive multi-strategy trading indicator designed for serious Forex traders who demand professional-grade analysis across 28 major currency pairs and gold. This all-in-one dashboard combines the most effective trend-following strategies into a single, visually stunning interface that provides clear trading signals, precise entry points, and calculat
    Advanced Breakout Scanner Dashboard
    Sivakumar Subbaiya
    Göstergeler
    Stop missing powerful breakout opportunities! The Advanced Breakout Scanner Dashboard is a professional-grade trading tool that monitors up to 28 currency pairs in real-time, scanning for ten unique high-probability breakout strategies simultaneously. Attach it to a single chart to get a complete overview of the entire market, instantly identifying the best trading setups as they happen. This is not just a signal indicator; it's a complete trading dashboard designed for serious breakout traders.
    Momentum Scan Signal Dashboard
    Sivakumar Subbaiya
    Göstergeler
    Momentum Scan Pro - The Ultimate Multi-Timeframe Signal Dashboard Stop switching between charts and timeframes. Momentum Scan Pro is a powerful, all-in-one dashboard that scans the entire market for high-probability momentum signals, delivering everything you need to trade with confidence in a single, clean interface. Built for traders who value speed and efficiency, this indicator scans up to 28 instruments across 5 different timeframes simultaneously. It identifies powerful trend continuation
    Momentum Matrix Pro
    Sivakumar Subbaiya
    Göstergeler
    Momentum Matrix Pro – Multi-Strategy Signal Dashboard Momentum Matrix Pro is a powerful multi-symbol, multi-strategy dashboard indicator that brings together 10 proven momentum trading strategies into one professional tool. Scan 20 major Forex pairs + Gold (XAU/USD) in real time and get high-accuracy BUY/SELL signals , complete with Win% backtesting, Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit levels – all on one clean, easy-to-use dashboard. If you trade momentum, this is your all-in-one solution . K
    Ultimate Trend Following Scanner
    Sivakumar Subbaiya
    Göstergeler
    Ultimate Trend-Following Scanner Are you tired of manually flipping through dozens of charts, desperately searching for the next big trend? Do you feel like you're constantly missing the best entries or jumping into choppy, sideways markets? The hunt for strong, reliable trends is over. Introducing the Ultimate Trend-Following Scanner – your all-in-one command center for dominating the markets. This powerful dashboard for MT4 is meticulously designed to do one thing exceptionally well: find the
    Price Action Signals
    Sivakumar Subbaiya
    Göstergeler
    Price Action Strategies Dashboard – Multi-Pair Signal Scanner (Buy/Sell with Entry, SL & TP) The Price Action Strategies Dashboard is a complete multi-pair scanner that detects 10 powerful candlestick strategies and instantly tells you whether to Buy or Sell , along with the Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit levels. Instead of guessing, you get precise rules so you can trade price action with confidence. Trading Conditions The dashboard evaluates 10 price action setups and converts them into B
    Supply Demand Zone Signals
    Sivakumar Subbaiya
    Göstergeler
    Advanced Supply & Demand Zone Dashboard The Ultimate Multi-Symbol, Multi-Strategy Scanner for Price Action Traders Description Tired of endlessly flipping through dozens of charts, manually searching for high-probability Supply and Demand zones? Do you spend hours trying to confirm setups with multiple indicators, only to miss the entry? The Advanced Supply & Demand Zone Dashboard is your all-in-one solution. This powerful indicator for MetaTrader 4 scans 20 different instruments across 4 key ti
    Chart Pattern Signals
    Sivakumar Subbaiya
    Göstergeler
    Chart Pattern Strategies Signals Indicator Version: 1.02 Overview The Chart Pattern Strategies Signals Indicator is a comprehensive dashboard for MetaTrader 4 designed to give traders a powerful, at-a-glance view of potential chart pattern setups across multiple markets. It monitors a customizable list of instruments in real-time, displaying clear, actionable information directly on your chart. This tool is built to assist manual traders by identifying and organizing high-probability trading si
